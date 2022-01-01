Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Barbeque

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3300 Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27407

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice (No Refills)

$3.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fresh Gingerale (No Refills)

$3.99

Fresh Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.99

Fresh Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$3.99

Pineapple Juice (No Refills)

$3.99

Roy Rogers

$3.50

San pellegerino

$3.99

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Arnold Palmer w/Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer w/Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$6.99

Pig Pounder Beer 4-packs

Brown Ale

$16.99

Intergalatic Sabro

$17.99

Package #2

1 lb. Pulled Pork

$159.99

24 Smoked Wings

$159.99

3 Rack of Ribs

$159.99

1 qt. Baked Beans

$159.99

1 qt. Cole Slaw

$159.99

6 ea. Burger Buns

$159.99

Package #3

24 Smoked Wings

$125.99

20 Chicken Tenders

$125.99

1 qt. Spinach Dip

$125.99

1 pt. Pimento Cheese

$125.99

Package #4

1 lb. Pulled Pork

24 Smoked Wings

1 Whole Chicken

3 Racks of Ribs

6 ea. Burger Buns

1 qt. Baked Beans

1 qt. Cole Slaw

1 qt. Mac & Cheese

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Temporarily closed for renovations

Website

Location

3300 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407

Directions

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image
Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill image

