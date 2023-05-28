Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen

4836 Sunrise Highway

Sayville, NY 11782

Food

Day-Breakers

Chia Pudding

$9.00

Dark Horse Quiche

$7.00

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Berry Bowl

$11.00

Jalapeno Corn Muffin

$6.00

Oatmeal

$7.00

Granola & Yogurt

$9.00

Strawberries & Cream Oats

$9.00

Little Donkey

$14.00

Pastries

Almond Raspberry Linzer

$2.00

Ricotta Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Lemon Bars

$2.00

Fudgy Brownies

$2.00Out of stock

Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Blueberry Scone

$4.50

Banana Nut Bread

$4.00Out of stock

GF Pastries

GFV Choc Chip Cookie

$6.00

GFV Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

GFV Brownie

$5.00

GFV Oatmeal Cream Pie

$8.00

GFV Peanut Butter Cookie

$6.00

Avocado Toasts

DH Classic Toast

$11.00

Egg Salad Toast

$13.00

Maple Bacon Toast

$14.00

Mediterranean Toast

$13.00

Peach & Ricotta Toast

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

Salads

Caesar w/ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fig & Beet Salad

$16.00

House Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Peach & Avocado Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Fresh Mozz & Pesto

$16.00

Fig & Brie Grilled Cheese

$17.00

PBJ

$11.00

BLT

$14.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$15.00

Vegan Thai Chicken Wrap

$19.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

PBJ Kids

$6.00

Vegan Chicken

$9.00

Sides

Side of Bacon (6)

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Beets

$2.00

Side of Figs

$2.00

Side of Chickpea

$2.00

Side of Roasted Chicken

$3.00

Side Vegan Chicken

$4.00

Egg Salad (4oz)

$4.00

Egg Salad (16oz)

$8.00

Drinks

Coffee

Regular

$3.65

Blonde

$3.65

Special

$3.65

Decaf

$3.65

Tea

$3.65

Cold Brew

$4.65

Iced Coffee

$3.65

Espresso Single

$2.00

Espresso Double

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.65

Latte

$4.65

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Chai Latte

$6.50

Turmeric Chai Latte

$6.50

Shroom Latte

$6.50

Americano

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Smoothies

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$7.50

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$7.50

Bottled

Celsius 12oz

$2.75

Chocolate Milk 8oz

$2.00

Cloud Water 12oz

$2.75

CoAqua 16.9oz

$4.00

Coastal Craft 16oz

$5.50

Essentia 20oz

$2.75

Honest Juice 6oz

$2.00

Joe Tea 20oz

$3.65

Leilo 12oz

$5.50

Liquid Death 16oz

$3.25

Love Grace

Olipop 12oz

$3.25

Remedy 12oz

$5.00

Rockaway 12oz

$2.75

Sea Moss 16oz

$30.00

Tropicana OJ 12 Oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee & Kitchen offers an inviting atmosphere, locally baked bread, light bites, pastries, and beverages. Serving Breakfast & Lunch.

Location

4836 Sunrise Highway, Sayville, NY 11782

Directions

