Restaurant header imageView gallery

GenRe Longridge

review star

No reviews yet

120 Long Ridge Road

Stamford, CT 06902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06902

Directions

Gallery
Dartcor image
Dartcor image

Similar restaurants in your area

John the Baker - Call us: (203) 325-0707
orange star4.1 • 603
30 Long Ridge Rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
Sebastians - 3320 High Ridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
225 High Ridge Road Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
135 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Hudson Social- Stamford - Stamford
orange starNo Reviews
128 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,302
269 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Wedge Inn
orange star4.6 • 597
885 Summer St Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stamford

Fish Restaurant + Bar - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,351
245 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,302
269 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
orange star4.1 • 1,288
122 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tomatillo Taco Joint - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,125
114 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Ole Mole
orange star4.5 • 955
1030 high ridge rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
The Village Table
orange star4.7 • 614
1056 Hope St Stamford, CT 06907
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stamford
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston