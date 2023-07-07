  • Home
Darkalino's Italian 300 Occidental Avenue South

No reviews yet

300 Occidental Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

Food

Antipasti

Focaccia

$5.00

Meatballs

$13.00

Salumi Plate

$21.00

Burrata

$17.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Carrot Tartare

$16.00

Summer Caponata

$15.00

Salads

Summer Salad

$13.00

Caesar

$14.00

Sandwiches

1/2 Mortadella

1/2 Mortadella

$12.00

Mortadella

$18.00

1/2 Prosciutto

$12.00

Prosciutto

$18.00

1/2 Salami

$12.00

Salami

$18.00

1/2 Pesto Caprese

$12.00

Pesto Caprese

$18.00

1/2 Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Pasta

Ragu

$22.00

Pesto

$22.00

Papardelle

$18.00

Pasta alla Norma

$22.00

Pasta alla Amatriciana

$22.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Dolci

Tiramisu

$12.00

Baci di dama

$12.00

Sides

Side of Focaccia

$5.00

Side of Mozza

$9.00

Side of Burrata cheese

$11.00

Roasted Beets

$7.00

Sauteed Kale

$8.00

Wine

Red

House Red GLS

$12.00

FUSO Vino Rosso GLS

$14.00

Tenuta di Nozzole Chianti Classico GLS

$16.00

House Red BTL

$46.00

FUSO Vino Rosso BTL

$52.00

Tenuta di Nozzole Chianti BTL

$60.00

Borgogno Barbara D'Asti BTL

$80.00

Grosjean Pinot Noir BTL

$90.00

Gianfranco Bovio Barolo BTL

$100.00

L'Arco Ripasso BTL

$120.00

Produttori di Barbaresco BTL

$120.00

White

House White GLS

$12.00

GD Vajra Dragon GLS

$14.00

Tiare Sauv Blanc GLS

$16.00

House White BTL

$44.00

GD Vajra Dragon BTL

$52.00

Tiare Sauv Blanc BTL

$60.00

Villa Sparina Gavi di Gavi BTL

$60.00

Pio Cesare Chardonnay BTL

$65.00

Pink

House Rose GLS

$12.00

House Rose BTL

$46.00

Sparkling

House Prosecco GLS

$12.00

House Lambrusco GLS

$12.00

House Prosecco BTL

$44.00

House Lambrusco BTL

$44.00

Ca’ del Bosco Franciacorta BTL

$100.00

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Zucca Sour

$15.00

Occidental Boulevardier

$15.00

Negroni

$14.00

Nuovo Old Fashioned

$15.00

Dark Marg

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Bees Knees

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Spritzes

Paradiso

$12.00

Darkalino's Spritz

$13.00

P Square Sbagliato

$13.00

Beer

Draft + Non-Draft

Peroni

$8.00

Black Raven Trickster IPA

$8.00

Fort George Pilsner

$8.00

Georgetown Manny's

$8.00

Tieton Cider

$8.00

Corona Premier

$8.00

Peroni Bottle

$5.00

Spirits

Vodka

Brovo Vodka

$10.00

Luksusowa Vodka

$11.00

Ketal One Vodka

$12.00

Gin

Brovo Gin

Engine Gin

Rum

Havana Club Light Rum Anejo Blanco

$11.00

Ten to One White

$13.00

Tequila

Lunazul Reposado

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Chamucos Blanco

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

818 Reposado

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal Joven 80

$14.00

Whiskey

Four Roses

$11.00

Woodinville

$14.00

Woodinville Rye

$14.00

George Dickel Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Basil Haydens 80

$16.00

Scotch

Shitty Scotch

$14.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Averna

$11.00

Braulio

$11.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet Brnaca

$9.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$12.00

N/A Beverages

NA Beverage

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Sparkling Water Bottle 750mL

$7.00

Still Water Bottle 750mL

$7.00

Seasonal Shrub

$7.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Espresso

Coffee drinks

Espresso

$4.50

Macchiato

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Americano

Extra Shot

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat it and beat it!

Location

300 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Main pic

