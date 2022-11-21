Restaurant header imageView gallery

DUTC Grill/Golden Bird

No reviews yet

14903 S. WESTERN AVENUE

Gardena, CA 90248

Breakfast

Omelet (Cheese)

$14.99

fluffy omelet filled with cheese, one meat of your choice, grits or home fries and toast

Veggie Omelete

$12.99

ﬂuffy omelet ﬁlled with cheese, bell peppers, and onions served with your choice of grits or home fries and toast

Fried Chicken and Eggs

$11.25

two wings, two eggs, grits, or home fries served with toast

Fried Pork Chop and Eggs

$11.99

one pork chop, two eggs served with your choice of grits or home fries served with toast

Catfish and Eggs

$11.99

a generous portion of fried catfish, two eggs, grits or home fries served with toast

Red Snapper and Eggs

$11.99

a generous portion of fried red snapper, two eggs, grits or home fries served with toast

Turkey Chop and Eggs

$11.99

one fried turkey chop, two eggs, grits or home fries with toast

Breakfast Special

$10.00

your choice of two breakfast meats served with two eggs, grits, or home fries and toast

Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

two fried chicken wings and one waffle

2 French Toast

$3.50

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.50

Waffle

$3.25

Breakfast A La Carte Menu

4 Pieces Bacon

$2.25

1 Salmon Pattie

$2.75

1 Chicken Sausage

$2.25

1 Beef Link

$2.75

1 D and D

$1.99

2 Pork Patties

$1.75

3 Turkey Patties

$1.75

2 Pork Link

$1.75

2 Eggs

$2.00

Grits

$2.25

Home Fries

$2.25

Dinners

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$18.99

slow-cooked, seasoned, and fire-grilled ribs brushed with our housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce

Catfish

$20.99

cornmeal-crusted catfish served with your choice of two sides

Fried Chicken Dinner

$20.99

tender and juice deep-fried in golden bird batter

Fried Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops

$20.99

two fried pork chops seasoned and fried until brown

Fried Turkey Chops

$20.99

Grilled Catfish

$20.99

well seasoned catfish grilled with onions and bell pepper drizzled served with rice

Grilled Red Snapper

$20.99

Gumbo (16 oz.)

$20.99

made with a dark roux, chicken, sausage, and shrimp served over rice

Jambalaya (6 oz.)

$20.99

Liver N Onions

$20.99

Liver fillets with onions, especially sliced with flavorful gravy on a bed of rice served with one corn muffin.

Meatloaf (Beef)

$20.99

a generous portion of our secret recipe meatloaf topped with brown gravy on rice

Ox Tails

$24.25

oxtail cutlets (bone In) flavorful beef simmered and then cooked in a delicious brown gravy

Red Snapper

$20.99

Short Ribs

$24.25

savory beef short ribs with brown gravy served with rice

Smothered Chicken

$21.99

This smothered chicken is made with juicy fried chicken tossed in a flavorful gravy served with rice and 1 corn bread muffin

Smothered Pork Chops

$21.99

two fried pork chops soaked in brown gravy served with rice

Smothered Turkey Chops

$21.99

two fried turkey chops soaked in brown gravy served with rice

Turkey Meatloaf

$20.99

a classic comfort food moist, tender, and flavorful in brown gravy served with rice

Veggie Plate (3 Items)

$8.60

Veggie Plate (5 Items)

$15.99

Side Orders

Biscuit

$0.50

Black Eyed Peas No Rice

$3.00+

Black Eyed Peas With Rice

$3.00+

Cabbage

$3.00+

Collard Greens

$3.00+

Corn

$3.00+

Corn Bread

$0.50

French Fries

$1.49+

Green Beans and Potatoes

$3.00+

Mac and Cheese

$3.00+

Mash Potatoes and Gravy

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Red Beans No Rice

$3.00+

Red Beans with Rice

$3.00+

Rice (PLAIN)

$3.00+

Rice and Gravy

$3.00+

Yams

$3.00+

Sunday Specials

Turkey and Dressing

$22.99

Dressing

$4.00+

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$3.00

Lemon Cake

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$4.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Lunch

Hamburger

$7.50

Beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo ketchup, served with a small side

Cheese Burger

$8.00

beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and a small side

Turkey Burger

$8.00

6" Po Boy

$15.99

12" Po Boy

$18.99

Chicken and Biscuit

2 Piece and biscuit

$7.59

leg and thigh with a biscuit

2 Piece Breast and Biscuit

$9.89

2 chicken breasts and biscuit

3 Piece and Biscuit

$10.49

4 Piece and Biscuit

$11.79

leg, thigh, wing substitute to breast for an additional 2.00

Chicken Only

Breast

$3.69

Wing

$2.79

Leg

$2.69

Thigh

$2.69

8 Piece

$23.75

2 legs 2 thigs 2 wings 2 breasts

12 Piece

$35.56

4 thighs 4 legs 2 wings 2 breasts

16 Piece

$50.99

5 legs 5 thighs 3 wings 3 breast

20 Chicken Pieces

$55.99

6 legs 6 thighs 4 wings 4 breasts

Combo Meals

#1. Two Piece Combo

$8.59

#2. 3 Piece Combo

$10.99

three piece choose leg, thigh or wing, one small side and one biscuit

#3. Two Breasts

$11.99

#4. 4 Piece Combo

$13.79

four-piece chicken choose leg, wing, thigh may substitute with breast additional charge

Kids Meal

$4.89

Leg or Thigh, one small side and biscuit

Cooked to Order Items

3 Chicken Strips

$9.99

chicken breast strips fried in Golden Bird batter

6 Chicken Strips

$12.09

9 Chicken Strips

$17.99

6 Chicken Bits

$7.00

9 Chicken Bits

$11.25

18 Chicken Bits

$19.59

Family Meals

8 Piece Meal

$30.09

2 wings 2 legs 2 thighs 2 breast and 4 biscuits

12 Piece Meal

$38.50

4 thighs 4 legs 2 wings 2 breasts Served with one large side and 6 biscuits

16 Piece Meal

$55.19

20 Piece Meal

$67.99

8 legs 8 thighs 6 wings 2 breasts, 3 large sides and 8 biscuits

Can Soda

Shasta Orange

$1.99

Kiwi Strawberry (SHASTA)

$1.99

Grape (SHASTA)

$1.99

Tiki punch (SHASTA)

$1.99

Lime Lemon (SHASTA)

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Bottled Soda

Squirt

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Grape

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

House Drinks

Lemonade

$2.25+

Hawaiian Punch

$2.25+

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

"DUTC Grill/Golden Bird way to feed the soul" DUTC Grill/Golden Bird is good soul food for many reasons. Our food is cooked from the heart and served up with a dish of love. Secondly, we serve meals tasty, appetizing, and mouth-watering. DUTC Grill/Golden Bird built its reputation with some of the best southern comfort cuisines in the city. Menu highlights include Golden Bird Fried Chicken, sinfully cheesy macaroni and cheese, oxtails, turkey chops, pork chops smothered in a delightful, peppery gravy, and sweet caramelized candied yams. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14903 S. WESTERN AVENUE, Gardena, CA 90248

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

