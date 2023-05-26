Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

604 Columbus Ave

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Neighborhood Combo Meal

Neighborhood Combo Meal

$16.50

Enjoy your favorite meat, side dish, and mini cornbread muffins.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00


NEW MENU PREVIEW

Grace's Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Apps

Bob's Fried Catfish Strips

$13.00

Golden fried catfish strips served with our house cajun remoulade, (6) pieces

Cornbread & Honey Butter

Cornbread & Honey Butter

$6.00

Mini corn bread muffins served with honey butter, (6) pieces

Country Fried Chicken Wings

Country Fried Chicken Wings

$14.00

Double fried jumbo wings served with or without our house sauces, (10) pieces

Honey Garlic Calamari

Honey Garlic Calamari

$17.00

Crispy calamari rings & tentacles, hot bell peppers, tossed in a sticky honey garlic sauce

Mo-Soy Roasted Wings

Mo-Soy Roasted Wings

$15.00

Slow roasted wings pan seared in a molasses soy glaze, (10) pieces

Soul Food Taco Trio

Soul Food Taco Trio

$17.00

Try our new taco trio! Choose our fried chicken tacos with coleslaw, pickles, and honey mustard, or our fried catfish with lettuce, fresh salsa, and cajun remoulade

Jerk Chicken Bites

$13.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Creole Gumbo

Creole Gumbo

$14.00

DCBK House Salad

$15.00Out of stock
Massaged Kale Caesar

Massaged Kale Caesar

$14.00

Entrees

Bob's Glorified Wings

$21.00

Roasted BBQ chicken quarter served with your choice of two sides.

Bob's Glorified Catfish

Bob's Glorified Catfish

$23.00

Blackened or Fried 8oz. filet served with a choice of two sides

Cajun Roasted Salmon

Cajun Roasted Salmon

$24.00

8 oz salmon filet, blackened, served with your choice of two sides.

Creole Jambalaya

Creole Jambalaya

$27.00

Cajun spiced tomato roux, smoked chorizo sausage, roasted chicken, shrimp, crawfish long grain rice, diced peppers, onions, and garlic.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Buttermilk waffle topped with Glorified chicken. Chose between our classic with maple syrup or our red velvet with cream cheese icing

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Cajun spiced shrimp, crispy cheddar polenta cakes (2) served in a creamy tomato gravy

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$22.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

DCBK Jazz Burger

DCBK Jazz Burger

$17.00

8 oz. Beef Patty w/ Pepper Jack, BBQ, Fried Onions, Lettuce, & Tomato)

Crab Cake BLT

$20.00

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Texas Toast Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled texas toast, melted swiss, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, served with french fries.

Chef's Fish Club

Chef's Fish Club

$17.00

Fried catfish served on grilled Texas toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo and served with coleslaw and french fries.

Sides

Brown Sugar Plantain

$6.00
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$6.00
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$6.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Dirty Rice (Vegan Friendly)

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sautéed Green Beans (Vegan Friendly)

$6.00

Desserts

Grandma's Carrot Cake

Grandma's Carrot Cake

$10.00

Three-Layer Spice Cake Baked with Carrots, Fruit, and Nuts, Frosted with Cream Cheese Icing

Caramel Fudge Brownie

Caramel Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Chocolate fudge brownie, caramel, shaved coconut

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$12.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Chocolate Fudge, Pecans

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

Specials of the Week

Neighborhood Combo Meal

Neighborhood Combo Meal

$16.50

Enjoy your favorite meat, side dish, and mini cornbread muffins.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, the intersection of friends, food, and music, serves up great southern comfort food and signature cocktails with a side of some of the best live jazz, rhythm, & blues in Boston.

Website

Location

604 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen image
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen image
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen image
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

ILONA
orange star4.3 • 367
783 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
MIDA - Boston
orange star4.6 • 1,543
782 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Five Horses Tavern South End
orange star4.5 • 2,263
535 COLUMBUS AVE Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
The Underground Cafe + Lounge - 742 Columbus Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
742 Columbus Avenue Boston, MA 02120
View restaurantnext
Two Saints Tavern & Dos Diablos Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
52 Gainsborough Street Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
The Westland
orange star4.1 • 210
10 Westland Ave Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston