Darna Mediterranean Market + Eatery

No reviews yet

7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170

Plano, TX 75024

Popular Items

Chicken Shish Tauvok
Tahini Hummus
Fattoush

Mezza

Baba Ganoush

$10.00

Darna Hummus

Chickpeas, tahini sauce, EVOO, pickled onions, sumac, micro greens, pine nuts. Beef Hummus-$19, Harissa Chicken Hummus-$16, Mushroom Hummus-$16.

Darna Mezza Sampler

Darna Mezza Sampler

$20.00

A sample of mezza favorites, tahini hummus, roasted eggplant(Zaalouk), olives, muhammara, pickled vegetables, feta cheese fondue.

Spiced Lamb Phyllo 'Cigar'

$13.00

Freshly ground lamb, ras al hanout, garlic & cilantro, rolled in phyllo dough & baked crisp. Tzatziki sauce.

Lamb Ragu Hummus

$14.00

Chick peas, crispy pita, pickled onions, blistered tomatoes, saffron yogurt, pomegranate seeds, toasted pine nuts with Moroccan butter, micro greens.

Lebanese Pickled Vegetables

$8.00

House pickled baby bell peppers, heirloom carrots, cabbage, turnips, cauliflower, cucumbers, fresno peppers, shishito peppers, mustard seeds.

Mediterranean Olives

$6.00

Castelvetrano, Kalamata & Moroccan olives, Labanese zeitoun olive oil, harissa, gremolato, oregano, orang zest, toasted dill seed.

Muhammara

$9.00

Roasted red pepper, spiced walnuts, pomegranate seeds, pomegranate molasses, EVOO, micro greens.

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Crisp fingerling potatoes, harissa, lemon, cumin, cilantro, garlic, saffron lebna, micro greens

Sauteed Blue Mussels

$17.00
Tahini Hummus

Tahini Hummus

$8.00

Cumin Chick peas, smoked paprika, Extra virgin Olive oil, Jerusalem salad, and olive tapenade.

Turkish Goat Cheese & Harissa Borek

$13.00

Harissa herbed goat cheese folded in phyllo dough & baked crisp. Served with Lemon Tzatziki sauce.

Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Yogurt & turmeric marinated florets, saffron yogurt, pomegranate seeds, tahini sauce, chermoula, gremolata.

Vegetable Crudite

$6.00

Fresh Garden Vegetable Medley.

Warm Greek Feta Fondue

$11.00

Warm charred baby bell peppers, olive tapenade, candied walnuts, gremolata.

Falafel

$14.00

Soup

$6.50

Mashawi

Moroccan Lamb Couscus

$29.00

Slow Cooked Lamb in a cinnamon-ginger sauce, dried apricot, Balsamic glaze, sesame seed, on a bed of vegetable couscous.

Darna Kofta Kebab

$23.00

Beef & Lamb, Moroccan spices, fresh herbs, saffron butter, blistered shishitos & tomatoes, basmati rice, yogurt, pomegranate seeds, pistachios, micro greens, grilled muhammara pita bread

Chicken Shish Tauvok

Chicken Shish Tauvok

$20.00

Yogurt-harissa marinated chicken tenders, ras hal hanout, harissa butter, saffron basmati rice, grilled seasonal vegetables, sweety drop peppers, gremolata.

Chermoula Salmon Filet

$29.00

Chermoula marinated, blistered tomatoes, marble potatoes, Moroccan carrots, quinoa tabbouleh

Harrisa Roasted Half Chicken

$28.00

Served with Vegetable Risotto

Beef Filet Shish Kebab

$33.00

Roasted garlic-herb marinated beef tenderloin, ras al hanout butter, saffron basmati rice, grilled seasonal vegetables, sweety drop peppers, micro greens.

Rigatoni A La Leslie

$19.00

Eggplant-mozzarella frittas, EVOO, garlic, house tomato sauce, blistered tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, hand torn basil.

