Jaguar Land Rover

review star

No reviews yet

100 Jaguar Land Rover Way

Mahwah, NJ 07495

Beverages

Harney & Sons - Black Tea

$2.95

Harney & Sons - Peach Tea

$2.95

Harney & Sons - Green Citrus Tea

$2.95

Qure Alkaline Water

$2.50

Honest Tea Half & Half

$2.25

Saratoga Sparkling 12oz

$1.75

Water - Poland Spring 16 oz

$1.50

Coke Classic

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Fanta

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75
Pop & Bottle Vanilla Cold Brew Almond Latte

Pop & Bottle Vanilla Cold Brew Almond Latte

$3.00

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$1.95

Spindrift - Half Tea Half Lemon

$1.95

Spindrift - Blood Orange

$1.95
Olipop Lemon Ginger

Olipop Lemon Ginger

$2.50
HiBall - Energy Water Watermelon Mint

HiBall - Energy Water Watermelon Mint

$3.25

Health-Ade Pop - Lemon Lime

$3.95Out of stock

Health-Ade Pop - Ginger Fizz

$3.95

Health-Ade Pop - Pom Berry

$3.95

Genius Juice - Original Coconut Smoothie

$4.95

Genius Juice - Mocha Coconut Smoothie

$4.95

Genius Juice - Vanilla Cinnamon Coconut Smoothie

$4.95

Rebbl- Reishi Chocolate

$3.75

Rebbl- Matcha Latte

$3.75
Rebbl- Stacked Coffee Mocha

Rebbl- Stacked Coffee Mocha

$3.75

Grady's Lil Cold Brew

$2.95

Swoon Lemonade

$2.25

Swoon Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Yogurt & Pudding

Fresh Fruit Parfaits

$2.95

farm fresh yogurt | mixed berries | honey oat granola

Fruit

Banana

$0.85

Fruit Cup

$2.25

Snacks

Sweet Sam's Iced Lemon Pound Cake

$2.25

Iced Walnut Carrot Cake

$2.25

David's Chocolate Chip Brownie

$1.50

Assorted Muffins

$1.95

David's M&M Cookie

$1.00

Altoid Mini's

$2.25

David's Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.00

Hershey Almond Bar

$1.75

KitKat Bar

$1.75

M&M's

$1.75

M&M's Peanut

$1.75

3 Musketeers

$1.75

Twix

$1.75

Skittles

$1.75

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$1.75

RipVan Wafel Caramel & Vanilla

$2.25

Wrigley-5 Cobalt

$1.75

Wrigley-5 Rain

$1.75

Pur Peppermint

$1.95

Pur Spearmint

$1.95

Deep River BBQ

$1.55

Deep River Original

$1.55

Deep River Sour Cream and Onion

$1.55

Deep River Jalapeno

$1.55

Deep River Salt & Cracked Black Pepper

$1.55

Justins Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.25

Justin's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup

$2.25
Snickers

Snickers

$1.75

NUGO Stronger Caramel Pretzel

$2.95

2.8 oz Bar Gluten Free 23g Protein

NUGO Stronger Peanut Cluster

$2.95

2.8 oz Bar Gluten Free 23g Protein

Cliff Builder Bar - Chocolate Mint

$2.75

Bobo's Original Oatmeal Bar

$3.25

Vegan/ Gluten Free

Elemental Superfood Blueberry Lemon Cashew

$2.75

Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

$1.75
Popcorners White Cheddar

Popcorners White Cheddar

$1.50
Popcorners Kettle Corn

Popcorners Kettle Corn

$1.50

Bazzini Assorted

$1.50

Big Spoon Peanut Butter Cherry Chocolate Oat Bar

$2.50
Honey Mama's Coffee Nib Crunch

Honey Mama's Coffee Nib Crunch

$2.75

Sahale Pomegranate Vanilla Cashews

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:15 pm, 1:16 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:15 pm, 1:16 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:15 pm, 1:16 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:15 pm, 1:16 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:15 pm, 1:16 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Jaguar Land Rover Way, Mahwah, NJ 07495

Directions

Gallery
Dartcor image
Main pic

