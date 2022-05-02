J/Cafe
No reviews yet
2 Jericho Plaza
Jericho, NY 11753
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beverages
Aura Bora Cactus Rose
Aura Bora Lemongrass Coconut
Aura Bora Peppermint Watermelon
Boylan Creamy Red Birch Beer
Celsius Guava Kiwi
Celsius Mango Peach Green Tea
Celsius Peach Vibe
Located at coffee bar
Celsius Watermelon
Celsius Wild Berry
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Cherry Lime Yerba Mate
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Raspberry Yerba Mate
Coca Cola Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Down To Earth Energy
Down To Earth Longevity
Down To Earth Revival
Down To Earth Tranquility
Essentia - Water
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Gatorade Lemon Lime
Green Sparkling Cola
Green Sparkling lemon lime
Green Sparkling Orangeade
Hal's Seltzer - Black Cherry
Hal's Seltzer - Grapefruit
Hal's Seltzer - Lime
Hal's Seltzer - Original
Hal's Seltzer Mango
Hal's Seltzer Vanilla Cream
Harney & Sons Organic Green Tea - Unsweetened
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon
Health-Ade Kombucha - Mint Limeade
Health-Ade Kombucha - Tropical Punch
Health-Ade Kombucha - Watermelon
Health-Ade Kombucha Pomegranate
HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime
HiBall Energy Water - Peach
HiBall Energy Water - Watermelon Mint
Hint - Blackberry
Hint - Pineapple
Hint - Watermelon
Hoplark HopTea - The Calm One
Hoplark HopTea - The Citra Bomb
Hoplark HopTea - The Green Tea One
Natalie's Blood Orange Juice
Natalie's Orange Beet Juice
Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice
Natalie's Organic Orange Juice
Natalies Strawberry Lemonade
Olipop - Cherry Vanilla
Olipop - Classic Grape
Olipop - Classic Root Beer
Olipop - Ginger Lemon
Olipop - Orange Squeeze
Olipop- Strawberry Vanilla
Olipop- Vintage Cola
Owyn Chocolate Protein Shake
Owyn Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
Owyn Dark Chocolate Protein Shake
Owyn Vanilla Protein Shake
REBBL - POP Blackberry
REBBL - POP Manderine Orange
REBBL - POP Root Beer
Red Jacket Fuji Apple Juice
Richard's Rainwater - Sparkling Water Glass Bottle (12oz)
Rise Brewing Co - Black Nitro Cold Brew
Rise Brewing Co - London Fog Nitro Earl Grey Tea Oat Milk Latte
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Mocha Nitro Cold Brew Latte
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Nitro Cold Brew Latte
Rise Brewing Co - Oat Milk Vanilla Nitro Cold Brew Latte
Saratoga Spring Sparkling
Saratoga Spring Still
Seagrams Ginger Ale Bottle
Shaka Tea - Guava Gingerblossom
Shaka Tea - Mango Hibiscus
Smart Water 23oz Sport Top
Smart Water 30 oz
Spindrift - Lemon
Spindrift Grapefruit
Spindrift Raspberry Lime
Sprite Bottle
Subtle Tea Sweet
Subtle Tea Sweetless
Subtle Tea Teamonade
Vive Organic Energy + Focus Shot
75 MG OF CAFFEINE LIONS MANE & ASHWAGANDHA
Vive Organic Ginger Pure Boost
Vive Organic Immunity Boost
ELDERBERRY GINGER & TURMERIC
Vive Organic Wellness Rescue Shot
OIL OF OREGANO GINGER & ELDERBERRY
Snacks
Awake Caffeinated Chocolate Caramel Bar
Located at the Coffee Bar
Awake Caffeinated Dark Chocolate Bar
Located at the Coffee Bar
Bazzini Natural Almonds
Bazzini Natural Pistachios
Bazzini Pecan Supreme
Bazzini Salted Cashews
Bazzini Salted Peanuts
Big Spoon Roaster - Apricot Pepita Bar
HALF PRICE! Gluten-Free | Soy-Free | Dairy-Free | Vegetarian - Whole grains, fresh-roasted peanut + pepita (pumpkin seed) nut butter, whole toasted pepitas, and raw wildflower honey together build the base of this bar. That and the sweet burst of golden apricots.
Big Spoon Roaster - Cherry Chocolate Bar
HALF PRICE! Gluten-Free | Dairy-Free | Soy-Free | Vegetarian - This bar is somehow both creamy and bite-able. Smooth and crunchy. Delicious and amazing. Tart cherries brighten up the rich, nutty flavors of this bar. Every bite has the crunchy goodness of roasted pecans right alongside those cherries. And the secret ingredient? Askinosie small batch dark chocolate.
Big Spoon Roaster - Figgy Chai Bar
HALF PRICE! Gluten-Free | Dairy-Free | Soy-Free | Vegetarian - Fresh-roasted peanut and almond nut butter join sweet dried figs and gluten-free whole grains with a signature chair spice blend for the most "wow"-worthy bar you'll meet.
