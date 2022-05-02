Restaurant header imageView gallery

J/Cafe

2 Jericho Plaza

Jericho, NY 11753

Beverages

Aura Bora Cactus Rose

$2.45
Aura Bora Lemongrass Coconut

$2.45
Aura Bora Peppermint Watermelon

$2.45
Boylan Creamy Red Birch Beer

$1.95Out of stock
Celsius Guava Kiwi

$3.99
Celsius Mango Peach Green Tea

$3.99
Celsius Peach Vibe

$3.99Out of stock

Located at coffee bar

Celsius Watermelon

$3.99
Celsius Wild Berry

$3.99
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Cherry Lime Yerba Mate

$2.95
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Raspberry Yerba Mate

$2.95
Coca Cola Bottle

$2.25
Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25
Down To Earth Energy

$2.95Out of stock
Down To Earth Longevity

$2.95Out of stock
Down To Earth Revival

$2.95Out of stock
Down To Earth Tranquility

$2.95Out of stock
Essentia - Water

$2.25
Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.75
Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.75
Green Sparkling Cola

$2.50Out of stock
Green Sparkling lemon lime

$2.50Out of stock
Green Sparkling Orangeade

$2.50Out of stock
Hal's Seltzer - Black Cherry

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer - Grapefruit

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer - Lime

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer - Original

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer Mango

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer Vanilla Cream

$1.95
Harney & Sons Organic Green Tea - Unsweetened

$2.95
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

$3.95
Health-Ade Kombucha - Mint Limeade

$3.95Out of stock
Health-Ade Kombucha - Tropical Punch

$3.95
Health-Ade Kombucha - Watermelon

$3.95Out of stock
Health-Ade Kombucha Pomegranate

$3.95
HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime

$3.25
HiBall Energy Water - Peach

$3.25Out of stock
HiBall Energy Water - Watermelon Mint

$3.25
Hint - Blackberry

$1.95
Hint - Pineapple

$1.95
Hint - Watermelon

$1.95
Hoplark HopTea - The Calm One

$2.95Out of stock
Hoplark HopTea - The Citra Bomb

$2.95Out of stock
Hoplark HopTea - The Green Tea One

$2.95Out of stock
Natalie's Blood Orange Juice

$3.65Out of stock
Natalie's Orange Beet Juice

$3.65Out of stock
Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice

$3.65
Natalie's Organic Orange Juice

$3.65
Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$3.65
Olipop - Cherry Vanilla

$2.75Out of stock
Olipop - Classic Grape

$2.75Out of stock
Olipop - Classic Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock
Olipop - Ginger Lemon

$2.75Out of stock
Olipop - Orange Squeeze

$2.75
Olipop- Strawberry Vanilla

$2.75
Olipop- Vintage Cola

$2.75Out of stock
Owyn Chocolate Protein Shake

$4.95Out of stock
Owyn Cookies & Cream Protein Shake

$4.95Out of stock
Owyn Dark Chocolate Protein Shake

$4.95
Owyn Vanilla Protein Shake

$4.95
REBBL - POP Blackberry

$2.75
REBBL - POP Manderine Orange

$2.75Out of stock
REBBL - POP Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock
Red Jacket Fuji Apple Juice

$2.75
Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling Water Glass Bottle (12oz)

$1.25Out of stock
Rise Brewing Co - Black Nitro Cold Brew

$2.95Out of stock
Rise Brewing Co - London Fog Nitro Earl Grey Tea Oat Milk Latte

$2.95
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Mocha Nitro Cold Brew Latte

$2.95Out of stock
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Nitro Cold Brew Latte

$2.95Out of stock
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Vanilla Nitro Cold Brew Latte

$2.95Out of stock
Saratoga Spring Sparkling

$1.50
Saratoga Spring Still

$1.50
Seagrams Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.25
Shaka Tea - Guava Gingerblossom

$2.95
Shaka Tea - Mango Hibiscus

$2.95
Smart Water 23oz Sport Top

$2.25
Smart Water 30 oz

$2.75Out of stock
Spindrift - Lemon

$2.25
Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.25
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25Out of stock
Sprite Bottle

