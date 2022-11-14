Coral Cafe imageView gallery

Coral Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

400 Interpace Parkway

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich
Chicken Quesadilla
Build Your Own Salad

Grill Specials

Hot Chicken Fried Sandwich

$9.95

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken, House Made Coleslaw, Pickle Chips, Siracha Mayo Grilled Brioche Roll!

Deli Special

Pesto Italian Panini

Pesto Italian Panini

$9.95

Pesto Mayo / Tomato / Onion / Black Forest Ham / Genoa Salami / Capicola / Provolone / Grilled Ciabatta

All Day Breakfast

Bagel - Noshman

Bagel - Noshman

$2.75
Croissant

Croissant

$2.75
Danish

Danish

$2.50

Visit the cafe to see our daily selections.

Kaiser Roll with Butter

Kaiser Roll with Butter

$1.50
Muffin

Muffin

$2.50

Visit the cafe to see our daily selections.

Toast - Each

Toast - Each

$0.75

4$ Special

$4.00
Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.00

Visit the cafe to see our daily selections.

Deli

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

$8.95

Lunch Grill

Brisket Blend Hamburger

Brisket Blend Hamburger

$8.95

6oz Burger / Hamburger Roll

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$8.95
All-Natural Turkey Burger

All-Natural Turkey Burger

$8.95
Herb Chicken Sandwich

Herb Chicken Sandwich

$8.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.95
Atlantic Salmon Sandwich

Atlantic Salmon Sandwich

$8.95
BLT

BLT

$6.95

Crispy Bacon / Romaine Lettuce / Sliced Tomatoes / Choice of Condiments / Choice of Bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled Chicken & Cheese, served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Vegetable Quesadilla

Vegetable Quesadilla

$7.95
Chicken Finger Single

Chicken Finger Single

$2.00
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$6.00+
French Fries

French Fries

$3.25
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.25
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.25

Soup

Mushroom Barley

$4.00+

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.95+

SALAD BAR IS NOW OPEN! Come on down and build your own.

Beverages

Bai Blueberry

Bai Blueberry

$2.25
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Cherry Lime Yerba Mate

CLEAN Cause Sparkling Cherry Lime Yerba Mate

$2.95
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Raspberry Yerba Mate

CLEAN Cause Sparkling Raspberry Yerba Mate

$2.95

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.50
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.50
Dr Pepper Bottle

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.50
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

$3.95

Health-Ade Kombucha Pomegrantate

$3.95
Hoplark HopTea - Mosaic Hops

Hoplark HopTea - Mosaic Hops

$1.95
Hoplark HopTea - The Citra Bomb

Hoplark HopTea - The Citra Bomb

$1.95
JUST Water - 16oz

JUST Water - 16oz

$1.75
JUST Water - 33oz

JUST Water - 33oz

$2.95

JUST Water - Blackberry

$1.75

JUST Water - Lemon

$1.75
MINNA - Peach Yuzu Green Tea

MINNA - Peach Yuzu Green Tea

$2.45

MINNA Sparkling Tea - Pineapple Passion Fruit

$2.45
Polar - Ginger Ale

Polar - Ginger Ale

$2.25
Polar - Lime Seltzer

Polar - Lime Seltzer

$2.25
Polar - Raspberry Lime Seltzer

Polar - Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.25
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50
Red Jacket - Fuji Apple Juice

Red Jacket - Fuji Apple Juice

$2.75
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Mocha Nitro Cold Brew Latte

Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Mocha Nitro Cold Brew Latte

$2.95
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Nitro Cold Brew Latte

Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Nitro Cold Brew Latte

$2.95

RISE Brewing Co - Oat Milk Vanilla Nitro Cold Brew

$2.95
Shaka Tea - Guava Gingerblossom

Shaka Tea - Guava Gingerblossom

$2.95
Shaka Tea - Lemon Lokelani Rose

Shaka Tea - Lemon Lokelani Rose

$2.95
Shaka Tea - Mango Hibiscous

Shaka Tea - Mango Hibiscous

$2.95
Snapple - Diet Peach

Snapple - Diet Peach

$2.25
Snapple - Apple

Snapple - Apple

$2.25
Snapple - Lemon Tea

Snapple - Lemon Tea

$2.25
Snapple - Lemon Tea

Snapple - Lemon Tea

$2.25
Snapple - Raspberry Tea

Snapple - Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Snapple Diet - Half n Half Lemonade Iced Tea

$2.25
Snapple Diet- Peach Tea

Snapple Diet- Peach Tea

$2.25

Snapple Lemon

$2.25
Spindrift - Grapefruit

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.25
Spindrift - Half Lemon Half Tea

Spindrift - Half Lemon Half Tea

$2.25
Spindrift - Lime

Spindrift - Lime

$2.25
Spindrift - Pineapple

Spindrift - Pineapple

$2.25

Spindrift Lemon Limeade

$2.25
Spindrift Orange Mango

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.25
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.50
Super Coffee Mocha