Cookie Trio
Individually wrapped in a box located at the coffee bar. Birthday cake Chocolate chip Double chocolate chip
Deep River Chips - BBQ
Hal's - Salt & Black Pepper
Deep River Chips - Sea Salt Original
Hal's - Sour Cream & Onion
Deep River Chips Salt & Vinegar
Deep River Chips Zesty Jalapeno
Deep River Chips- Sweet Maui Onion
Deep River Salt & Cracked Black Pepper 5oz Bag
Deep River Sea Salt 5oz Bag
Elemental Superfood - Cranberry Almond & Lucuma Bar
12 Superfood Seedbars Cranberry Almond + Lucuma Gluten Free | Dairy Free Plant Based
Elemental Superfood - Dark Chocolate & Almond Butter Bar
12 Superfood Seedbars Dark Chocolate + Almond Butter Gluten Free | Dairy Free
Elemental Superfood - Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Bar
12 Superfood Seedbars Dark Chocolate + Peanut Butter Gluten Free | Dairy Free
Elemental Superfood Currant Cacao & Hemp Seed Bar
Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie
Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie
Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Lemon Cookies
Hal's Pretzel Sticks
Hershey Almond Bar
Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar
Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar
Justin's Dark Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups
Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Kind Almond Butter Breakfast Protein Bar
Kind Bar Caramel Almond Sea Salt
Located at coffee bar
Kind Bar Cranberry Almond
Kind Bar Extra Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
Kind Bar Fruit And Nut
Kind Bar Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut
Kind Dark Cherry Cashew
Kind Dark Chocolate Mocha Almond
Lukes Organic White Truffle And Sea Salt Chips
M&M's
Mast Chocolate - Coffee Chocolate
Located at the Coffee Bar
Mast Chocolate - Dark Chocolate
Located at the Coffee Bar
Mast Chocolate - Hazelnut
Located at the Coffee Bar
Mast Chocolate - Milk Chocolate
Located at the Coffee Bar
Mast Chocolate - Oat Milk
Located at the Coffee Bar
Mast Chocolate - Sea Salt Chocolate
Located at the Coffee Bar
Milk Bar - Chocolate Birthday Truffle Crumb Cake
These snackabke goodies are made from dense, coacoa-packed Chocolate Birthday Cake and coated in a thin layer of icing, sprinkles, and cruncy crumbs.
Milk Bar - Brithday Truffle Crumb Cakes
These snackable goodies are made from rich rainbow-flecked, vanilla-happy Borthday Cake and coated in a thin layer of icing, sprinkles and crunchy crumbs.
Milk Bar - Chocolate Pretzel Truffle Crumb Cake
These snackable goodies are made from rich, pretzel vanilla cake, and coated in chocolate pretzel crumbs.
Muffins
Assorted
Nancy Adams Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Pack of 4 individually wrapped. 2 Sprinkle, 1 chocolate chip and 1 mini M&M covered
Nancy Adams Dark Chocolate Graham Crackers
Pack of 6 chocolate covered graham crackers Located at the Coffee Bar
Nancy Adams Milk Chocolate Graham Crackers
Pack of 6 chocolate covered graham crackers Located at the Coffee Bar
Nancy Adams Peppermint Bark
Located at the Coffee Bar
Nora Tempura Seaweed Snack - Tempura
The crisp dose of heat in Nora Spicy Tempura Seaweed will send you sailing right back to the white sandy beaches of Thailand, the “Land of Smiles.” Crispy and crunchy like a potato chip, yet vegan and low-sugar, Spicy Tempura Crispy Seaweed is the ultimate in healthy snacking!
North Fork BBQ Chips-6oz Bag
Overnight Oats Apple Cinnamon Bar
Overnight Oats Banana Nut Bar
Overnight Oats Blueberry Bar
Peanut M&M's
PUR-GUM - Peppermint
Located at the Coffee Bar
PUR-GUM - Spearmint
Located at the Coffee Bar
PUR-GUM - Wintergreen
Located at the Coffee Bar
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Rip Von Waffle Cookie & Cream
Rip Von Waffle Oat & Honey
RX Bar - Chocolate Sea Salt
RX Bar - Peanut Butter Chocolate
Skinny Pop - Popcorn
Snickers
Starbucks Vanilla Almond Biscotti
Located at the Coffee Bar
Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookie
The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick
The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick
Tosi Super Bites - Almond
Go nuts for our crunchy organic Almond SuperBites. Made with seven simple ingredients and none of the bad stuff, every bite is packed with plant protein, flavor, and good vibes. No GMOS, gluten, dairy, soy, glyphosate, loads of sugar, or worries
Tosi Super Bites - Cashew
Not too salty, not too sweet, our crunchy Cashew SuperBites have it all — except the bad stuff. Let this deliciously simple combination of nuts and seeds take you to a place of plant protein-filled pleasure.
Tosi Super Bites - Cashew Coconut
Perfectly sweet without too much sugar, crunch on Cashew Coconut SuperBites to crush your cravings (and your hunger). It’s clean, it’s crunchy, and it’s cashew-coconutty.
Tosi Super Bites - Peanut
Tosi Super Bites - Peanut Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
Peanuts and Dark Chocolate, it’s a match made in taste bud heaven. But with Peanut Dark Chocolate SuperBites, we managed to make it healthy too. We don’t sugar coat it or sugar fill it. Each organic bite is packed with plant protein and flavor. Some might call it unbelievable, but we just call it nuts (and seeds).
Trident Bubblegum
Located at the Coffee Bar
Trident Original Gum
Located at the Coffee Bar
Trident Spearmint
Located at the Coffee Bar
Twix
Yogurt & Pudding
La Fermiere - Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt
La Fermiere - Orange Blossom Honey Yogurt
La Fermiere - Creme Chocolate
La Fermiere - Strawberry Pomegranate
La Fermiere - Vanilla Bean Yogurt
La Fermiere Pineapple Coconut Yogurt
Fage Total Black Cherry
Fage Total Strawberry
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Our Salad Bar will reopen May 2, 2022. Come down and customize your salad today!
2 Jericho Plaza, Jericho, NY 11753