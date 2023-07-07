Darkalino's Italian 300 Occidental Avenue South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Eat it and beat it!
Location
300 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salumi Online Catering - Pioneer Square
No Reviews
404 Occidental Ave S Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurant
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Pioneer Square
No Reviews
410 Occidental Avenue South Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurant
Hoot_HeardCoffee_CassetteClub - 115 S Jackson St
No Reviews
115 S Jackson St Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurant