Dark Matter Coffee - Caravanserai

Restaurant info

In August of 2007, Star Lounge Coffee Bar was established in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood of Chicago by Jesse Diaz. By February 2008 Dark Matter Coffee was launched, with a mission to educate the community on how to roast, brew, serve, taste and appreciate a great cup of coffee. Dark Matter Coffee adheres to a philosophy where quality coffees are sourced, based on trace-ability, innovation and social responsibility. This sourcing transparency yields fair business practices, reduced costs, and unparalleled quality control, a difference that can be tasted in every cup. Known for our imaginative blends, unique single origins, and innovative iced coffee, Dark Matter Coffee is one of the premier artisan roasters in the country.

Website