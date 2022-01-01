- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Crocker-Amazon
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Dark Horse Inn
The Dark Horse Inn
386 Reviews
$$
942 Geneva Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
Order Again
Popular Items
Packaging & Disposables
Dispatch Goods Reusable Containers
Pack my order in Dispatch Goods Reusable Containers, and help save the planet! *** Help us reduce waste with Dispatch Goods Reusable Containers! If you select this option, your order will be packaged in reusable containers (as appropriate - certain items, such as sauce sides, will be in single-use packaging) and packed in a reusable bag. To return containers and bags when you're done, scan the QR code on the container or text Dispatch Goods for an at-home collection, or bring them back to The Dark Horse on your next visit. Go to dispatchgoods.com for more information on this program. Fee helps offset the higher costs associated with reusable containers.
Single-Use Items
Add single-use items such as napkins and utensils.
Specials
Parmesan Corn Chowder
Parmesan corn chowder with potatoes and vegetables, 12oz.
Autumn Grains & Greens
Crispy quinoa, apples, spiced walnuts, persimmons, dried cranberries, pumpkin spice vinaigrette, mixed greens.
Seared Steelhead
Seared steelhead and charred asparagus with hollandaise sauce, herbed rice.
Starters
Pickles & Peppers
Battered dill pickles and jalapeno pepper slices with a side of ranch dressing.
Seared Ahi Tacos
Seared ahi, buttermilk miso slaw, wasabi cream.
Chopped Caesar
Chopped romaine, herb-garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, house caesar dressing.
Mac & Cheese
Shell pasta in creamy cheddar-gruyere sauce.
French Fries
Shoestring fries with rosemary salt.
Green Salad
Small garden salad with mixed greens.
Sandwiches
Smoked Chicken
House-smoked chicken breast with melted gruyere, roasted peppers, arugula & garlic aioli on a potato bun.
Kimchi Reuben
House-smoked pastrami, house-made kimchi, swiss cheese, and krussian dressing on toasted sourdough.
Portabella Melt
Grilled portabella, swiss cheese, and melted balsamic onions on toasted sourdough.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce with arugula, pickled onions, and blue cheese dressing on a potato bun.
The Burger
Grass-fed Angus patty with cheese, lettuce, pickles, pickled onions, and mayo on a potato bun.
Kid's Menu
Add-ons
Garlic Aioli side
Side of house-made garlic aioli
Ranch side
Side of house-made ranch dressing
Blue Dressing side
Side of house-made blue cheese dressing
Buff Sauce side
Side of spicy buffalo sauce
Krussian side
Side of housemade gochujang-russian dressing
Caesar Dressing side
Side of house-made caesar dressing
Beer To Go
Montucky - Cold Snack Lager
16oz can; 4.1% abv
Resident Culture Brewing - Riding For the Feeling Italian Pilsner
16oz can; 5% abv
Bow & Arrow - Denim Tux Blue Corn American Pilsner
16oz can; 4.9% abv
HenHouse - Clocked Out Wit Bier
16oz can; 4.8% abv
Societe - Fest Bier Oktoberfest
16oz can; 4.6% abv
Allagash - White Belgian Wheat
16oz can; 5.2% abv
Faction - Pale Ale
16oz can; 5.4% abv
Kern River - OG WC IPA
16oz can; 6.8% abv
Harmonic - Jerry Day IPA
16oz can; 6.8% abv
Other Brother - League Night Hazy IPA
16oz can; 6.4% abv
Societe - Fuzzy Method Hazy IPA
16oz can; 8.2% abv
Three Weavers - Sun Trap Sour
12oz can; 4.5% abv
Eagle Rock - All Together Pomelo Gose
