Darrell's Restaurant



Popular Items

Bacon & Egg Biscuit
1 Lb Chicken Tenders
Chicken Alfredo Dinner Special

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Lg Orange Juice

$2.75

Sm Orange Juice

$1.75

Lg Apple Juice

$2.75

Sm Apple Juice

$1.75

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.75

Sm Tomato Juice

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.99

Wine

Pinot Noir (GLS)

$8.00

Cabernet Sauv (GLS)

$8.00

Merlot (GLS)

$7.00

Pinot Noir (BTL)

$28.00

Cabernet Sauv (BTL)

$28.00

Merlot (BTL)

$24.00

Chardonnay (GLS)

$7.00

Sauv Blanc (GLS)

$7.00

Pinot Grigio (GLS)

$6.00

Chardonnay (BTL)

$24.00

Sauv Blanc (BTL)

$24.00

Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$22.00

Fresh Biscuits

B.L.T.

$8.99

Bacon Biscuit

$3.59

Bacon & Egg Biscuit

$4.49

Country Ham Biscuit

$5.75

Country Ham & Egg Biscuit

$4.49

Egg Biscuit

$3.50

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$5.49

Fried Chicken & Egg Biscuit

$6.49

Ham Biscuit

$4.29

Ham & Egg Biscuit

$5.29

Sausage Biscuit

$4.59

Sausage & Egg Biscuit

$5.59

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$8.75

Pancakes & French Toast

Two Hot Cakes

$5.25

Three Hot Cakes

$6.50

Two Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes

$7.25

Three Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes

$7.75

Two Blueberry Hot Cakes

$7.25

Three Blueberry Hot Cakes

$7.75

Two Pecan Hot Cakes

$7.50

Three Pecan Hot Cakes

$7.99

Two Sweet Potato Pancakes

$7.99

Three Sweet Potato Pancakes

$8.99

Three Slices of French Toast

$7.75

Two Slices of French Toast

$6.99

Hearty Fare

One Egg

$6.99

One Egg w/ Meat

$8.99

Two Eggs

$7.99

Two Eggs w/Bacon

$9.99

Two Eggs w/Sausage Patties

$9.99

Two Eggs w/ Sausage links

$9.99

Two Eggs w/Ham

$9.99

Country Ham & Eggs

$11.99

Country Fried Steak w/ Gravy & Eggs

$11.99

Local's Special

$8.49

Omelets

Omelettes Plain

$7.99

Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$11.25

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.25

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$11.25

Western Omelette

$12.99

Spanish Omelette

$12.99

Vegetable Omelette

$8.99

Specialties

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.99

Smothered Biscuit

$9.99

Open Faced Chicken Biscuit w/Sausage Gravy

$9.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.99

Tea Guy's Special

$10.99

Sides

1 Egg

$1.49

2 Eggs

$2.50

Biscuit

$1.29

Corned Beef Hash

$4.79

Country Ham

$5.99

Extra Cheese

$1.29

French Toast

$2.29

Grits

$2.25

Grits (Bowl)

