Darling Jack's Tavern

104 South 13th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Dinner

Specials

Coal Grilled Sardines

$13.00

Johnny Cakes

$12.00

Starters

Crab and Potato

$13.00

Focaccia

$14.00

Coal Grilled Oysters

$15.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Gem Salad

$13.00

Tavern Board

$24.00

Shrimp

$18.00

Tartare

$15.00

Simple Salad

$12.00

Mussels

$16.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Potato Pizza

$14.00

Clam Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

Pepp Pizza

$15.00

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Plates

Half Chicken

$24.00

Baked Pasta

$18.00

Burger

$19.00

Pappardelle

$22.00

Spag + Clams

$25.00

Fish + Chips

$24.00

Steak Frites

$27.00

Bronzino

$26.00

Lamb Ribs

$25.00

Large Plates

Short Rib

$62.00

Gluten-Free Pizza

GF Cheese Pizza

$16.00

GF Potato Pizza

$17.00

GF Clam Pizza

$18.00

GF Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

GF Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Sides

Side Beets

$7.00

Side New Potatoes

$7.00

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Side Cucumbers

$6.00

Side Mushrooms

$10.00

Side Celery Salad

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side 2 Piece Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side 4 Piece Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Mashed Potato

$6.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Kirby Pickles

$3.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$11.00

Mousse

$10.00

Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

Drinks

NA Bev

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Cappuccino

$8.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Raspberry Ricky

$8.00

Ginger Soda

$8.00

Cocktails

Darling's Buck

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Old Pal

$13.00

Don't Do Me Dirty, Darling

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Easy Peasy

$13.00

Spicy Paloma

$13.00

Vesper

$15.00

Bee Sting

$13.00

Beer

Draft- Lord Hobo

$9.00

Draft- Victory Pils

$6.50

Draft- Ommegang Witte

$8.00

Draft- Two Roads Hazy IPA

$8.00

Draft- Yards Philly Pale

$7.00Out of stock

Draft- Troegs Study

Draft- Troegs Study
$7.00

Victory Berry Monkey

$8.00

Yards Philly Standard

$6.00

Hennepin Saison

$14.00

Deschutes Mango IPA

$7.00

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$7.00

Double Knot Vienna

$7.00

Ploughman Staymen

$8.00

Birdwatcher

$8.00

Cicero Lombardy Cider

$22.00

Wine

Glass- Gruner

$11.00

BTL- Gruner

$55.00

BTL- Albarino

$68.00

Glass- Sauv Blanc

$11.00

BTL- Sauv Blanc

$55.00

Glass- Chenin Blanc

$14.00

BTL- Chenin Blanc

$65.00

Glass- Verdicchio

$12.00

BTL- Verdicchio

$55.00

Glass- Picpoul

$11.00

BTL- Picpoul

$50.00

BTL- Riesling

$70.00

BTL- Dry Furmint

$76.00

BTL- Chardonnay

$72.00

BTL- Pinot Grigio

$60.00

BTL- Cotes du Rhone

$80.00

Glass- Sattler

$11.00

BTL- Sattler

$50.00

BTL- Ridge

$86.00

Glass- Malbec

$13.00

BTL- Malbec

$60.00

Glass- Cabernet Franc

$12.00

BTL- Cabernet Franc

$55.00

BTL- Pray Tell

$80.00

BTL- Mount Eden

$110.00

Glass- Barbera

$14.00

BTL- Barbera

$65.00

Glass- Grenache

$11.00

BTL- Grenache

$50.00

BTL- Acosta

$72.00

BTL- Graillot

$68.00

BTL- Fossil and Fawn

$68.00

Glass-Vinatigo

$12.00

BTL- Vinatigo

$55.00

BTL- Babycheeks

$70.00

Glass- Sfera Orange

$12.00

BTL- Sfera Orange

$65.00

BTL- Illahe Tempranillo

$60.00

Glass- Rose Sparkling

$14.00

BTL- Rose Sparkling

$65.00

Glass- White Sparkling

$12.00

BTL- White Sparkling

$55.00

Glass- Lambrusco

$14.00

BTL- Lambrusco

$65.00

BTL- Ployez Jacqumart

$120.00

Godello

$85.00

Hendry Chardonnay

$120.00

Chablis

$98.00

Groth

$165.00

Izardbe

$158.00

Arlaud

$145.00

Liquor

Ketel One

$12.00

Stateside

$12.00

Tito's

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Jackson Hole Stillworks

$12.00

Kiki

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Bluecoat

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bar Hill

$14.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Drumshambo

$14.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Chinaco Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Oro de Lidia Extra Anejo

$22.00

Case Noble Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Cincoro Blanco

$30.00

Cenote Anejo

$18.00

Cruz de Fuego Mezcal

$16.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Bulliet

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Jefferson's Aged at Sea

$24.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Blanton's

$24.00

Basil Hayden's

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Johnny Walker Green

$22.00

Crageleachie 13

$18.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Dead Guy Blended

$16.00

Hatzoaki

$18.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$22.00

FEW Rye

$16.00

Sazerac Rya

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Amaretto

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Frangelico

$14.00

St Germain

$15.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Fortave Coffee

$16.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Cynar

$14.00

Quinta Vale Port

$16.00

Pasubio Amaro

$16.00

Elisir Novalus Amaro

$16.00

Mithrades Amaro

$18.00

Cardamaro

$16.00

Merram Late Harvest

$18.00

San Jacopo Vin Santo

$18.00

Happy Hour

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Spritz

$8.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$8.00

House Red

$7.00

House White

$7.00

HH Troegs

$5.00

HH Yards

$5.00

Happy Hour

HH Food

HH Whipped Feta

$7.00

HH Chips and Dip

$5.00

HH Ham and Eggs

$5.00

HH Smash Burger

$6.00

HH Toast

$8.00

HH Pizzette

$8.00

HH Johnny Cake

$6.00

HH Drinks

HH Moscow Mule

$8.00

HH Old Fashioned

$8.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Spritz

$8.00

HH House White

$7.00

HH House Red

$7.00

HH Troegs

$5.00

HH Yards

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

