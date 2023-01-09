Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dar's Pizza

16110 Everly Road

Suite 2

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Popular Items

New York Style
Supreme
Cheesy Bread

Daily Specials

#1 - 2 Cheese Slices and a Drink

$9.99

2 Cheese slices and a soda

#2 - 2 Pepperoni Slices and a Drink

$10.99

2 Pepperoni Slices and a drink

#3 - 2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$26.99

2 Large cheese pizzas

#4 - 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas

$30.99

2 Large cheese pizzas with 1 topping each

#5 - 2 Large Specialty Pizzas

$39.99

2 Large specialty pizzas of your choice

Pizza

New York Style

$3.99+

The traditional New York style pizza

Specialty Pizzas

Supreme

$3.99+

Pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers, onion

Veggie Pizza

$3.99+

Tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion

Margherita Pizza

$3.99+

Ricotta, fresh tomato, basil

Meat Lover

$3.99+

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage

Hawaiian

$3.99+

Pineapple and ham

Sausage Pepper Onion

$3.99+

Sausage, green pepper, onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$3.99+

Chicken, bacon, ranch

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$3.99+

Chicken, red onion, bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$3.99+

Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese

Burger Pizza

$3.99+

Burger, onion

Calzones and Strombolis

Calzone

$13.99

Filled with mozzarella and ricotta and your choice of toppings

Stromboli

$14.99

Filled with mozzarella and your choice of topping

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried breaded mozzarella with tomato sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fried breaded chicken tenders

French Fries

$6.99

Fried shoestring potatoes

Onion Rings

$6.99

Breaded onion rings

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Baked dough served with tomato sauce

Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Cheesy bread sticks

Wings

$0.99

Crispy fried chicken wings, sold by the wing

Hot Subs

Chicken Parm

$9.99+

Fried breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and cheese

Eggplant Parm

$9.99+

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese

Meatball Parm

$9.99+

Meatballs, sauce, and cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, and cheese

Hamburger Sub

$9.99+

Hamburger, mayo, fried onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Cold Subs

Ham and Cheese

$9.99+

Ham and cheese sub with choice of toppings

Turkey and Cheese

$9.99+Out of stock

Turkey and cheese sub with choice of toppings

Italian

$9.99+

Salads

House Salad

$3.44+Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and black olives

Ceasar

$3.44+Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, and croutons

Chef Salad

$4.59+Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, turkey, ham, and mozzarella cheese

Beverages

2 Liter

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.49

20oz Bottle

$1.99

Sides

House Salad

$2.99Out of stock

Ceasar

$2.99Out of stock

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sauce

$0.49