Super Coffee Mocha

$2.95
Super Coffee Vanilla

Super Coffee Vanilla

$2.95
Uptime Sugar Free - Original

Uptime Sugar Free - Original

$2.95

Uptime - Original Citrus

$2.95
Uptime Sugar Free - White Peach Lemonade

Uptime Sugar Free - White Peach Lemonade

$2.95
Water - Core Hydration

Water - Core Hydration

$1.95
Water - Essential 20 oz

Water - Essential 20 oz

$1.95

Water - Poland Spring

$1.95

Water - Saratoga 16.9oz

$2.25
HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime

HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime

$3.25
HiBall Energy Water - Peach

HiBall Energy Water - Peach

$3.25
Health-ade Pop Ginger Fizz

Health-ade Pop Ginger Fizz

$3.00

Bubbly probiotic soda for a happy gut

Health-ade Pop Juicy Grape

Health-ade Pop Juicy Grape

$3.00

Bubbly Probiotic Soda for a happy gut

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$1.95

Seven Teas Maui Mango Green Tea

$3.25

Seven Teas Wildflower Honey Matcha

$3.25

Goldthread Japanese MATCHA

$4.60

Nitro Cold Brew Espresso

$4.00

Teas Tea Organic

$2.65

Snacks

Bazzini Natural Almonds

$1.75
Bazzini Natural Pistaschios

Bazzini Natural Pistaschios

$1.75
Bazzini Salted Cashews

Bazzini Salted Cashews

$1.75

Bazzini Unsalted Cashews

$1.75

Bob's Bar - Peanut Butter Honey & Oats

$2.95

Chips - Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$2.25

Chips - Deep River Sour Cream and Onion

$2.25
Chips - Deep River Zesty Jalepeno

Chips - Deep River Zesty Jalepeno

$2.25

-Flavored to perfection with Spicy Jalepeno -Is free from cholesterol and gluten -Is Kosher certified

Chips - North Fork Sour Cream & Onion

$2.25

Chips - North Fork Sweet Potato

$2.25
Chips Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

Chips Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.25
Chips Deep River Sea Salt Original

Chips Deep River Sea Salt Original

$2.25

-No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; -Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility. -Deep River Snacks are cooked exclusively in sunflower oil.

Chocolate Chip Cookie 2-pack

Chocolate Chip Cookie 2-pack

$1.75

Baked hot and fresh daily

Clif Bar - Chocolate Brownie

$2.75
Clif Bar - Blueberry Crisp

Clif Bar - Blueberry Crisp

$2.75
Clif Bar - Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch

Clif Bar - Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch

$2.75
Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter

Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter

$2.75
Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie

Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie

$3.25

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Lemon Cookies

gomacro MACROBAR - Protein Purity

gomacro MACROBAR - Protein Purity

$2.95

Nut Free + High Protein Sunflower Butter + Chocolate organic | vegan | gluten free

gomacro MACROBAR Protein Paradise

$2.95

Gum - Orbit Peppermint

$2.25

Gum - Orbit Spearmint

$2.25

Gum - Trident Original

$2.25

Gum - Trident Spearmint

$2.25
Gum PUR-GUM - Peppermint

Gum PUR-GUM - Peppermint

$2.25

-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE

Gum PUR-GUM - Spearmint

Gum PUR-GUM - Spearmint

$2.25

-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE

Gum PUR-GUM - Wintergreen

Gum PUR-GUM - Wintergreen

$2.25

-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE

Gum Simply Gum - Natural Peppermint

Gum Simply Gum - Natural Peppermint

$2.75

Hershey Bar w/ Almond

$1.95

Hippeas Sriacha Sunshine

$1.95
Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

$3.25

Gluten Free | Egg Free | Fish Free | Shellfish Free | Wheat Free

Justin's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

$3.25

Kind Bar - Almond and Coconut

$2.75

Kind Bar - Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

$2.75

Kind Bar - Caramel Almond Sea Salt

$2.75

Kind Bar - Cranberry Almond

$2.75
Kind Bar - Extra Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt

Kind Bar - Extra Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt

$2.75

Kind Bar - Maple Glazed Pecan Sea Salt

$2.75

Kind Bar - Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.95

Kind Bar - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$2.75

Kind ENERGY Bar - Peanut Butter

$2.75

Kind PROTEIN Bar - Caramel Nut

$3.50
KitKat Bar

KitKat Bar

$1.95
M&M's

M&M's

$1.95
M&M's Peanut

M&M's Peanut

$1.95
Milk Bar Chocolate Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake

Milk Bar Chocolate Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake

$2.95

These snackabke goodies are made from dense, coacoa-packed Chocolate Birthday Cake and coated in a thin layer of icing, sprinkles, and cruncy crumbs.

Milk Bar - Confetti Cookies

Milk Bar - Confetti Cookies

$2.25

All those familiar box-mix Birthday Cake flavors — dreamy vanilla, rich butter, rainbow sprinkles — combine in fluffy, chewy sugar cookie heaven.

