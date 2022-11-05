Dartcor imageView gallery

Dartcor Cafe 44

44 Whippany Road

Morristown, NJ 07960

Snacks

Deep River Potato Chip - Original Sea Salt

$1.95
Hippeas - Vegan White Cheddar

$1.75
Pretzel Crisps

$1.95

Pretzel Crisps - Garlic Parmesan

$1.95

Terra Chips

$3.95

Hal's New York Kettel Corn

$2.50

Hal's New York Kettel Corn Cheddar

$2.50
Sahale Snacks Fruit and Nut

$2.25

Sahale Snacks Almond Cranberry

$2.25
Snickers Almond Brownie

$2.50
Pop Chips

$2.50

Hal's New York Chips

$2.50

Pistachio

$3.00

Sweets

Clif Bar - Blueberry Crisp

$2.75

Clif bar - Chocolate Chip

$2.75
Clif Bar - Crunchy Peanut Butter

$2.75

Clif Bar -Peanut Butter Banana

$2.75
Gummy Bears

$1.95

Lemon Pound Cake

$1.50

Muffin

$3.50
Rip Van Wafels - Cookies & Cream

$1.95
Rip Van Wafels - Dutch Caramel & Vanilla

$1.95

Snickers Almond

$1.95

Giant Cookie

$2.00

Blondies

$2.00
Cinna Bunn

$2.50

Brownie

$3.00
Resse's Peanut Butter Cups

$2.50

Pistachios

$3.00

Sour Patch Kids

$2.50

Yogurt

Chobani Yogurt Blueberry

$3.50

Chobani Yogurt Strawberry

$3.50

Chobani Yogurt Vanilla

$3.50

Parfait

$3.95

Fruit

Organic Fuji Apple

$1.50
Satsuma Mandarin Orange

$1.50

Beverages

Bai - Kula Watermelon

$2.25
Bai - Lemonade

$2.25
Coca-Cola

$2.50
Coke Zero

$2.50
Crystal Glacier Water - 16.9oz

$1.95
Diet Coke

$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper 8oz

$1.50
Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Essential Water

$2.50

Kombucha Ginger Lemon

$4.95

Kombucha Pomagrante

$4.95
Lemon Perfect - Cold Pressed Lemon Water

$2.50
Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.95
Polar Ginger Ale

$2.50
Polar Seltzer - Lime

$2.50
Polar Seltzer - Original

$2.50
Polar Seltzer - Raspberry Lime

$2.50
Reeds Ginger Beer - Zero Sugar

$3.50
Snapple Diet Lemon Tea

$2.50
Snapple Diet Peach Tea

$2.50
Snapple Diet Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Snapple Elements Air - Prickly Pear & Peach White Tea

$2.50

Snapple Elements Fire - Dragon Fruit

$2.50

Snapple Elements Rain - Agave Cactus

$2.50
Snapple Green Tea

$2.50
Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.50
Snapple Peach Tea

$2.50
Spindrift Lemon

$2.25
Spindrift Half & Half

$2.25
Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.25
Uptime Blood Orange Energy Drink

$2.95
Uptime Blueberry Pomegranate Energy Drink

$2.95
Vitamin Water - XXX

$2.50

Celsius Kiwi Guava - Energy Drink

$3.50

Celsius Orange - Energy Drink

$3.50

Subtle Tea Sweetless

$3.50
Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95
Natalies Guava Lemonade

$3.95

Liquid Death

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Mango

$3.00

Core Water

$2.50

Ice Cream

Big Alaska Sandwich

$2.50
Orange Cream Bar

$1.95
Strawberry Fruit Bar

$1.95

Coffee

Starbucks Veranda Blend Coffee

$1.95+
Starbucks Decaf Coffee

$1.95+

Hot Tea

Harney & Sons Hot Tea

$1.95
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday 7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday 7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday 7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday 7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday Closed
Welcome to Cafe 44!

44 Whippany Road, Morristown, NJ 07960

