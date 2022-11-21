DUTC Grill/Golden Bird
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
"DUTC Grill/Golden Bird way to feed the soul" DUTC Grill/Golden Bird is good soul food for many reasons. Our food is cooked from the heart and served up with a dish of love. Secondly, we serve meals tasty, appetizing, and mouth-watering. DUTC Grill/Golden Bird built its reputation with some of the best southern comfort cuisines in the city. Menu highlights include Golden Bird Fried Chicken, sinfully cheesy macaroni and cheese, oxtails, turkey chops, pork chops smothered in a delightful, peppery gravy, and sweet caramelized candied yams. Come in and enjoy!
Location
14903 S. WESTERN AVENUE, Gardena, CA 90248