$2.25
Subtle Tea Sweet

$2.50
Subtle Tea Sweetless

$2.50Out of stock
Subtle Tea Teamonade

$2.50
Vive Organic Energy + Focus Shot

$3.50Out of stock

75 MG OF CAFFEINE LIONS MANE & ASHWAGANDHA

Vive Organic Ginger Pure Boost

$3.50Out of stock
Vive Organic Immunity Boost

$3.50

ELDERBERRY GINGER & TURMERIC

Vive Organic Wellness Rescue Shot

$3.50Out of stock

OIL OF OREGANO GINGER & ELDERBERRY

Snacks

Awake Caffeinated Chocolate Caramel Bar

$2.45

Located at the Coffee Bar

Awake Caffeinated Dark Chocolate Bar

$2.42Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Bazzini Natural Almonds

$2.42Out of stock
Bazzini Natural Pistachios

$2.42Out of stock
Bazzini Pecan Supreme

$2.42
Bazzini Salted Cashews

$2.42Out of stock
Bazzini Salted Peanuts

$2.42Out of stock
Big Spoon Roaster - Apricot Pepita Bar

$2.42Out of stock

HALF PRICE! Gluten-Free | Soy-Free | Dairy-Free | Vegetarian - Whole grains, fresh-roasted peanut + pepita (pumpkin seed) nut butter, whole toasted pepitas, and raw wildflower honey together build the base of this bar. That and the sweet burst of golden apricots.

Big Spoon Roaster - Cherry Chocolate Bar

$2.42Out of stock

HALF PRICE! Gluten-Free | Dairy-Free | Soy-Free | Vegetarian - This bar is somehow both creamy and bite-able. Smooth and crunchy. Delicious and amazing. Tart cherries brighten up the rich, nutty flavors of this bar. Every bite has the crunchy goodness of roasted pecans right alongside those cherries. And the secret ingredient? Askinosie small batch dark chocolate.

Big Spoon Roaster - Figgy Chai Bar

$2.42Out of stock

HALF PRICE! Gluten-Free | Dairy-Free | Soy-Free | Vegetarian - Fresh-roasted peanut and almond nut butter join sweet dried figs and gluten-free whole grains with a signature chair spice blend for the most "wow"-worthy bar you'll meet.

Cookie Trio

$3.00Out of stock

Individually wrapped in a box located at the coffee bar. Birthday cake Chocolate chip Double chocolate chip

Deep River Chips - BBQ

$2.00
Hal's - Salt & Black Pepper

$2.00
Deep River Chips - Sea Salt Original

$2.00
Hal's - Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00
Deep River Chips Salt & Vinegar

$2.00
Deep River Chips Zesty Jalapeno

$2.00
Deep River Chips- Sweet Maui Onion

$2.00
Deep River Salt & Cracked Black Pepper 5oz Bag

$5.10Out of stock
Deep River Sea Salt 5oz Bag

$5.10Out of stock
Elemental Superfood - Cranberry Almond & Lucuma Bar

$3.54Out of stock

12 Superfood Seedbars Cranberry Almond + Lucuma Gluten Free | Dairy Free Plant Based

Elemental Superfood - Dark Chocolate & Almond Butter Bar

$3.54Out of stock

12 Superfood Seedbars Dark Chocolate + Almond Butter Gluten Free | Dairy Free

Elemental Superfood - Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Bar

$3.54Out of stock

12 Superfood Seedbars Dark Chocolate + Peanut Butter Gluten Free | Dairy Free

Elemental Superfood Currant Cacao & Hemp Seed Bar

$3.54Out of stock
Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.90Out of stock

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.90Out of stock

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie

$3.90Out of stock

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Lemon Cookies

Hal's Pretzel Sticks

$2.40
Hershey Almond Bar

$2.42
Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar

$2.42
Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

$2.42
Justin's Dark Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups

$2.42Out of stock
Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

$2.42Out of stock
Kind Almond Butter Breakfast Protein Bar

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Bar Caramel Almond Sea Salt

$2.70Out of stock

Located at coffee bar

Kind Bar Cranberry Almond

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Bar Extra Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Bar Fruit And Nut

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Bar Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Dark Cherry Cashew

$2.25Out of stock
Kind Dark Chocolate Mocha Almond

$2.70Out of stock
Lukes Organic White Truffle And Sea Salt Chips

$2.42Out of stock
M&M's

$2.42
Mast Chocolate - Coffee Chocolate

$2.42Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Mast Chocolate - Dark Chocolate

$2.42Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Mast Chocolate - Hazelnut

$2.42Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Mast Chocolate - Milk Chocolate

$2.42Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Mast Chocolate - Oat Milk

$2.42Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Mast Chocolate - Sea Salt Chocolate

$2.42Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Milk Bar - Chocolate Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake

$3.54Out of stock

These snackabke goodies are made from dense, coacoa-packed Chocolate Birthday Cake and coated in a thin layer of icing, sprinkles, and cruncy crumbs.

