Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
Pizza

Daredevil Hall

323 Reviews

$$

2721 E 86th St #180

Indianapolis, IN 46240

Hall Smash Burger
Breadsticks (5)
Tavern style | INDY Daredevil

Appetizers & Salads

Breadsticks (5)

Breadsticks (5)

$8.00

House Made Dough, Hand Rolled, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Giant Pretzel Solo (1)

Giant Pretzel Solo (1)

$9.00

Giant Pretzel, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Giant Pretzel Share (2)

Giant Pretzel Share (2)

$18.00

2 x Giant Pretzel, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Chickie Chick Chicken Tendies (1 lb)

$17.00

All white chicken, seasoned & breaded to perfection. Served naked or tossed with your choice sauce.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.00

A full basket of crispy twice-cooked potatoes

Bacon Loaded Fries

$14.00

A basket of fries, bacon, nacho cheese

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries

$14.00

A basket of fries, grilled chicken, nacho cheese, blue cheese, hot sauce

Basket of Rings

$9.00

A full basket of onion rings

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts, Cherries, Mustard, Pecorino.

Daredevil Chop Salad

Daredevil Chop Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, Radish, Avocado, Cucumber and ranch Dressing.

Wedge Romaine

Wedge Romaine

$10.00

Romaine, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes

The Da Vinci Salad

$15.00

Romaine, red onion, tomato, bacon, pepperoni, goat cheese, house Italian vinaigrette

Smash Burgers & Sandwiches

Pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, pickles onion, garlic aioli
Hall Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Hall Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, garlic aioli

Hall Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, garlic aioli

Jalapeno & Honey Chicken Sandwich

Jalapeno & Honey Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken, jalapeno & honey sauce pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken, hot sauce, Daredevil ranch, pickles

IN Tenderloin

IN Tenderloin

$12.00

Pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, garlic aioli

Hall Smash Burger

Hall Smash Burger

$10.00+

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, pickle, onion, burger sauce. Choose a single or double.

Juicy Brewcy Smash Burger

Juicy Brewcy Smash Burger

$16.00

House pub cheese stuffed between two 5 oz house smash burgers, pickle, onion

Double D Smash Burger

Double D Smash Burger

$16.00

Two 5 oz house smash burgers, burger sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickle, onion

Poblano Jack Smash Burger

Poblano Jack Smash Burger

$12.00+

Grilled poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, pickle, jalapeno & cilantro cream sauce, onion. Choose a single or double.

The PB&JB Smash Burger

$13.00+

Crunchy peanut butter, pickled jalapeno, bacon, cheddar. Choose a single or double

The Caprese Smash Burger

$13.00+

Tomato, balsamic onion, basil aioli, four cheese blend. Choose a single or double.

Midwest Tavern Style Pizza

Tavern style | INDY Daredevil

Tavern style | INDY Daredevil

$24.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Diced Banana Peppers, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | CHICAGO Daredevil

$24.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Giardiniera, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Our Father's

Tavern style | Our Father's

$24.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | 3-Way Pepperoni

Tavern style | 3-Way Pepperoni

$24.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | G-3PO

$24.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Giardiniera, Bacon, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Supreme

$26.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Veggie

Tavern style | Veggie

$20.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Diced Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Italian Sausage

$19.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Ground Pepperoni

$19.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Jumbo Pepperoni

$19.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Regular Pepperoni

$19.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese

Tavern style | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese

$15.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern style | Build Your Own

Tavern style | Build Your Own

$15.00+

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

East Coast Bar Style Pizza

Bar style | INDY Daredevil Large

Bar style | INDY Daredevil Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Diced Banana Peppers, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar style | CHICAGO Daredevil Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Giardiniera, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar style | Our Father's Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar style | 3-Way Pepperoni Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar style | G-3PO Bar Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Giardiniera, Bacon, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar style | Supreme Large

$26.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar style | Veggie Large

$20.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Diced Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar Style | Italian Sausage

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar Style | Ground Pepperoni

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar Style | Jumbo Pepperoni

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar Style | Regular Pepperoni

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar Style | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese

Bar Style | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar Style | Build Your Own

Bar Style | Build Your Own

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Extra Sauces

Daredevil Ranch

$0.50

Daredevil Sambal Ranch

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Red Sauce

$0.50

Curry Ketchup

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Horseradish Aioli

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Daredevil Lagers & Ales

4-PACK/16 OZ LIFT OFF IPA

4-PACK/16 OZ LIFT OFF IPA

$11.00+

Our Flagship West Coast Style IPA

12-PACK/12 OZ | LIFT OFF IPA

12-PACK/12 OZ | LIFT OFF IPA

$22.00+

Our Flagship West Coast Style IPA

4-PACK/16 OZ | RIP CORD DIPA

4-PACK/16 OZ | RIP CORD DIPA

$14.00

Our San Diego inspired Double IPA featuring Citra and Chinook Hops

4-PACK/16 OZ | VACATION KOLSCH

4-PACK/16 OZ | VACATION KOLSCH

$11.00

The original blonde ale perfect for everyday relaxation

Ciders & Spirits

4-PACK/12 oz FLEETING YOUTH

4-PACK/12 oz FLEETING YOUTH

$13.00
Fleeting Youth Single 12 oz can

Fleeting Youth Single 12 oz can

$6.50
Sunset Tart Cherry Single 12 oz can

Sunset Tart Cherry Single 12 oz can

$6.50
Hi! & Mighty Lemon Shake Up

Hi! & Mighty Lemon Shake Up

$7.00

Gin Lemonade Cocktail

Hi! & Mighty Sliced Apple Side Kick

Hi! & Mighty Sliced Apple Side Kick

$7.00

A sweater weather treat perfect for savoring cool days with friends by the fire pit. Apple cider cocktail made with American Brandy and seasonal spices.

Bacardi Rum Mojito

Bacardi Rum Mojito

$7.00+

A classic rum cocktail that combines the sweetness of the Caribbean with fresh juices, revitalizing mint flavor, and sparkling soda water.

Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic

Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Enjoy the world’s number one premium Gin & Tonic. A fresh, bubbly, superior taste experience.

Hornitos Tequila Seltzer

Hornitos Tequila Seltzer

$7.00+

Choose your flavor! A bold take on hard seltzer. Hornitos Tequila Seltzer is made with real Plata tequila and natural flavors,

check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
All ages dining & 21+ bar. Thin Crust Tavern & Bar style Pizzas & Smash Burgers from Indy's own Daredevil Brewing Company

2721 E 86th St #180, Indianapolis, IN 46240