$2.75

Ham

$3.59

Hash Browns

$2.25

Side Hot Cake

$2.49

Oatmeal

$3.29

Sausage Gravy

$3.29

Sausage Links

$3.59

Sausage Patty

$3.59

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Spiced Apples

$2.25

TaterTots

$2.25

Toast

$1.25

Bacon

$3.59

English Muffin

$2.49

Fruit Bowl

$3.99

Finn's Favorites

Kids Two Hot Cakes

$3.59

Kids French Toast

$3.59

One Egg

$3.59

Breakfast Specials

Cinnamon Roll

$4.79

Biscuit Beignets 6

$4.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Two Eggs w/ Fish Cake

$10.99

Apple Fritters 6

$2.99

Apple Fritters 12

$4.99

Biscuit Beignets 12

$6.99

Soups

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.99

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.99

Shrimp Chowder Cup

$6.99

Shrimp Chowder Bowl

$7.99

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$4.29

Lg Garden Salad

$6.99

Tossed Salad w/Grilled Chx

$10.99

Tossed Salad w/Fried Chx

$10.99

Tossed Salad w/Shrimp

$15.99

Tossed Salad w/Grilled Mahi

$15.99

Tossed Salad w/Oysters

$18.99

Tossed Salad with Crab Cake

$19.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caesar w/Chicken

$10.99

Caesar w/Grilled Mahi

$15.99

Caesar w/Shrimp

$14.99

Caesar w/Crab Cake

$19.99

Sm Seasonal Salad

$6.99

Lg Seasonal Salad

$8.99

Seasonal w/Chicken

$10.99

Seasonal w/Grilled Mahi

$16.99

Seasonal w/Shrimp

$16.99

Appetizer

Buffalo Shrimp App

$12.99

Chicken Fingers App

$10.99

Sm Hot Wings App

$8.99

Lg Hot Wings App

$16.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.99

Hush puppies App

$3.29

1/2 Hush puppies App

$1.79

Fried Shrimp App

$12.99

Basket of Fries App

$5.99

Crab Balls App

$18.99

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Strips & BBQ Lunch

$14.99

Flounder Lunch

$14.99

Hamburger Steak Lunch

$12.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99

Scallops Lunch

$19.99

3 Veggie Plate

$5.99

Catfish Lunch

$12.99

Choice of Two Lunch

$18.99

Chicken Strips Lunch

$12.99

BBQ Plate Lunch

$12.99

Seafood Basket Lunch

$15.99

Shrimp Lunch

$14.99

Crab Cake Lunch

$22.99

Clam Strips

$9.99

Fried Oysters Lunch

$18.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$12.29

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.39

B.L.T.

