ONLINE FOOD

Appetizers

Breadsticks (5)

$8.00

House Made Dough, Hand Rolled, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Giant Pretzel Solo (1)

$9.00

Giant Pretzel, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Giant Pretzel Share (2)

$17.00

2 x Giant Pretzel, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Midwest Tavern Style Pizza

Our thin crust, Tavern style pizza is made just like what we grew up enjoying in Northern Indiana. #TeamTavern Midwest Classic Sauce & Toppings To The Edge Cheese On Top, Extra Cheese Included Square Cut
Tavern | Daredevil INDY Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Diced Banana Peppers, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Daredevil CHICAGO Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Giardiniera, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Our Father's Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | 3-Way Pepperoni Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | G-3PO Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Giardiniera, Bacon, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Supreme Large

$26.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Veggie Large

$20.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Diced Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Italian Sausage Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Ground Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Jumbo Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Regular Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese Large

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Build Your Own Large

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses. We do not do half/half pizzas - all topping are on the entire pizza.

East Coast Bar Style Pizza

#TeamBar East Coast Classic Sauce & Topping To The Edge Cheese On Bottom, Regular Cheese Triangle Cut & #NoFlop
Bar | Daredevil INDY Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Diced Banana Peppers, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Daredevil CHICAGO Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Giardiniera, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Our Father's Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | 3-Way Pepperoni Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | G-3PO Bar Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Giardiniera, Bacon, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Supreme Large

$26.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Veggie Large

$20.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Diced Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Italian Sausage Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Ground Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Jumbo Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Regular Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese Large

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Build Your Own Large

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses. We do not do half/half pizzas - all topping are on the entire pizza.

Extra Sauces

Daredevil Ranch

$0.50

Daredevil Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Red Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Coke 12 oz can

$2.00
Diet Coke 12 oz can

$2.00
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Ice Tea 16 oz btl

$2.50

TAKE HOME BEER & CIDER

Daredevil Lagers & Ales

4-PACK/16 OZ LIFT OFF IPA

$11.00+

Our Flagship West Coast Style IPA

12-PACK/12 OZ | LIFT OFF IPA

$20.00+

Our Flagship West Coast Style IPA

6-PACK/12OZ | INDY LAGER

$9.00Out of stock

Drink Easy, Drink Indy.

12-PACK/12 OZ | INDY LAGER

$18.00+

A crisp, clean, golden lager made with water, barley malt and hops to be enjoyed on any occasion

4-PACK/16 OZ | MUSE BELGIAN ALE

$24.00

Our classic Belgian Ale with a cult like following of it's own. Flavors of pear, bubble gum, red apple & light sweet pilsner malt

4-PACK/16 OZ | RIP CORD DIPA

$14.00+Out of stock

Our San Diego inspired Double IPA featuring Citra and Chinook Hops

4-PACK/16 OZ | VACATION KOLSCH

$11.00

The original blonde ale perfect for everyday relaxation

4-PACK/16 OZ | PILS GERMAN PILS

$12.50Out of stock

This traditional German-style pilsner provides the flavor and aroma of German malt and hops with a clean, crisp finish.

ONLINE APPAREL

Daredevil Shirts

Daredevil Indy Lager Shirt

$25.00+

Daredevil Indy Lager classic tee

Daredevil Stacked Logo - Black

$25.00+

Daredevil Stacked Logo tee in black with red lettering

Daredevil Stacked Logo - Red

$25.00+

Our Daredevil Stacked logo tee in red with white lettering

Daredevil Indy Lager - Cross-body Pack

Daredevil Indy Lager - Cross-body Pack

$20.00

Daredevil Indy Lager adjustable cross-body pack in red with white lettering

Trucker Hats

Red/Black Trucker Hat

$25.00

Our logo red/black trucker cap

Black/Black Trucker Hat

$25.00

Our logo black/black trucker cap