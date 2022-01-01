Dark Matter Coffee - Meddle
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dark Matter Coffee adheres to a philosophy where quality coffees are sourced, based on trace-ability, innovation and social responsibility. This sourcing transparency yields fair business practices, reduced costs, and unparalleled quality control, a difference that can be tasted in every cup. Known for our imaginative blends, unique single origins, and innovative iced coffee, Dark Matter Coffee is one of the premier artisan roasters in the country.
601 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60661