Vegetable Skewer Plate

$18.00

Darna Live wood Kebab Board for 2

$95.00

Mix of our wood fired kekabs - Beef shish kebab, harrisa chicken & ground lamb kofta. Serve with our House pickle, grilled vegetables & saffron basmati rice

Lamb Chops

$39.00

Ribeye

$60.00

Lamb Shank

$35.00Out of stock

Sandwich Board

Darna signature pastrami, creamy pomegranate napa slaw, whole grain mustard, kashkaval cheese, toasted multi-grain bread.
Roasted Lamb French Dip

Roasted Lamb French Dip

$22.00

Cured & roasted leg of lamb, caramelized sumac onions, kashkaval cheese, lemon tzatziki, crisp za'atar baguette, chermoula lamb jus.

Brisket Pastrami

$19.00

Darna signature pastrami, creamy pomegranate napa slaw, whole grain mustard, kashkaval cheese, toasted multi-grain bread.

Harissa Turkey Stack

Harissa Turkey Stack

$14.00

Brined, harissa rubbed, roasted and thinly sliced trukey breast, havarti dill cheese, gem lettuce, tomato, apricot lebna, avocado smash, on toasted sourdough bread.

Lamb "Fattoush" Burger

$18.00

Ras al hanout seasoned ground lamb, Havarti dill cheese, harissa feta spread, cucumber ribbons, tomato, arugula, lemon-oregano vinaigrette, served on a brioche bun. Served with sumac fries

Salads

Beet And Goat Cheese

$15.00

Wild arugula, roasted purple & yellow beets, pickled onions, orange segments, arugula, mint, pistachios, herbed goat cheese, citrus-ginger vinaigrette.

Fattoush

$15.00

Wild arugula, crisped pita, cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, radish, kalamata olives, pomegranate seeds, feta cheese, aleppo-grain mustard vinaigrette.

Burrata Peach Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled peaches, EVOO, pomegranate seeds, pomegranate molasses, wild arugula, radish.

Sides

Moroccan Rainbow Carrots

$8.00

Flame Grilled Broccolini

$8.00

Basil Pesto Pasta Salad

$8.00

Darna Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Marble Potatoes

$9.00

Sumac Fries

$9.00

Basmati Rice

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Taboleh

$5.00

Pita

$2.00

Desserts

Kinafa Cheesecake

$15.00

Baklava Mini Tray

$16.00

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$10.00

Apricots Panna Cotta

$13.00

Market Mix Berries

$14.00

Dessert Platter

$25.00

Chocolate Panacotta

$13.00

Passion Fruit Panacotta

$13.00Out of stock

Ayran. (Yogurt Drink)

$3.69

Lemon Italian Cake

$13.00

Flatbreads

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00+

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomatoes, EVOO, basil

Mediterranean

$14.00+

EVOO, zaatar, fresh mozzarella, Kalamata olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, dates, spiced walnuts, feta cheese, arugula, pomegranate molasses

Moroccan Lamb Sausage

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olives, feta cheese.

Casablanca Chicken Pesto

$14.00+

Chermoula grilled chicken, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, pine-nuts, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese.