16oz can; 4.2% abv
Other Brother - The Bucket Brown Ale
16oz can; 5.2% abv
Moylans - Kilt Lifter Scotch Ale
16oz can; 8% abv
Other Brother - Builders Nitro Oatmeal Stout
16oz can; 7.1% abv
Faction - 1970s Lager
16.9oz bottle; 3.9% abv
Pinkus - Organic Ur-Pils Pilsner
500ml bottle; 5.2% abv
Schneider Weisse - Tap 7: Mein Original Weissbier
500ml bottle; 5.4% abv
Double Mountain - Tahoma Kriek
375ml bottle; 9.5% abv
Wine To Go
Cline - Pinot Noir
750ml bottle
Viano - Zinfandel
750ml bottle
Berryessa Gap - Tempranillo
750ml bottle
Dark Horse - Big Red Blend
750ml bottle
1000 Stories - Cabernet Sauvignon
750ml bottle
Dark Horse - Pinot Noir (can)
375ml can
Château du Rouët - Rose Cuvée Reservée
750ml bottle
Pedroncelli - Friends White
750ml bottle
Rescue Dog - Chardonnay
750ml bottle
Commanderie de Queyret - Bordeaux Blanc
750ml bottle
La Tour Beaumont - Sauvignon Blanc
750ml bottle
Dark Horse - Sauvignon Blanc (can)
375ml can
Varichon & Clerc - Blanc de Blancs
750ml bottle
J. Laurens - Brut Cremant de Limoux
750ml bottle
Hard Cider, Seltzer & Cocktails To Go
Golden State Cider - Mighty Dry
16oz can
Sincere Cider - Ginger Agave Cider
16oz can; 6.2% abv
BarrelHouse - Tropical Teaki Hard Tea Seltzer
12oz can; 4.5% abv
Cutwater - Tiki Rum Mai Tai
12oz can
Cutwater - Tequila Paloma
12oz can
Kupu Spirits - Gin & Tonic
12oz can
Kupu Spirits - Whiskey Ginger
12oz can
Low & Zero ABV To Go
Non-Alcoholic To Go
Boylan's Root Beer
12oz bottle
Boylan's Cream Soda
12oz bottle
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
375ml bottle
Bundaberg Guava Soda
375ml bottle
Fentiman's Rose Lemonade
bottle
Olipop Orange Squeeze
12oz can
Swoon Half&Half Lemonade (zero sugar)
12oz can
Brew Dr. Kombucha - Clear Mind
12oz can
Horizon Lowfat Milk Box
Horizon Organic 1% shelf-stable milk - 8oz box
Coke
12oz can
Diet Coke
12oz can
Sprite
12oz can
Sparkling Water (can)
La Croix Lime
La Croix Grapefruit
Bottled Water
Baking
BRM All-Purpose Flour - 5lb
Bob's Red Mill Unbleached White All-Purpose Flour, 5lb bag | Our All-Purpose Flour is unbleached, unbromated, enriched baking flour milled from the highest quality North American wheat. This all-purpose flour from BRM™ is ideal for all kinds of baking recipes, including pizza crusts, pie crusts, pastry dough, bread, cookies, muffins and cakes. Includes a touch of malted barley to enhance the rise in your yeast breads.
BRM Whole Wheat Flour - 5lb
Bob's Red Mill Unbleached Whole Wheat Flour, 5lb bag | Whole Wheat Flour is 100% stone ground from dark northern hard red wheat, with all of the nutritious bran and germ still intact. This high-protein whole grain flour features a high gluten content and is the preferred choice of classic and traditional bread bakers for consistent, high rising, whole grain loaves. It's also good for pasta!
BRM Artisan Bread Flour - 5lb
Bob's Red Mill Unbleached Artisan Bread Flour, 5lb bag | Artisan Unbleached Bread Flour is a premium high-protein flour milled from America's highest quality wheat. It’s a favorite of artisan bakers due to its high gluten content, and perfect for sourdough bread, baguettes, pizza dough, dinner rolls, sandwich loaves, no-knead bread, salt-rising bread, pretzels, bagels and more. Enriched, unbleached and unbromated.
Roland Panko Original - 7oz
Roland Panko Bread Crumbs Original, 7oz bag
Diamond Kosher Salt - 3lb
Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt, 3lb box
Wholesome Cane Sugar - 1lb
Wholesome Sweetener Organic Cane Sugar, 1lb bag. Fair trade, Non-GMO, Gluten Free.
C&H Dark Brown Sugar - 1lb
C&H Dark Brown Sugar, 1lb box
C&H Confectioners Sugar - 1lb
C&H Confectioners Sugar, 1lb box
Guittard Baking Bar Unsweetened - 6oz
Guittard Baking Bar 100% Unsweetened, 3 x 2oz bars
BRM Corn Starch - 18oz
Bob's Red Mill Corn Starch, 18oz bag
BRM Baking Powder - 14oz
Bob's Red Mill Baking Powder, 14oz bag
BRM Baking Soda - 16oz
Bob's Red Mill Baking Soda, 16oz bag
Oetker Yeast - 7gr
Dr. Oetker Instant Yeast, 7g (1/4oz) packet
Dry Goods
BRM Corn Grits - 24oz
Bob's Red Mill Yellow Corn Grits, 24oz bag
BRM Rolled Oats - 32oz
Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Rolled Oats, 32oz bag
Garofalo Spaghetti - 1lb
Lucio Garofalo Spaghetti, 1lb bag
Garofalo Fettuccine - 1lb
Lucio Garofalo Fettuccine, 1lb bag
Cellino Rigatoni - 1lb
F.elli Cellino Rigatoni #89 Semolina Pasta, 1.1lb (500g) bag
Lundberg White Rice - 2lb
Lundberg Organic Long Grain White Rice, 2lb bag
Lundberg Brown Rice - 2lb
Lundberg Organic Long Grain Brown Rice, 2lb bag
BRM Tri Color Quinoa - 13oz
Bob's Red Mill Organic Tri Color Quinoa, 13oz bag
BRM Tri Color Pearl Couscous - 16oz
Bob's Red Mill Tri Color Pearl Couscous, 16oz bag
Rancho Gordo Pinto Beans - 1lb
Rancho Gordo Dry Pinto Beans, 1lb bag Classic southwestern and Mexican bean.
Rancho Gordo Domingo Rojo Beans - 1lb
Rancho Gordo Dry Domingo Rojo Beans, 1lb bag Small, mild yet dense with a delicious broth. Perfect for red beans and rice, chili con carne or a wonderful ingredient in your summer salad.
Rancho Gordo French Green Lentils - 1lb
Rancho Gordo Dry French Green Lentils, 1lb bag Small, meaty green lentils famous as a side dish, in stews, soups, and even salads.
BRM Cannellini Beans - 24oz
Bob's Red Mill Dry Cannellini Beans, 24oz bag
Quick Dishes
BRM Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cup - 2.15oz
Bob's Red Mill Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal w/ Flax & Chia 2.15oz cup. We've combined the finest gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup! Get your whole grains on the go with Bob's Red Mill Oatmeal Cups!
PG Tortellini Dried Soup Mix - 8.25 oz
Public Goods Dried Tortellini Soup Mix 8.25 oz bag. Our dried tortellini soup mix features hearty Italian cheese-filled tortellini, robust broth, and a zesty blend of natural herbs and spices. Easy to make, just add the contents to a pot of boiling water to prepare this rich, flavorful dried tortellini soup. Deliciously versatile, make it your own by adding spicy sausage, zucchini, mushrooms, or bell peppers and topping with grated parmesan cheese. What’s in it: tortellini, breadcrumbs, cheese (provolone & gorgonzola, ricotta), herbs, celery, bell pepper, black pepper, carrot, garlic and herbs. What’s not in it: artificial flavors, sweeteners and colors or added MSG. It’s all good: This product is all natural and preservative free. Made in Washington.
PG Split Pea Dried Soup Mix - 16 oz
Public Goods Dried Split Pea Soup Mix 16 oz bag. Our split pea soup is made from a traditional recipe for a warm, comforting home meal. Easy to prepare, just add the contents to boiling water to make this hearty, aromatic, rich and flavorful split pea soup. Customize the recipe by adding a half-cup of milk for a creamier consistency or top with chives and a pinch of thyme for a spicy, satisfying soup. What’s in it: split peas, dehydrated celery, dehydrated carrots, onion, herbs and spices. What’s not in it: artificial flavors, sweeteners and colors or added MSG. It’s all good: This product is all natural, gluten free and preservative free. Made in Washington.
