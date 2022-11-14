- Home
- /
- Parsippany
- /
- Coral Cafe
Coral Cafe
No reviews yet
400 Interpace Parkway
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lunch Grill
Brisket Blend Hamburger
6oz Burger / Hamburger Roll
Impossible Burger
All-Natural Turkey Burger
Herb Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Atlantic Salmon Sandwich
BLT
Crispy Bacon / Romaine Lettuce / Sliced Tomatoes / Choice of Condiments / Choice of Bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken & Cheese, served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Vegetable Quesadilla
Chicken Finger Single
Chicken Fingers
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Beverages
Bai Blueberry
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Cherry Lime Yerba Mate
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Raspberry Yerba Mate
Coca Cola Bottle
Coke Zero Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Diet Dr Pepper Bottle
Dr Pepper Bottle
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon
Health-Ade Kombucha Pomegrantate
Hoplark HopTea - Mosaic Hops
Hoplark HopTea - The Citra Bomb
JUST Water - 16oz
JUST Water - 33oz
JUST Water - Blackberry
JUST Water - Lemon
MINNA - Peach Yuzu Green Tea
MINNA Sparkling Tea - Pineapple Passion Fruit
Polar - Ginger Ale
Polar - Lime Seltzer
Polar - Raspberry Lime Seltzer
Red Bull
Red Jacket - Fuji Apple Juice
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Mocha Nitro Cold Brew Latte
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Nitro Cold Brew Latte
RISE Brewing Co - Oat Milk Vanilla Nitro Cold Brew
Shaka Tea - Guava Gingerblossom
Shaka Tea - Lemon Lokelani Rose
Shaka Tea - Mango Hibiscous
Snapple - Diet Peach
Snapple - Apple
Snapple - Lemon Tea
Snapple - Lemon Tea
Snapple - Raspberry Tea
Snapple Diet - Half n Half Lemonade Iced Tea
Snapple Diet- Peach Tea
Snapple Lemon
Spindrift - Grapefruit
Spindrift - Half Lemon Half Tea
Spindrift - Lime
Spindrift - Pineapple
Spindrift Lemon Limeade
Spindrift Orange Mango
Spindrift Raspberry Lime
Sprite Bottle
Super Coffee Mocha
Super Coffee Vanilla
Uptime Sugar Free - Original
Uptime - Original Citrus
Uptime Sugar Free - White Peach Lemonade
Water - Core Hydration
Water - Essential 20 oz
Water - Poland Spring
Water - Saratoga 16.9oz
HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime
HiBall Energy Water - Peach
Health-ade Pop Ginger Fizz
Bubbly probiotic soda for a happy gut
Health-ade Pop Juicy Grape
Bubbly Probiotic Soda for a happy gut
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Seven Teas Maui Mango Green Tea
Seven Teas Wildflower Honey Matcha
Goldthread Japanese MATCHA
Nitro Cold Brew Espresso
Teas Tea Organic
Snacks
Bazzini Natural Almonds
Bazzini Natural Pistaschios
Bazzini Salted Cashews
Bazzini Unsalted Cashews
Bob's Bar - Peanut Butter Honey & Oats
Chips - Deep River Mesquite BBQ
Chips - Deep River Sour Cream and Onion
Chips - Deep River Zesty Jalepeno
-Flavored to perfection with Spicy Jalepeno -Is free from cholesterol and gluten -Is Kosher certified
Chips - North Fork Sour Cream & Onion
Chips - North Fork Sweet Potato
Chips Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar
Chips Deep River Sea Salt Original
-No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; -Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility. -Deep River Snacks are cooked exclusively in sunflower oil.