Milk Bar - Brithday Truffle Crumb Cakes

$3.54Out of stock

These snackable goodies are made from rich rainbow-flecked, vanilla-happy Borthday Cake and coated in a thin layer of icing, sprinkles and crunchy crumbs.

Milk Bar - Chocolate Pretzel Truffle Crumb Cake

$3.54Out of stock

These snackable goodies are made from rich, pretzel vanilla cake, and coated in chocolate pretzel crumbs.

Muffins

$2.25

Assorted

Nancy Adams Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$3.60Out of stock

Pack of 4 individually wrapped. 2 Sprinkle, 1 chocolate chip and 1 mini M&M covered

Nancy Adams Dark Chocolate Graham Crackers

$4.20Out of stock

Pack of 6 chocolate covered graham crackers Located at the Coffee Bar

Nancy Adams Milk Chocolate Graham Crackers

$4.20Out of stock

Pack of 6 chocolate covered graham crackers Located at the Coffee Bar

Nancy Adams Peppermint Bark

$3.90Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Nora Tempura Seaweed Snack - Tempura

$3.54Out of stock

The crisp dose of heat in Nora Spicy Tempura Seaweed will send you sailing right back to the white sandy beaches of Thailand, the “Land of Smiles.” Crispy and crunchy like a potato chip, yet vegan and low-sugar, Spicy Tempura Crispy Seaweed is the ultimate in healthy snacking!

North Fork BBQ Chips-6oz Bag

$5.40
Overnight Oats Apple Cinnamon Bar

$1.50Out of stock
Overnight Oats Banana Nut Bar

$1.50Out of stock
Overnight Oats Blueberry Bar

$1.50Out of stock
Peanut M&M's

$2.42
PUR-GUM - Peppermint

$2.70Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

PUR-GUM - Spearmint

$2.70Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

PUR-GUM - Wintergreen

$2.70Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$2.42
Rip Von Waffle Cookie & Cream

$2.42
Rip Von Waffle Oat & Honey

$2.42
RX Bar - Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.70
RX Bar - Peanut Butter Chocolate

$2.70
Skinny Pop - Popcorn

$2.42Out of stock
Snickers

$2.42
Starbucks Vanilla Almond Biscotti

$2.42Out of stock

Located at the Coffee Bar

Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.42
The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick

$2.42Out of stock
The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick

$2.42Out of stock
Tosi Super Bites - Almond

$3.54

Go nuts for our crunchy organic Almond SuperBites. Made with seven simple ingredients and none of the bad stuff, every bite is packed with plant protein, flavor, and good vibes. No GMOS, gluten, dairy, soy, glyphosate, loads of sugar, or worries

Tosi Super Bites - Cashew

$3.54

Not too salty, not too sweet, our crunchy Cashew SuperBites have it all — except the bad stuff. Let this deliciously simple combination of nuts and seeds take you to a place of plant protein-filled pleasure.

Tosi Super Bites - Cashew Coconut

$3.54

Perfectly sweet without too much sugar, crunch on Cashew Coconut SuperBites to crush your cravings (and your hunger). It’s clean, it’s crunchy, and it’s cashew-coconutty.

Tosi Super Bites - Peanut

$3.54
Tosi Super Bites - Peanut Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.54

Peanuts and Dark Chocolate, it’s a match made in taste bud heaven. But with Peanut Dark Chocolate SuperBites, we managed to make it healthy too. We don’t sugar coat it or sugar fill it. Each organic bite is packed with plant protein and flavor. Some might call it unbelievable, but we just call it nuts (and seeds).

Trident Bubblegum

$2.70

Located at the Coffee Bar

Trident Original Gum

$2.70

Located at the Coffee Bar

Trident Spearmint

$2.70

Located at the Coffee Bar

Twix

$1.80

Fruit

Banana

$1.00
Orange

$1.00
Apple Royal Gala

$1.00

Yogurt & Pudding

La Fermiere - Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt

$3.50
La Fermiere - Orange Blossom Honey Yogurt

$3.50Out of stock
La Fermiere - Creme Chocolate

$3.50
La Fermiere - Strawberry Pomegranate

$3.50Out of stock
La Fermiere - Vanilla Bean Yogurt

$3.50
La Fermiere Pineapple Coconut Yogurt

$3.50
Fage Total Black Cherry

$3.00
Fage Total Strawberry

$3.00
Our Salad Bar will reopen May 2, 2022. Come down and customize your salad today!

