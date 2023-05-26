Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, the intersection of friends, food, and music, serves up great southern comfort food and signature cocktails with a side of some of the best live jazz, rhythm, & blues in Boston.
604 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02118
