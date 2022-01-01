Restaurant header imageView gallery

Darling Aviary

208 Reviews

$$

712 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

BURGERS

Classic Tweeter

$15.00

Butter Toasted Bun, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, and Sliced Roma Tomatoes

Possible Burger

$15.00Out of stock

House Made Mushroom Vegan Patty, Mixed Greens, tomato, red oinion, romesco

Special Burger

$16.00

BTR Sauce, Arugula, bleu cheese, bacon carmelized onions and Pear

Puppy paw-tty

$3.00

SLIDERS

STRUTHIO SLIDERS

$15.00

(3) Toasted Hawaiian Rolls, Fresno Aioli, Philly Steak, Smoked Provolone, Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions

Apps/Starters

Hibiscus Honey Vinaigrette tossed Mixed Greens topped with Fresh Straw Berries, Pickled Red Onion, and Crumbled Goat Cheese

Swan Salad

$10.00

Filipino Style Wings

$12.00

Filipino Adobo wings deep fried and seasoned with a side of Horse Radish Aioli

Calamari and Shishito

$12.00

Deep Fried Calamari and Shishito with a side of Fresno Aioli

NEST

$6.00

Specials

Roasted butternut squash soup with roasted brussel sprouts and pepitas. Served with half a grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar cheese

Roasted ButterNut Squash Soup W/Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Roasted butternut squash soup w/roasted brussels and pipits. W/grilled cheddar cheese.

Butternut Squash Cup Soup

$5.00

Butternut squash soup w/roasted brussels and pepitas.

Butternut Squash Bowl Soup

$8.00

Wine & Bubbly

Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Terra D'Oro Chenin Blanc & Vionier Blend

$9.00+

Chandon Cali Brut

$9.00+

Anna Rose

$9.00+

Whispering Angle Rose

$9.00+Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Korbel Glass

$9.00

Korbell Bottle

Chandon Rose Glass

$9.00

Chandon Rose Bottle

$46.00

Non-Alcohlic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Grape Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

House Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Voss

$5.00

Voss Employee

$3.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Nest

$3.00

HH Wings

$5.00

HH Blackbird and beer

$12.00

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

HH Teq. Margarita

$8.00

HH Mez. Margarita

$8.00

HH Vodka

$7.00

HH Tequila

$7.00

HH Whiskey

$7.00

HH Gin

$7.00

HH Rum

$7.00

HH Mezcal

$7.00

HH Modelo

$4.00

HH Rose Bottle

$25.00

HH Chandon Bottle

$25.00

HH Pinot Noir

$30.00

HH Chenin Blanc

$30.00
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Delicious, Sexy Cheeseburgers on Beautiful Buns!