Milk Bar - Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies

Milk Bar - Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies

$2.25

Our crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip cookie, packed full of caramelized cornflakes and gooey marshmallows in a deep vanilla base.

Milk Bar - Pancake Cookies

Milk Bar - Pancake Cookies

$2.25

The pancake cookie is packed with deep maple syrup flavor, a hint of salt for balance, and a sprinkle of sugar on top. It’s morning somewhere, right? The Pancake Cookie’s got big breakfast energy plus midnight snack appeal.

Nora Tempura Seaweed Snack- Original

Nora Tempura Seaweed Snack- Original

$3.65

Power Crunch - French Vanilla Creme

$3.75

Power Crunch - Peanut Butter Creme

$3.75

Power Crunch - Peanut Butter Fudge

$3.75

Power Crunch - Wild Berry Creme

$3.75

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$1.95
RX Bar - Chocolate Chip

RX Bar - Chocolate Chip

$2.95
RX Bar - Chocolate Sea Salt

RX Bar - Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.95
RX Bar - Maple Sea Salt

RX Bar - Maple Sea Salt

$2.95

RX Bar - Mint Chocolate

$2.95

RX Bar Banana Chocolate Walnut

$2.95

RX Bar Blueberry

$2.95

RX Bar Peanut Butter

$2.95
Rx Peanut Butter Chocolate

Rx Peanut Butter Chocolate

$2.95

Smartfood Popcorn - White Cheddar

$1.95
Snickers - Peanuts Original

Snickers - Peanuts Original

$1.95
Sugar Cookie Large

Sugar Cookie Large

$1.25

The GFB - Chocolate + Peanut Butter

$2.75

The GFB - Cranberry Toasted Almond

$2.75
The GFB - Peanut Butter

The GFB - Peanut Butter

$2.75
The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick

The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick

$2.75

Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper, ginger and lemon peel. The same delicious taste and quality of our classic jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 8g grams of protein and just 90 calories each. -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -8 grams of protein, 0g of sugar -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics

The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick

The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick

$2.75

Just when you thought it couldn't get any better than tender, healthy, turkey jerky. We made it into a stick! The flavors you love from garlic, onion, ginger, and paprika now packed into an even more portable snack with just 7g grams of protein and just 45 calories in each one. - Free-Range Turkey -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -0g of Sugar -Made with free-range turkey raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics

The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick

The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick

$2.75

Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper with hints of jalapeno and chili pepper! The same delicious taste and quality of our spicy jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 7g grams of protein and just 80 calories each. -Now Whole30 Approved! -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -7 grams of protein, 0g of sugar, 80 Calories -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics

Tosi Super Bites - Peanut Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

Tosi Super Bites - Peanut Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.95

Peanuts and Dark Chocolate, it’s a match made in taste bud heaven. But with Peanut Dark Chocolate SuperBites, we managed to make it healthy too. We don’t sugar coat it or sugar fill it. Each organic bite is packed with plant protein and flavor. Some might call it unbelievable, but we just call it nuts (and seeds).

Unna Bake - Brown Butter Cookie

$2.25

Unna Bake - Coconut Oat Cookie

$2.25

Unna Bake - Raspberry Cave Cookie

$2.25

York Peppermint Pattie

$1.95

You Love Fruit - Mango A GOGO

$2.65

You Love Fruit - Passion Fruit Power Pals

$2.65

You Love Fruit - Superberry

$2.65

Twix

$1.95

Pretzel Crisps

$1.55

Smart Sweets

$3.50

Fruit

Banana

Banana

$1.50
Orange

Orange

$1.50
Fruit Medley Cup

Fruit Medley Cup

$2.50
Apple Royal Gala

Apple Royal Gala

$1.50

Yogurt & Pudding

Yogurt Parfait - Strawberry

Yogurt Parfait - Strawberry

$3.50
Yogurt La Fermiere- Vanilla Bean

Yogurt La Fermiere- Vanilla Bean

$4.50
Yogurt La Fermiere- Raspberry/Blueberry

Yogurt La Fermiere- Raspberry/Blueberry

$4.50
Yogurt Parfait Cup - Blueberry

Yogurt Parfait Cup - Blueberry

$3.50

Low Fat Vanilla Yogurt / Granola / Blueberry

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Directions

Gallery
Coral Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Teva Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
400 Interpace Pkwy #3 Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
J/Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
389 Interpace Parkway Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Palmero's Pizza - Morris Hills Shopping Center Parsippany
orange starNo Reviews
3045 US Route 46 Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - 7 Sylvan Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7 Sylvan Way Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Sylvan Way
orange starNo Reviews
1 Sylvan Way Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - 6 Campus
orange starNo Reviews
6 Campus Drive Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Parsippany

Dhaba Express
orange star4.3 • 301
1521 US-46 Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parsippany
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston