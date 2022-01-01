The Dark Horse Inn

Dispatch Goods Reusable Containers

$2.75

Pack my order in Dispatch Goods Reusable Containers, and help save the planet! *** Help us reduce waste with Dispatch Goods Reusable Containers! If you select this option, your order will be packaged in reusable containers (as appropriate - certain items, such as sauce sides, will be in single-use packaging) and packed in a reusable bag. To return containers and bags when you're done, scan the QR code on the container or text Dispatch Goods for an at-home collection, or bring them back to The Dark Horse on your next visit. Go to dispatchgoods.com for more information on this program. Fee helps offset the higher costs associated with reusable containers.