PG Corn Chowder Dried Soup Mix - 7.25 oz
Public Goods Corn Chowder Dried Soup Mix 7.25 oz bag. Our corn chowder is made from locally-sourced potatoes in Oregon and Washington. Generous amounts of sweet corn are included for a healthy, hearty soup that cultivates warmth and comfort on a cold day. Our corn chowder soup mix is easy to prepare and is extra handy on camping trips. What’s in it: Dehydrated potato cubes, potato flakes, corn, chicken base, onion, potato flour, carrot, celery, garlic, curry, herbs & spices. What’s not in it: Artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors, or MSG. It’s all good: This product is all-natural, gluten-free, and preservative-free. Made in Washington.
Patagonia Red Bean Chili - 6.1oz
Patagonia Provisions Organic Red Bean Chili 6.1oz bag. Savor the hearty, authentic flavors of home-cooked chili in just 10 minutes. Made from certified-organic red and pinto beans, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, herbs and spices, our Red Bean Chili makes comfort food easy on even the most hectic days. It also provides the nutritional power of legumes, with 14 grams of plant-based protein and 12 grams of fiber per serving. Gluten, meat- and dairy free, made from certified-organic ingredients.
Canned & Preserved
Contadina Tomato Paste - 6oz
Contadina Tomato Paste, 6oz can
Carmelina Whole Tomatoes - 28oz
Carmelina Whole San Marzano Tomatoes, 28oz can
Public Goods Vegetable Broth Concentrate - 12oz
Public Goods Organic Vegetable Broth Concentrate 12oz bottle Crafted with the finest ingredients, our organic vegetable broth concentrate is simmered slowly according to classic French cooking techniques to create a silky, rich, nutrient-dense broth. No need for bulky boxes or cans, one small 12-ounce container of our concentrated broth is equal to 18 cups of stock. Use it to season cooking water for rice or couscous, add it to sauces and marinades, or stir it into piping hot water for healthy, invigorating soup.
Public Goods Chicken Bone Broth Concentrate - 12oz
Public Goods Organic Chicken Bone Broth Concentrate 12oz bottle Make nourishing, restorative soup instantly with our chicken bone broth concentrate. Crafted with the finest organic ingredients and collagen-rich bones, we slowly simmer each batch according to classic French tradition. No need for bulky boxes or cans, one small 12-ounce container of our rich, concentrated chicken bone broth is equal to 18 cups of stock. Use it to season cooking water for rice or porridge, add it to sauces and marinades, or sip it in a cup of piping hot water for an invigorating, nutrient-dense drink.
Jeff's Garden Capers Non Pareil - 6oz
Jeff's Garden Organic Non Pareil Capers, 6oz jar
Jeff's Garden Sundried Tomatoes - 8oz
Jeff's Garden Sun Ripened Dried Tomatoes, 8oz jar
Jeff's Garden Castelvetrano Olives - 7.5oz
Jeff's Garden Whole Castelvetrano Olives, 7.5oz jar
Jeff's Garden Whole Pepperoncini - 12oz
Jeff's Garden Whole Golden Greek Pepperoncini, 12oz jar
Patagonia Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon - 6oz
Patagonia Provisions Wild Sockeye Salmon, Lightly Smoked 6oz pouch. This 6 oz portion of delicious, lightly smoked wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon is fully cooked and ready to eat. Unopened package requires no refrigeration and is shelf stable. Enjoy as is, or for a hot meal, heat the sealed package in hot water for 7 minutes. Open, drain and serve over your favorite rice, grain or greens. Once pouch is opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 3 days.
Patagonia Lemon Olive Spanish White Anchovies - 4.2oz
Patagonia Provisions Lemon Olive Spanish White Anchovies 4.2oz tin. Our Spanish White Anchovies are prized for their mild flavor and delicate texture. Responsibly sourced off northern Spain, these beautiful little fish have more than 800 mg of omega-3s per serving. They’re a delicious, nutritious, environmentally beneficial way to enjoy seafood. Each can contains 4.2 oz; fully cooked. Makes a great pantry staple.
Patagonia Roasted Garlic Mackerel - 4.2oz
Patagonia Provisions Roasted Garlic Mackerel 4.2oz tin. Our Atlantic Mackerel is packed with roasted garlic and silky extra-virgin olive oil. Meaty, savory, and mild, it’s great straight from the can on toast, or added to pastas and salads. The seasonings are on the bottom, so flip the open can onto a plate to allow them to flow evenly over the fish. Each can contains 4.2 oz; fully cooked. Makes a great pantry staple.
