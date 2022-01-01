Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Daredevil Speedway Taproom

No reviews yet

1151 Main Street

Speedway, IN 46224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks (5)
Tavern | 3-Way Pepperoni Large
Tavern | Build Your Own Large

Appetizers

Breadsticks (5)

Breadsticks (5)

$8.00

House Made Dough, Hand Rolled, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Giant Pretzel Solo (1)

Giant Pretzel Solo (1)

$9.00

Giant Pretzel, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Giant Pretzel Share (2)

Giant Pretzel Share (2)

$18.00

2 x Giant Pretzel, Brown Butter, Lemon Salt

Midwest Tavern Style Pizza

Our thin crust, Tavern style pizza is made just like what we grew up enjoying in Northern Indiana. #TeamTavern Midwest Classic Sauce & Toppings To The Edge Cheese On Top, Extra Cheese Included Square Cut
Tavern | Daredevil INDY Large

Tavern | Daredevil INDY Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Diced Banana Peppers, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Daredevil CHICAGO Large

Tavern | Daredevil CHICAGO Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Giardiniera, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Our Father's Large

Tavern | Our Father's Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | 3-Way Pepperoni Large

Tavern | 3-Way Pepperoni Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | G-3PO Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Giardiniera, Bacon, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Supreme Large

Tavern | Supreme Large

$26.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Veggie Large

$20.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Diced Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Italian Sausage Large

Tavern | Italian Sausage Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Ground Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Jumbo Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Regular Pepperoni Large

Tavern | Regular Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese Large

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Tavern | Build Your Own Large

Tavern | Build Your Own Large

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

East Coast Bar Style Pizza

#TeamBar East Coast Classic Sauce & Topping To The Edge Cheese On Bottom, Regular Cheese Triangle Cut & #NoFlop
Bar | Daredevil INDY Large

Bar | Daredevil INDY Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Diced Banana Peppers, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Daredevil CHICAGO Large

Bar | Daredevil CHICAGO Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Tavern-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Giardiniera, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Our Father's Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | 3-Way Pepperoni Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | G-3PO Bar Large

$24.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Giardiniera, Bacon, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Supreme Large

Bar | Supreme Large

$26.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Veggie Large

$20.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Diced Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Italian Sausage Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Ground Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Ground Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Jumbo Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Jumbo Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Regular Pepperoni Large

Bar | Regular Pepperoni Large

$19.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Ezzo Regular Pepperoni, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese Large

Bar | Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheese Large

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Bar | Build Your Own Large

Bar | Build Your Own Large

$15.00

Large Thin Crust, Bar-style, House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses

Extra Sauces

Daredevil Ranch

$0.50

Daredevil Sambal Ranch

$0.50

Red Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Coke 12 oz can
$2.00

Coke 12 oz can

$2.00
Diet Coke 12 oz can
$2.00

Diet Coke 12 oz can

$2.00
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Ice Tea 16 oz btl
$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Ice Tea 16 oz btl

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Speedway Taproom at Daredevil Brewing Company. All Ages Covered Patio - 21+ Inside. Visit us for the best thin crust, tavern-style and bar-style pizza around. We make German style lagers and #1 IPA in Indiana - Lift Off IPA & more.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