Wild Mushroom

$45.00+

Parmesan cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, oregano

Add on Skewers

Chicken Skewer

$15.00

Beef Skewer

$26.00

Kofta Skewer

$20.00

Vegetable Skewer

$12.00

Kid's Corner

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chicken Kebab

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Brunch

French Toast

$17.00

Open Omlette

$17.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Soda

Barbican

$3.69

Bavaria

$3.69

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke Btl

$3.69

Coke Can

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Fresa Fresher

$3.69

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Jarritos

$2.29

Kombucha

$2.99

Pepsi Can

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Sound Cans

$3.00

Sprite

$1.99

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.99

Sunkist Orange

$2.29

Vimto

$3.00

Sparkling Water

Richards Ranch Water

$3.69

Saratoga

$3.69

San Benedetto

$3.69

San Pellegrino 16.9os

$3.69

Sparkling Ice

$3.69

Mocktails

NA Blood Orange Mule

$5.99

NA Pom Mojito

$5.99

NA Paloma

$5.99

Iced Tea/Coffee

Regular

$2.99

Peach

$2.99

Coffee

$2.29

Red

GL Stags Leap

$18.00

GL Markham

$14.00

GL Z Alexander Brwon

$12.00

GL B & B

$10.00Out of stock

GL Camp Viejo Tempranillo

$9.00

GL La Vielle Ferme

$8.00

GL Syrocco

$13.00

GL Maison Joseh Drouhin

$14.00Out of stock

GL Domaine de la Solitude

$10.00

GL Kapodokya

$12.00

GL Chateu Musar

$28.00Out of stock

GL Royal Tokaji Dessert Wine

$14.00

GL House Red

$11.00

GL Three Fingers Jack

$14.00

GL Portillo Cabernet

$13.00

GL Sterling Merlot

$12.00

GL Boen

$12.00

GL Makmel Electric Red

$14.00

GL Dona Paula Malbec

$12.00

GL Joel Gott Blend

$14.00

GL Ana Beirut Electric Red

$14.00

GL Portillo Pinot Noir

White

GL Santa Margherita

$14.00Out of stock

GL Sonoma Cutrer

$12.00

GL Plano

$10.00

GL Ksara Chard

$10.00Out of stock

GL Rombauer

$18.00

GL Chateau de Rougeon

$15.00

GL Au Bon Climat

$14.00

GL Frogs Leap

$18.00

GL House White

$11.00

GL Taken

$16.00

GL Farm To Table

$12.00

GL Chloe

$16.00

GL DAOU

$18.00

GL Villa Maria

$13.00

GL ANA BEIRUT

$14.00

GL High Heaven

$12.00

GL Makmel

$14.00

GL Caposaldo

$12.00

Rose

GL La Tour Melas Idylle

$15.00

GL Cloud chaser

$12.00Out of stock

GL Ksara Sunset

$10.00

GL House Rose

$11.00

BTL Studio

$58.00

GL Studio

$16.00

BTL Makmel

$50.00

GL Makmel

$14.00

BTL Ana Beirut

$50.00

GL Ana Beirut

$14.00

Champagne

Camp Viejo Cava

$8.00

Veuve

Out of stock

Vina Esmeralda

$10.00Out of stock

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Paul Chevalier

$35.00

PROSECCO

$12.00

G.H Mumm

$185.00

Red

BTL Stags Leap

$75.00

BTL Markham

$46.00

BTL Z Alexander Brwon

$38.00Out of stock

BTL B & B

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Camp Viejo

$28.00Out of stock

BTL La Vielle Ferme

$26.00

BTL Chateau Musar

$96.00

BTL Syrocco

$39.00

BTL Maison Joseh Drouhin

$48.00

BTL Domaine de la Solitude

$36.00

BTL Kapodokya

$36.00

BTL House RED

$38.00

BTL Three Fingers Jack

$50.00

BTL Sterling Merlot

$45.00

BTL Boen

$45.00

BTL Dona Paula Malbec

$45.00

BTL Joel Gott

$50.00

BTL Ana Beirut

$50.00

White

BTL Santa Margherita

$48.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$42.00

BTL Plano

$38.00

BTL Ksara

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Rombauer

$75.00

BTL Chateau de Rougeon

$51.00

BTL Au Bon Climat

$48.00

BTL Frogs Leap

$58.00

BTL Royal Tokaji Dessert Wine

$48.00

BTL House White

$35.00

BTL Taken Chard

$58.00

BTL Farm To Table Chard

$45.00

BTL CHLOE Pinot Grigio

$60.00

BTL DAOU Sauv. Blanc

$70.00

BTL Villa Maria Sauv. Blanc.

$48.00

BTL Ana Beirut

$50.00

BTL High Heaven

$45.00

BTL Makmel

$50.00

BTL Caposaldo

$45.00

Rose

BTL La Tour Melas Idylle

$54.00

BTL Cloud chaser

$45.00

BTL Ksara Sunset

$38.00

BTL House Rose

$35.00

Champagne

BTL Camp Viejo

$24.00

BTL Mionetto 187

$12.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve

$110.00Out of stock

BTL Vina Esmeralda

$34.00

BTL Cremant de Bourgogne

$54.00

Bottled

BTL Modelo Especial

$7.00

BTL Dos Equis

$7.00

BTL Peroni

$8.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$6.00

BTL Elysian space Dust

$8.00

BTL Almaza

$8.00

Canned

Voodoo Haze IPA

$8.00

Rahr Texas Red

$7.00

Bishop Crackberry

$6.00
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Explore flavors from all over the Mediterranean including the Middle East and Europe. At Darna, we embrace bold flavors and fresh ingredients.

7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170, Plano, TX 75024