Patagonia Savory Sofrito Mussels - 4.2oz
Patagonia Provisions Savory Sofrito Mussels 4.2oz tin. These mussels are seasoned sofrito-style, with cumin, thyme, onion and red bell pepper, then finished with organic olive oil and mussel broth.
Scout Atlantic Lobster - 3.2oz
Scout Atlantic Canadian Lobster with oil and butter, 3.2oz tin
Scout Ontario Trout with Dill - 3.2oz
Scout Ontario Trout With Dill, 3.2oz tin
Scout White Albacore in EVOO - 3.2oz
Scout Wild White Albacore Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 3.2oz tin
Scout PEI Mussels Paprika - 3.5oz
Scout PEI Mussels in Smoked Paprika and Fennel Tomato Sauce, 3.5oz tin
Scout Smoked Wild Pink Salmon - 5.3oz
Scout Smoked Wild Pink Salmon in Olive Oil, 5.3oz tin
Condiments, Sauces & Seasoning
Hot Sauce - Don Diablo
House-made Diablo hot sauce | 5 fl. oz. | diablo peppers, red onion, garlic, distilled vinegar, water, lime juice, salt
Hot Sauce - Hatch-Stache Hatch Chile
House-made Hatch chile hot sauce | 5 fl. oz. | hatch peppers, yellow onion, garlic, vinegar, water, salt, herbs
Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves - 13oz
Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves, 13oz jar
Bonne Maman Fig Preserves - 13oz
Bonne Maman Fig Preserves, 13oz jar
Bonne Maman Lemon Curd - 13oz
Bonne Maman Lemon Curd, 13oz jar
Bonne Maman Intense Blueberry - 8.2oz
Bonne Maman Intense Blueberry Fruit Spread, 8.2oz jar
Wholesome Raw Honey - 16oz
Wholesome Sweetener Fairtrade Organic Raw Honey, 16oz jar
Ciuti Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 8.5oz
Ciuti Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 8.5oz bottle
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray - 8oz
Public Goods Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray, 8oz can | Our extra virgin olive oil spray is a healthy cook's secret weapon. The special can helps you spray a fine mist instead of pouring too much oil over your favorite dishes. You get the perfect portion every time, easily trimming extra fat and calories from your diet. Made with compressed air, this non-aerosol olive oil spray contains no CFCs, silicone, additives or preservatives and enables you to use every last drop of our certified organic Mediterranean blend olive oil. With pure flavor and a host of health-promoting benefits, olive oil spray is better for you than soy and canola-based cooking sprays. Use it on salads, dips, meat, seafood, grilled entrees, sauces, pizza, pasta, and much more.
Ciuti Avocado Oil - 8.5oz
Ciuti 100% Pure Avocado Oil, 8.5oz bottle
Ciuti Coconut Oil - 14oz
Ciuti Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, 14oz jar
Monari Balsamic Vinegar - 16.9oz
Monari Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Green Label), 16.9oz bottle
Tarazi Tahini - 16oz
Tarazi Organic Sesame Butter Tahini, 16oz jar
Sun Lion Harissa Hot Sauce - 14oz
Sun Lion Moroccan Style Harissa Hot Sauce, 14oz bottle
Jacobsen Salt Co. Pure Flake Sea Salt - 4oz
Jacobsen Salt Co. Pure Flake Sea Salt 4oz bag Our signature flake finishing salt is the product that put us on the map. Hand-harvested from the cold and pristine waters of netarts bay on the Oregon Coast, our flaky finishing salt has bright salinity and a delicate crunch. Use it to finish savory and sweet dishes alike. Add to sliced steaks and roasts, sprinkle on eggs, finish grilled vegetables, top baked goods, or add to anything that strikes you.