Chocolate Chip Cookie 2-pack
Baked hot and fresh daily
Clif Bar - Chocolate Brownie
Clif Bar - Blueberry Crisp
Clif Bar - Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch
Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter
Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie
Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie
Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Lemon Cookies
gomacro MACROBAR - Protein Purity
Nut Free + High Protein Sunflower Butter + Chocolate organic | vegan | gluten free
gomacro MACROBAR Protein Paradise
Gum - Orbit Peppermint
Gum - Orbit Spearmint
Gum - Trident Original
Gum - Trident Spearmint
Gum PUR-GUM - Peppermint
-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE
Gum PUR-GUM - Spearmint
-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE
Gum PUR-GUM - Wintergreen
-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE
Gum Simply Gum - Natural Peppermint
Hershey Bar w/ Almond
Hippeas Sriacha Sunshine
Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Gluten Free | Egg Free | Fish Free | Shellfish Free | Wheat Free
Justin's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Kind Bar - Almond and Coconut
Kind Bar - Blueberry Vanilla Cashew
Kind Bar - Caramel Almond Sea Salt
Kind Bar - Cranberry Almond
Kind Bar - Extra Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt
Kind Bar - Maple Glazed Pecan Sea Salt
Kind Bar - Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter
Kind Bar - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
Kind ENERGY Bar - Peanut Butter
Kind PROTEIN Bar - Caramel Nut
KitKat Bar
M&M's
M&M's Peanut
Milk Bar Chocolate Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake
These snackabke goodies are made from dense, coacoa-packed Chocolate Birthday Cake and coated in a thin layer of icing, sprinkles, and cruncy crumbs.
Milk Bar - Confetti Cookies
All those familiar box-mix Birthday Cake flavors — dreamy vanilla, rich butter, rainbow sprinkles — combine in fluffy, chewy sugar cookie heaven.
Milk Bar - Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies
Our crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip cookie, packed full of caramelized cornflakes and gooey marshmallows in a deep vanilla base.
Milk Bar - Pancake Cookies
The pancake cookie is packed with deep maple syrup flavor, a hint of salt for balance, and a sprinkle of sugar on top. It’s morning somewhere, right? The Pancake Cookie’s got big breakfast energy plus midnight snack appeal.
Nora Tempura Seaweed Snack- Original
Power Crunch - French Vanilla Creme
Power Crunch - Peanut Butter Creme
Power Crunch - Peanut Butter Fudge
Power Crunch - Wild Berry Creme
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
RX Bar - Chocolate Chip
RX Bar - Chocolate Sea Salt
RX Bar - Maple Sea Salt
RX Bar - Mint Chocolate
RX Bar Banana Chocolate Walnut
RX Bar Blueberry
RX Bar Peanut Butter
Rx Peanut Butter Chocolate
Smartfood Popcorn - White Cheddar
Snickers - Peanuts Original
Sugar Cookie Large
The GFB - Chocolate + Peanut Butter
The GFB - Cranberry Toasted Almond
The GFB - Peanut Butter
The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick
Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper, ginger and lemon peel. The same delicious taste and quality of our classic jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 8g grams of protein and just 90 calories each. -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -8 grams of protein, 0g of sugar -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics
The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick
Just when you thought it couldn't get any better than tender, healthy, turkey jerky. We made it into a stick! The flavors you love from garlic, onion, ginger, and paprika now packed into an even more portable snack with just 7g grams of protein and just 45 calories in each one. - Free-Range Turkey -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -0g of Sugar -Made with free-range turkey raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics
The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick
Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper with hints of jalapeno and chili pepper! The same delicious taste and quality of our spicy jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 7g grams of protein and just 80 calories each. -Now Whole30 Approved! -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -7 grams of protein, 0g of sugar, 80 Calories -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics
Tosi Super Bites - Peanut Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
Peanuts and Dark Chocolate, it’s a match made in taste bud heaven. But with Peanut Dark Chocolate SuperBites, we managed to make it healthy too. We don’t sugar coat it or sugar fill it. Each organic bite is packed with plant protein and flavor. Some might call it unbelievable, but we just call it nuts (and seeds).
Unna Bake - Brown Butter Cookie
Unna Bake - Coconut Oat Cookie
Unna Bake - Raspberry Cave Cookie
York Peppermint Pattie
You Love Fruit - Mango A GOGO
You Love Fruit - Passion Fruit Power Pals
You Love Fruit - Superberry
Twix
Pretzel Crisps
Smart Sweets
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany, NJ 07054