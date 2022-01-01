Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dark Matter Coffee - Star Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

2521 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Joe2Go

$22.00

Draft

Chocolate City (Iced)

$3.25+

Brown Acid (Iced)

$3.50+

Vanilla Suburbs (Nitro)

$4.00+

Black Splash (Nitro)

$4.00+

Howler

Growler

Bottled Non Soda

Topo Chico

$2.75

Open Water

$2.75

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$5.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

West Town

Butter Croissant

$3.50

West Town Bakery

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.25

West Town Bakery

Goat Cheese & Herb Danish

$4.25

West Town Bakery

Cinnamon Roll Danish

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Muffin

$4.50

West Town Bakery

Scone

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Cookie

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Do-Rite

Donut

$3.00

Do Rite Donuts

Cafe Tola

Taco

$6.00

Cafe Tola

Empanada

$6.00

Cafe Tola

Sauce and Bread Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Spinach and Feta Croissant

$4.50

Cheddar and Bacon Scone

$4.00

Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie

$3.25

Maison Parisienne

Maison Pastries

Maison Parisienne

Steingold's

Bagel

$3.00

Steingold's of Chicago

Lucila's

Alfie

$4.00

Lucila's Alfajores

Co-op Sauce

Co-op Sauce

$5.00

Co-op Sauce

You're a Cookie!

Triple Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Oatmeal Blueberry

$3.25

Sprinkle Crunch

$3.25

Honey

Honey

San Jeronimo Miramar

Portfolio Blend

Unicorn Blood

$19.00

Love Supreme

$19.00

Starry Eyes

$19.00

Machete

$24.00

Decaf

$20.00

Limited Blend

Warm November Rain

$22.00

Perpetually Open (Levitation)

$22.00

Coffee Deth

$22.00

Ofrenda

$22.00

Wilderness of Mirrors (Black Angels)

$20.00

Dark Matter 15th Anniversary

$22.00

Director's Cut

$22.00

Metal Blade

$22.00

Gloria

$22.00

Mechanical Hound

$22.00

Competition Orange

$22.00

Datura Inoxia

$22.00

My Coffee

$22.00

Igualdad

$22.00

Single Origin

Agua (Washed)

Aire (Honey)

Fuego (Experimental)

Tierra (Natural)

Portfolio Blend

Chocolate City

Brown Acid

Black Splash

Vanilla Suburbs

Limited Blend

Ofrenda

Nnamdi

Director's Cut

Gloria

Mechanical Hound

Malort Can

Taking Back Sunday

Coffee Deth

Wilderness of Mirrors (Black Angels)

Heartless Bastards

13th Floor

Rust Monster (Osees)

Levitation

Cold November Rain

Portfolio Blend

Sleep Walk - Barra de la Casa

$7.00

Sleep Walk - Picante

$7.00

Sleep Walk - Cafe

$7.00

Sleep Walk - Miel

$8.00

Sleep Walk - Cafe Miel

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dark Matter Coffee adheres to a philosophy where quality coffees are sourced, based on trace-ability, innovation and social responsibility. This sourcing transparency yields fair business practices, reduced costs, and unparalleled quality control, a difference that can be tasted in every cup. Known for our imaginative blends, unique single origins, and innovative iced coffee, Dark Matter Coffee is one of the premier artisan roasters in the country.

Website

Location

2521 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

