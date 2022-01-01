  • Home
Dark Matter Coffee - Chocolate City Coffee Palace and Bodega

2015 West Grand Avenue

Chicago, IL 60612

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Joe2Go

$22.00

Draft

Chocolate City (Iced)

$3.25+

Brown Acid (Iced)

$3.50+

Vanilla Suburbs (Nitro)

$4.00+

Black Splash (Nitro)

$4.00+

Howler

Growler

Draft Iced Latte

$4.25+

Single Origin (Iced)

$3.50+

Limited Blend (Iced)

$3.50+

Bottled Non Soda

Topo Chico

$2.75

Open Water

$2.75

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$5.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

West Town

Butter Croissant

$3.50

West Town Bakery

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.25

West Town Bakery

Goat Cheese & Herb Danish

$4.25

West Town Bakery

Cinnamon Roll Danish

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Muffin

$4.50

West Town Bakery

Scone

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Cookie

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Do-Rite

Donut

$3.00

Do Rite Donuts

Cafe Tola

Taco

$6.00

Cafe Tola

Empanada

$6.00

Cafe Tola

Sauce and Bread Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Spinach and Feta Croissant

$4.50

Cheddar and Bacon Scone

$4.00

Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie

$3.25

Maison Parisienne

Maison Pastries

Maison Parisienne

Steingold's

Bagel

$3.00

Steingold's of Chicago

Lucila's

Alfie

$4.00

Lucila's Alfajores

Co-op Sauce

Co-op Sauce

$5.00

Co-op Sauce

You're a Cookie!

Triple Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Oatmeal Blueberry

$3.25

Sprinkle Crunch

$3.25

Honey

Honey

San Jeronimo Miramar

Portfolio Blend

Unicorn Blood

$19.00

Love Supreme

$19.00

Starry Eyes

$19.00

Machete

$24.00

Decaf

$20.00

Limited Blend

Funk 15

$22.00

Run the Jewels

$22.00

Warm November Rain

$22.00

Perpetually Open (Levitation)

$22.00

Coffee Deth

$22.00

Ofrenda

$22.00

Competition Orange

$22.00

Wilderness of Mirrors (Black Angels)

$20.00

Dark Matter 15th Anniversary

$22.00

Metal Blade

$22.00

Gloria

$22.00

My Coffee

$22.00

Igualdad

$22.00

Single Origin

Agua (Washed)

Aire (Honey)

Fuego (Experimental)

Tierra (Natural)

Portfolio Blend

Chocolate City

Brown Acid

Black Splash

Vanilla Suburbs

Limited Blend

Funk 15

Run The Jewels

Cold November Rain

Ofrenda

Nnamdi

Gloria

Director's Cut

Malort Can

Coffee Deth

Wilderness of Mirrors (Black Angels)

Heartless Bastards

13th Floor

Rust Monster (Osees)

Levitation

Portfolio Blend

Sleep Walk - Barra de la Casa

$7.00

Sleep Walk - Picante

$7.00

Sleep Walk - Cafe

$7.00

Sleep Walk - Miel

$8.00

Sleep Walk - Cafe Miel

$8.00

Chocolate Flights

5-Pack Flavored Bars

$35.00

5-Pack Single Origin Bars

$35.00

Gift Set (Mug, Chocolate, Portfolio/Single/Blend)

$50.00

Gift Set (Mug, Chocolate, Barrel/Cask)

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In August of 2007, Star Lounge Coffee Bar was established in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood of Chicago by Jesse Diaz. By February 2008 Dark Matter Coffee was launched, with a mission to educate the community on how to roast, brew, serve, taste and appreciate a great cup of coffee. Dark Matter Coffee adheres to a philosophy where quality coffees are sourced, based on trace-ability, innovation and social responsibility. This sourcing transparency yields fair business practices, reduced costs, and unparalleled quality control, a difference that can be tasted in every cup. Known for our imaginative blends, unique single origins, and innovative iced coffee, Dark Matter Coffee is one of the premier artisan roasters in the country.

Website

Location

2015 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

Directions