Jacobsen Salt Co. x Fly By Jing Tingly Sichuan Salt - 2.9oz
Jacobsen Salt Co. x Fly By Jing Tingly Sichuan Salt 2.9oz jar Zap your tastebuds with 54 hertz of Tribute Pepper tingle with our limited edition salt featuring Fly By Jing’s handpicked Sichuan Tribute Peppers and JSC's Kosher Sea Salt. Sprinkle this magic as a finishing touch, use it as a dry rub or to rim a cocktail, or add it to your midday snack and let the electric Sichuan tingle light up every bite. About Fly By Jing Fly By Jing is the first premium Chinese food company that brings thoughtfully-crafted, all-natural pantry staples to the modern kitchen. Developed by Jing Gao, a chef, entrepreneur and renowned expert on Chinese cuisine, Fly By Jing is on a mission to bring uncensored Chinese flavors to the table.
Jacobsen Salt Co. Ghost Chili Salt - 4.23oz
Jacobsen Salt Co. Ghost Chili Salt 4.23oz jar Our Ghost Chili Infused Salt adds a potent, pleasant, and lingering heat to brighten any dish.
Public Goods Pink Himalayan Salt - 16oz
Public Goods Pink Himalayan Salt 16oz jar Our pink Himalayan sea salt is an elevated way to add flavor and nutrition to any dish. It’s cultivated with care and processed naturally to retain the trace minerals that make Himalayan sea salt a powerhouse ingredient. Magnesium, potassium, and calcium give Himalayan salt its pink tint and distinct salinity - a saltiness that is delicate, not cloying. Season any recipe from start to finish, keep a few pinches on the dining table for finishing touches, or add a kiss to chocolate chip cookies to enhance sweetness - our pink Himalayan sea salt is a vehicle of culinary versatility.
Public Goods Everything Bagel Seasoning - 2.6oz
Public Goods Everything Bagel Seasoning 2.6oz jar Black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, salt, onion, and garlic - our everything bagel seasoning really does have everything. Despite having “bagel” in the title, this savory spice blend adds extra punch and crunch to any dish. Our everyday bagel seasoning is non-GMO and preservative-free. Sure, sprinkle a bit onto a bagel-and-schmear (it’s delish), or go rogue - fold a tablespoon into a savory shortbread recipe or fold into softened butter to make everything bagel butter that can then blanket a baguette, a baked sweet potato, or popcorn.
Patagonia Taco Seasoning Blend - 2oz
Patagonia Provisions Organic Taco Seasoning Spice Blend 2oz packet (about 1/2 cup) A zesty dried mix for any kind of taco filling, with a lively but not overpowering heat from organic Argentine aji molido (ground red chile) and layers of toasty cumin and paprika. A complete seasoning, it contains salt, and tastes great on grilled meats and fish, too.
Patagonia Chimichurri Spice Blend - 2oz
Patagonia Provisions Organic Chimichurri Spice Blend 2oz packet (about 1/2 cup) Inspired by a gaucho recipe that Patagonia’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, tasted more than 50 years ago, our signature spice blend gets its subtle, mellow heat from our Organic Aji Molido (ground red Argentine chile). Use the blend as a dry rub, or mix it up into chimichurri sauce.
Snacks & Crackers
Monet Pepper & Poppy Water Crackers - 4.4oz
Monet Pepper & Poppy Seed Water Crackers, 4.4oz box
Rustic Bakery Olive Oil & Sel Gris Flatbread Bites - 4oz
Rustic Bakery Olive Oil & Sel Gris Organic Sourdough Flatbread Bites, 4oz box
Rustic Bakery Savory Cheese Coins 5oz
Rustic Bakery Savory Cheese Coins, 5oz box
Lightly Salted Popcorn - 5oz
Public Goods Organic Lightly Salted Popcorn, 5oz bag | Our classic organic popcorn is a whole grain snack that’s naturally low in fat. Lightly salted, our popcorn is a wholesome, hearty addition to bagged lunches, a healthier alternative to chips and perfect for movies at home.
Sweet Potato Chips - 5oz
Public Goods Sweet Potato Chips, 5oz bag | Our gourmet sweet potato chips are a naturally nutritious alternative to plain potato chips. Light, crispy and subtly sweet, they’re a healthy, delicious upgrade from traditionally oily, over-salted varieties. We make ours with carefully selected, non-GMO sweet potatoes and never add preservatives. Try our sweet potato chips with your favorite dip, crumbled over salads or straight out of the bag. These brightly colored snacks are fun to eat and share.
