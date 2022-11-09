Dartcor imageView gallery

Dartcor Bridgewater Cafe

1023 US Highway

202/206

Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Beverages

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$1.95
G Fuel Energy Fazeberry or Pewdiepie

$3.25
La Colombe Draft Latte Vanilla

$3.95
Snapple Raspberry

$2.25
Coke 12 oz. Can

$1.95
Poland Spring 16.9 oz.

$1.75
Coke Zero

$1.95
Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

$2.25
Snapple Peach Tea

$2.25
Snapple Zero Sugar Lemon Tea

$2.95
Boylan New York Root Beer

$2.95
Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Fruit and Yogurt

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.95
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Granola

$3.50
Snap Dragon Apple

$1.95
Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie

$4.95

Cantaloupe, Blueberries, Strawberries, Pineapple, Organic Vanilla Yogurt

Blueberry Ciobani Yogurt

$2.95
Ciobani Strawberry Yogurt

$2.95

Sweet Stuff

Marble Pound Cake

$2.95
Tiny Tates Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.95
Vegan Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.25

Locally Crafted Vegan and Organic Cookies Great for a Snack or Add to your Catering Package as well

Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25

Crafted Locally w/ All Organic Ingredients Great Choice for Your Catering Needs as Well

Vegan Birthday Cake Cookies

$2.25

Locally Crafted Vegan and Organic Cookies Great for a Snack or Add to your catering Package as Well

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.95
Kind Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew

$3.25
Kind Bar Fruit and Nut

$3.25
Kit Kat Bar

$2.95
Giant M&M Cookie

$2.95

Snacks and Chips

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.25
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.25
Pop Chips Sea Salt Popped Corn Chips

$1.95
Deep River Sea Salt Potato Chips

$2.25
Soft Baked Pretzel

$1.95Out of stock

Cookie Choices

Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25

Crafted Locally w/ All Organic Ingredients Great Choice for Your Catering Needs as Well

Vegan Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.25

Locally Crafted Vegan and Organic Cookies Great for a Snack or Add to your Catering Package as well

2 Pack Cookies

$3.95
Vegan Birthday Cake Cookies

$2.25

Locally Crafted Vegan and Organic Cookies Great for a Snack or Add to your catering Package as Well

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Breakfast Hours: 7:00am - 10:00am | Lunch Hours 11:00am - 2:00pm

Location

1023 US Highway, 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Directions

