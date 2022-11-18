Darrell's Restaurant
1 Review
$$
521 US Hwy 64/264
Manteo, NC 27954
Beverages
Wine
Fresh Biscuits
Pancakes & French Toast
Two Hot Cakes
$5.25
Three Hot Cakes
$6.50
Two Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes
$7.25
Three Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes
$7.75
Two Blueberry Hot Cakes
$7.25
Three Blueberry Hot Cakes
$7.75
Two Pecan Hot Cakes
$7.50
Three Pecan Hot Cakes
$7.99
Two Sweet Potato Pancakes
$7.99
Three Sweet Potato Pancakes
$8.99
Three Slices of French Toast
$7.75
Two Slices of French Toast
$6.99
Hearty Fare
Omelets
Specialties
Sides
1 Egg
$1.49
2 Eggs
$2.50
Biscuit
$1.29
Corned Beef Hash
$4.79
Country Ham
$5.99
Extra Cheese
$1.29
French Toast
$2.29
Grits
$2.25
Grits (Bowl)
$2.75
Ham
$3.59
Hash Browns
$2.25
Side Hot Cake
$2.49
Oatmeal
$3.29
Sausage Gravy
$3.29
Sausage Links
$3.59
Sausage Patty
$3.59
Sliced Tomatoes
$1.99
Spiced Apples
$2.25
TaterTots
$2.25
Toast
$1.25
Bacon
$3.59
English Muffin
$2.49
Fruit Bowl
$3.99
Finn's Favorites
Breakfast Specials
Salads
Sm Garden Salad
$4.29
Lg Garden Salad
$6.99
Tossed Salad w/Grilled Chx
$10.99
Tossed Salad w/Fried Chx
$10.99
Tossed Salad w/Shrimp
$15.99
Tossed Salad w/Grilled Mahi
$15.99
Tossed Salad w/Oysters
$18.99
Tossed Salad with Crab Cake
$19.99
Caesar Salad
$7.99
Caesar w/Chicken
$10.99
Caesar w/Grilled Mahi
$15.99
Caesar w/Shrimp
$14.99
Caesar w/Crab Cake
$19.99
Sm Seasonal Salad
$6.99
Lg Seasonal Salad
$8.99
Seasonal w/Chicken
$10.99
Seasonal w/Grilled Mahi
$16.99
Seasonal w/Shrimp
$16.99
Appetizer
Lunch Entrees
Chicken Strips & BBQ Lunch
$14.99
Flounder Lunch
$14.99
Hamburger Steak Lunch
$12.99
Popcorn Shrimp
$13.99
Scallops Lunch
$19.99
3 Veggie Plate
$5.99
Catfish Lunch
$12.99
Choice of Two Lunch
$18.99
Chicken Strips Lunch
$12.99
BBQ Plate Lunch
$12.99
Seafood Basket Lunch
$15.99
Shrimp Lunch
$14.99
Crab Cake Lunch
$22.99
Clam Strips
$9.99
Fried Oysters Lunch
$18.99
Sandwiches
Hamburger
$10.99
Cheeseburger
$12.29
Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.25
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
BBQ Sandwich
$10.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.39
B.L.T.
$8.99
Flounder Sandwich
$11.99
Shrimp Burger
$9.99
Grilled Mahi Sandwich
$15.59
Grilled Chicken Melt Sandwich
$11.99
Crabcake Sandwich
$17.99
Grilled Tuna Sandwich
$15.59
Desserts
Sides
Child's Plate
Appetizer
Seafood Dinner
Fried Combination
$27.99
Choice of TWO Dinner
$23.99
Scallops Dinner
$27.49
Shrimp Dinner
$21.99
Flounder Dinner
$21.99
Broiled Combination
$26.99
Surf & Turf
$32.99
Catfish Dinner
$17.99
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
$18.99
Cook Your Own Fish
$10.99
3 Veggie Plate
$5.99
Crab Cake Dinner 3
$29.99
Crab Cake Dinner 2
$22.99
Oysters Dinner
$26.99
Steaks, Chops & Chicken
Child's Plate
Desserts
Sides
Dinner Specials
BBQ Ribs full rack sp
$23.99
BBQ Ribs half rack sp
$16.99
Catch of the day over Beans and Rice
$21.99
4 Piece Chicken
$15.99
Flounder & Shrimp Sp
$22.99
Popcorn Scallops
$18.99
WHOLE FRIED FLOUNDER Sp
$19.99
Chicken & Pastry
$14.99
Pork Chops Special
$15.99
Chicken Alfredo Dinner Special
$14.99
Shrimp Alfredo Dinner Special
$16.99
Large Party Carryout
1 Lb Chicken Tenders
$12.99
8pc Fried Chicken
$13.99
Half Rack BBQ Ribs
$16.99
Full Rack BBQ Ribs
$25.99
BBQ 1 LB
$11.99
BBQ 5 LBS
$49.99
Hot Wings 1/2 dozen
$8.99Out of stock
Hot Wings Dozen
$16.99Out of stock
Family Meal 1
$29.99
1lb. BBQ, Chicken Tenders, Two Pints of Sides, 1 Dozen Hush Puppies and a Gallon of Tea
Family Meal 2
$59.99
2 lbs. BBQ, 8 PC Chicken, ½ Rack of BBQ Ribs, 1 ½ dozen Hush Puppies, 2 quarts of sides, Gallon of Tea
Family Meal 3
$79.99
3 lbs. BBQ, 16 PC Chicken, 1 Rack of BBQ Ribs, 2 dozen Hush Puppies, 3 quarts of sides, Gallon of Tea
1 Dozen Hushpuppies
$2.99
1/2 Dozen. Hushpuppies
$1.50
Family Meal 4
$25.00
8pc FRIED CHICKEN with two pints of sides and one dozen hushpuppies
Family Meal 5
$35.00
8pc FRIED CHICKEN, 1 lb. BBQ with two quarts of sides and one dozen hushpuppies
Sides
Baked Beans (Pint)
$5.99
BBQ Sauce (Pint)
$5.99
Cole Slaw (Pint)
$5.99
Green Beans (Pint)
$5.99
potato salad (Pint)
$5.99
Mashed Potatoes (Pint)
$5.99
Vinegar Base (Pint)
$5.99
Veggie 1(Pint)
$7.99
Ranch (Pint)
$5.99
Baked Beans (Quart)
$8.99
Cole Slaw (Quart)
$8.99
Green Beans (Quart)
$8.99
potato salad (Quart)
$8.99
Mashed Potatoes (Quart)
$8.99
Veggie # 1 (Quart)
$8.99
Ranch (Quart)
$8.99
Cole Slaw (Gallon)
$28.99
Baked Beans (Gallon)
$28.99
Green Beans (Gallon)
$28.99
Mashed Potatoes (Gallons)
$28.99
Potato Salad (Gallon)
$28.99
Family-Friendly
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
521 US Hwy 64/264, Manteo, NC 27954
Gallery