Almond Cantuccini - 7oz
Public Goods Almond Cantuccini, 7oz | Our cantuccini cookies are an organic, healthier take on the classic Tuscan almond cookie. Made in Italy for maximum authenticity and quality, we've used a wholesome blend of protein-rich almonds, cane sugar, eggs, vanilla and wheat flour to perfect the recipe. This crunchy and delightful cantuccini cookie makes an indulgent dessert and pairs perfectly with your favorite coffee.
Milk Bar Chocolate Confetti Cookies - 6.5oz
Milk Bar Confetti Cookies, 6.5oz (8 cookies, 4 x 2-packs) | A cocoa-and-vanilla-packed revision of the classic Confetti Cookie, remixing chocolatey boxed cake mix flavors into a fun and fluffy cookie, studded with mini chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.
Rustic Bakery Pumpkin Cookies 5oz
Rustic Bakery Seasonal Pumpkin Spiced Cookies, 5oz box
Rustic Bakery Pecan Cookies 4oz
Rustic Bakery Pecan Shortbread Cookies, 4oz box
Rustic Bakery Lemon Cookies 4oz
Rustic Bakery Meyer Lemon Shortbread Cookies, 4oz box
Rustic Bakery Chocolate Cacao Cookies 4oz
Rustic Bakery Chocolate Cacao Nib Shortbread Cookies, 4oz box
Vanilla Bean Marshmallows - 4oz
Public Goods Handmade Vanilla Bean Marshmallows, 4oz | Our gourmet marshmallows are a one-of-a-kind treat. Carefully crafted in small batches, they're handmade with organic cane sugar and non-GMO vanilla beans to form premium, soft, creamy confections. So delicious, it's hard to believe they're fat-free and low in sodium. Enjoy them with our natural hot cocoa for a warm, indulgent dessert.
Chocolate Almonds - 5oz
Public Goods Chocolate Almonds, 5oz | Our rich, decadent chocolate covered almonds are a healthy indulgence. Packed with protein, vitamins and antioxidants, these nutritional powerhouses are roasted to perfection and then coated in just the right amount of bittersweet chocolate to create a uniquely delicious snack. These chocolate covered almonds make an excellent addition to morning smoothies, add depth and subtle cocoa flavor to hearty chicken mole, and look beautiful on dessert and fruit trays. They make a great gourmet gift for all the chocolate lovers in your life.
Organic Popcorn Kernels - 28oz
Public Goods Organic Yellow Popcorn Kernels, 28oz bag Our gourmet organic popcorn kernels are a classic, wholesome treat that's fun to eat. We source high quality, non-GMO, sun sweet, yellow corn with no added salt, oil or preservatives. It's fast and easy to make, whether on the stovetop or in the microwave. Light, crisp and full of flavor, it's a whole-grain snack everyone will love for movie night. Gluten-free and vegan, give our organic popcorn kernels an extra kick with mild, smoky paprika and garlic powder from our spice collection.
Beverage
Bittermilk #3 Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour Mixer
Bittermilk #3 Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour non-alcoholic mixer, 17oz
Bittermilk #4 New Orleans Old Fashioned Rouge Mixer
Bittermilk #4 New Orleans Old Fashioned Rouge non-alcoholic mixer, 8.5oz
Bittermilk #6 Oaxacan Old Fashioned Mixer
Bittermilk #6 Oaxacan Old Fashioned non-alcoholic mixer, 8.5oz
Califia Oatmilk - Quart
Califia Oat Barista Blend - 1 quart
PG Lemonade Mix - 12 oz
Public Goods Lemonade Mix 12oz tin. Our cool, refreshing lemonade mix is a taste of summertime all year round. Preservative-free and made with natural cane sugar, just add water to this lemonade mix for the perfect sweet-tart thirst quencher. Made in the USA by a small, family-owned business whose classic recipe has been enjoyed for over 35 years.
PG Hot Cocoa Mix - 12 oz
Public Goods Hot Cocoa Mix 12oz tin. Our rich, chocolatey hot cocoa mix is easy to make and hard to resist. Made by a small, family-owned company that's perfected its cocoa recipe over 35 years, this vegan-friendly hot cocoa mix is ready in minutes. Heat 8 ounces of your favorite milk or water, add two tablespoons of the sweet, aromatic powder and stir. We like it with a dash of organic cinnamon from our spice collection, or for bolder tastes, try a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. What’s in it: raw cane sugar and cocoa powder. What’s not in it: preservatives, dyes or artificial colors. It’s all good: This product is all natural and comes in a recyclable tin. Made in Washington.