$8.99

Flounder Sandwich

$11.99

Shrimp Burger

$9.99

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$15.59

Grilled Chicken Melt Sandwich

$11.99

Crabcake Sandwich

$17.99

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$15.59

Desserts

Sm Fudge Cake

$3.29

Lg Fudge Cake

$5.99

14 Layer Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.99

Lemon Pie

$4.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Ice Cream With Fudge

$2.29

Sides

French Fries

$2.29

Green Beans

$2.29

Cole Slaw

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

Apple Sauce

$2.29

Pickled Beets

$2.29

Baked Potato

$2.29

Potato Salad

$2.29

Veg #1

$2.29

Onion Rings

$2.99

Add Bun

$0.50

Baked Beans

$2.29

Okra Side

$2.29

Side Blk Beans N Rice

$2.29

Child's Plate

Child's Plate

$7.99

Senior's Plate

$8.99

Soups

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.99

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.99

Shrimp Chowder Cup

$6.99

Shrimp Chowder Bowl

$7.99

Appetizer

Sm Hot Wings app

$8.99

Lg Hot Wings app

$16.99

Onion Rings App

$9.99

Chicken Fingers app

$10.99

Hushpuppies app

$2.99

1/2 Hush puppies App

$1.79

Buffalo Shrimp app

$12.99

Fried Shrimp app

$12.99

Basket of Fries App

$5.99

Crab Balls App

$18.99

Pop Shrimp Coupon

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$4.29

Lg Garden Salad

$6.99

Tossed Salad w/Grilled Chx

$10.99

Tossed Salad w/Fried Chx

$10.99

Tossed Salad w/Shrimp

$15.99

Tossed Salad w/Grilled Mahi

$15.99

Tossed Salad w/Oysters

$18.99

Tossed Salad with Crab Cake

$19.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caesar w/Chicken

$10.99

Caesar w/Grilled Mahi

$15.99

Caesar w/Oysters

$19.99

Caesar w/Shrimp

$14.99

Caesar w/Crab Cake

$19.99

Sm Seasonal Salad

$6.99

Lg Seasonal Salad

$8.99

Seasonal Salad w/Chicken

$10.99

Seasonal w/Grilled Mahi

$16.99

Seasonal w/ Oysters

$20.99

Seasonal w/Shrimp

$16.99

Seasonal W/ Crabcake

$19.99

Seafood Dinner

Fried Combination

$27.99

Choice of TWO Dinner

$23.99

Scallops Dinner

$27.49

Shrimp Dinner

$21.99

Flounder Dinner

$21.99

Broiled Combination

$26.99

Surf & Turf

$32.99

Catfish Dinner

$17.99

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Cook Your Own Fish

$10.99

3 Veggie Plate

$5.99

Crab Cake Dinner 3

$29.99

Crab Cake Dinner 2

$22.99

Oysters Dinner

$26.99

Steaks, Chops & Chicken

Ribeye Steak

$27.49

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.99

Chicken Strips

$14.99

Chicken Strips & BBQ Combo

$15.99

BBQ Plate

$14.99

Pork Chops

$17.99

Take a POUND Home

$11.99Out of stock

Child's Plate

Child's Plate

$7.99

Senior's Plate

$8.99

Desserts

Sm Fudge Cake

$3.29

Lg Fudge Cake

$5.99

14 Layer Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.99

Lemon Pie

$4.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.29

Baked Potato

$2.29

Pickled Beets

$2.29

Bun

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$2.29

French Fries

$2.29

Green Beans

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

Onion Rings

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.29

Veg #1

$2.29

Baked Beans

$2.29

Okra Side

$2.29

Side Blk Beans N Rice

$2.29

Dinner Specials

BBQ Ribs full rack sp

$23.99

BBQ Ribs half rack sp

$16.99

Catch of the day over Beans and Rice

$21.99

4 Piece Chicken

$15.99

Flounder & Shrimp Sp

$22.99

Popcorn Scallops

$18.99

WHOLE FRIED FLOUNDER Sp

$19.99

Chicken & Pastry

$14.99

Pork Chops Special

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo Dinner Special

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo Dinner Special

$16.99

Large Party Carryout

1 Lb Chicken Tenders

$12.99

8pc Fried Chicken

$13.99

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$16.99

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$25.99

BBQ 1 LB

$11.99

BBQ 5 LBS

$49.99

Hot Wings 1/2 dozen

$8.99Out of stock

Hot Wings Dozen

$16.99Out of stock

Family Meal 1

$29.99

1lb. BBQ, Chicken Tenders, Two Pints of Sides, 1 Dozen Hush Puppies and a Gallon of Tea

Family Meal 2

$59.99

2 lbs. BBQ, 8 PC Chicken, ½ Rack of BBQ Ribs, 1 ½ dozen Hush Puppies, 2 quarts of sides, Gallon of Tea

Family Meal 3

$79.99

3 lbs. BBQ, 16 PC Chicken, 1 Rack of BBQ Ribs, 2 dozen Hush Puppies, 3 quarts of sides, Gallon of Tea

1 Dozen Hushpuppies

$2.99

1/2 Dozen. Hushpuppies

$1.50

Family Meal 4

$25.00

8pc FRIED CHICKEN with two pints of sides and one dozen hushpuppies

Family Meal 5

$35.00

8pc FRIED CHICKEN, 1 lb. BBQ with two quarts of sides and one dozen hushpuppies

Sides

Baked Beans (Pint)

$5.99

BBQ Sauce (Pint)

$5.99

Cole Slaw (Pint)

$5.99

Green Beans (Pint)

$5.99

potato salad (Pint)

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes (Pint)

$5.99

Vinegar Base (Pint)

$5.99

Veggie 1(Pint)

$7.99

Ranch (Pint)

$5.99

Baked Beans (Quart)

$8.99

Cole Slaw (Quart)

$8.99

Green Beans (Quart)

$8.99

potato salad (Quart)

$8.99

Mashed Potatoes (Quart)

$8.99

Veggie # 1 (Quart)

$8.99

Ranch (Quart)

$8.99

Cole Slaw (Gallon)

$28.99

Baked Beans (Gallon)

$28.99

Green Beans (Gallon)

$28.99

Mashed Potatoes (Gallons)

$28.99

Potato Salad (Gallon)

$28.99

Soups

Clam Chowder (Pint)

$10.99

Crab Soup (Pint)

$20.99Out of stock

Clam Chowder (Quart)

$15.99

Extras

Hush Puppies Dozen

$2.99

Dinner Rolls Dozen

$3.99

Tea (Gallon)

$6.00

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$6.00

Retail

Darrell's Adult T-Shirt

$19.95+

Darrell's Kids T-Shirt

$12.95

Night Light

$6.99

Carolina Flare Book

$60.00

Pirate Book

$10.99

Longsleeve Tshirts S-XL

$21.95

Longsleeve Tshirts XXL

$23.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

521 US Hwy 64/264, Manteo, NC 27954

Directions

Gallery
Darrell's Restaurant image
Darrell's Restaurant image
Darrell's Restaurant image

