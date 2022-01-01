Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Daredevil Speedway Taproom
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Speedway Taproom at Daredevil Brewing Company. All Ages Covered Patio - 21+ Inside. Visit us for the best thin crust, tavern-style and bar-style pizza around. We make German style lagers and #1 IPA in Indiana - Lift Off IPA & more.
1151 Main Street, Speedway, IN 46224