Oregon Chai Organic Original - Quart
Oregon Chai Organic Original Chai Tea Latte - 32oz carton
Numi Organic Tea - Numi's Collection Assorted
Numi Organic Numi's Collection | 16 bags | Includes one bag each of our favorite teas from around the world.
Numi Organic Tea - Gunpowder Green
Numi Organic Gunpowder Green | 18 bags | Within hours of being plucked, this organic green tea is gently rolled into small tight pearls on a wok, then custom crafted for Numi’s tea bags. This process preserves its smooth, full-bodied flavor and delicate aroma for far longer than other green teas.
Numi Organic Tea - White Rose
Numi Organic White Rose Tea | 16 bags | Our enchanted White Rose blends the smoothness of delicate, organic white tea with whole organic rose buds. This sweet and fragrant liaison is as provocative as it is healthy.
Numi Organic Tea - Breakfast Blend
Numi Organic Breakfast Blend Tea | 18 bags | Numi perfects the classic breakfast tea with this organic black tea blend, Morning Rise. Four of the most extraordinary black teas compose this hearty, complex, and exciting morning cup.
Mulling Spices Sachet
House-blend spice sachet for mulled cider or wine | Gently simmer spice bag and fresh orange slices (optional) in 2-4 quarts of apple cider, unfiltered apple juice, or dry red wine for at least 30 minutes. Do not boil. Or heat in slow cooker on low for 4 hours. | stick cinnamon, whole cloves, star anise, dried ginger, fresh ground nutmeg
Kitchen & Cleaning
Scout Seacuterie Board
Seacuterie Set: 100% acacia wood board and 3 stoneware bowls | Make Seacuterie styling easy with the Scout Seacuterie set. Our set includes our bacterial resistant and 100% acacia wood serving board and speckled ceramic bowl trio - made to hold a full can of your favorite Scout can. Hosting made easy - crack open a few cans of Scout and pair with your favorite cheeses, crackers, and sides. Bon appetit!
PG Walnut Scrubber Sponge - 4ct
Public Goods Walnut Scrubber Sponge 4ct Our walnut scrubber sponge is an eco-friendly upgrade from traditional sponges. Designed to tackle the toughest jobs on dishes, counter-tops, and anywhere else in your home, it's hypoallergenic and made of natural vegetable cellulose. Our scrubber sponges are plant-based and do not contain harmful toxins like triclosan, a pesticide commonly used in sponges that is linked to health problems and environmental damage. It's all the scrubbing power of an ordinary sponge with none of the harmful effects to the planet or your health.
PG Tree Free Toilet Paper - 6 ct
Public Goods Tree Free Toilet Paper 6 ct. For us, a smarter bath tissue is all about softness and sustainability. We chose sustainable bamboo and sugarcane pulp (technically both grasses) for our tree-free toilet paper because it’s softer than paper and saves trees. The 3-ply bath tissue comes in 300 sheet rolls that will last longer than standard rolls. What’s in it: 30% bamboo and 70% sugar cane. 300 sheet, 3-ply rolls that last twice as long as a normal roll. What’s not in it: tree materials of any kind. It’s all good: No trees or animals were harmed in the making of this product. Septic system safe.
PG Tree Free Paper Towels - 2 ct
Public Goods Tree Free Paper Towels 2 ct. Our tree free paper towels are a stronger, more sustainable alternative to ordinary paper towels. Made from fast-growing non-GMO grasses (bamboo and sugarcane) rather than hardwoods, our paper towels are ultra absorbent, soft on skin and sturdy enough to tackle any mess. What’s in it: 2 rolls per pack, non-GMO certified bamboo and sugarcane processed with elemental chlorine free (ECF) bleaching. What’s not in it: trees of any kind. Inks, dyes, fragrances and BPA. It’s all good: No trees or animals were harmed in the making of this product. 100% biodegradable.
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Comfort food and craft drinks
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112