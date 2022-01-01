Main picView gallery

Dartcor JFK Delivery

101 John F Kennedy Parkway

Short Hills, NJ 07078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich
Build Your Own Salad
Steak Quesadilla

Grill Specials

Ham, Apple and Brie Melt

$7.95

Black Forest Ham / Local Red Apple / Creamy Brie Cheese / Melted on Sourdough Toast

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Beef Steak / Pepper Jack Cheese / Grilled Onions / Grilled Peppers / Sour Cream / Salsa

Crispy Chicken Club Wrap

$8.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Avocado | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Sliced Red Onion | Ranch Dressing

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$8.95

crispy breaded eggplant | house marinara sauce | mozzarella cheese | fresh basil | ciabatta roll

Mexican Torta

$10.50

Grilled Chicken / Spiced Ham / Avocado / Jalapeno / Black Bean Spread / Lime Crema / Chipotle Mayo / Mozzarella Cheese / Toasted Portuguese Roll

Caprese Burger

$10.50

Angus Beef Patty / Mozzarella Cheese / Baby Spinach / Tomato / Balsamic Glaze / Pesto Aioli

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

House Braised Pork Shoulder / Apple Slaw / BBQ Sauce / Brioche Bun / Bag of Chips (Plain, BBQ, Salt and Vinegar, or Sour Cream and Onion)

Salad Special

Andy's Autumn Salad

$8.50

Local Baby Kale / Crimini Mushrooms / Roasted Acorn Squash / Dried Cranberries / Feta Cheese / Candied Pumpkin Seeds / Quinoa / Grilled Chicken / Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$8.95

Gala Apple / Honeynut Squash / Toasted Walnuts / Blue Cheese / Crispy Chicken / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Balsamic Vinaigrette / Mixed Greens

All Day Breakfast

Bagel - Noshman

$2.75
Croissant

$2.25
Kaiser Roll with Butter

$1.50
Muffin - Apple Bran

$2.50
Muffin - Corn

$2.50
Toast - Each

$0.75

Deli

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

$6.95

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

$7.95

Lunch Grill

Brisket Blend Hamburger

$7.95

6oz Burger / Hamburger Roll

Impossible Burger

$7.95
All-Natural Turkey Burger

$7.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.95
BLT

$5.95

Crispy Bacon / Romaine Lettuce / Sliced Tomatoes / Choice of Condiments / Choice of Bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95
Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Grilled Chicken & Cheese, served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Vegetable Quesadilla

$6.95
Chicken Finger Single

$2.00
Chicken Fingers

$6.60+
French Fries

$2.75
Onion Rings

$2.75
Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75
Tuna Melt

$8.95

House Made Tuna Salad / Jersey Fresh Tomato / Vermont Cheddar Cheese / Grilled on White Bread

Soda

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.25
Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25
Sprite Bottle

$2.25
Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.00

Juice

Simply Orange

$3.50
Simply Apple

$3.50

Water

Just Water 16.9

$1.95
Saratoga - Still Water Glass 12oz

$2.75
Smart Water 33oz

$3.75
Smart Water 1L

$3.75
Saratoga - Sparkling Water Glass 12oz

$2.75

Seltzers, Teas, Kombuchas, Ect

Spindrift - Lemon Limeade

$2.25
Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.25
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25
Spindrift - Lemon

$2.25
Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.25
Honest Tea - Honey Green

$2.50
Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.75
Teas'Tea Peach Ginger

$3.50
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

$3.95
Health-Ade Kombucha - Pomegranate

$3.95
Spindrift - Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Chips, Pretzels, Popcorn

Chips Deep River Sea Salt Original

$1.95

-No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, certified Gluten-Free; -Non-GMO Ingredients; produced in a nut-free facility. -Deep River Snacks are cooked exclusively in sunflower oil.

Chips Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$1.95
Chips Deep River Sour Cream & Onion

$1.95
Chips Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.95
Chips Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$1.95
Chips Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$1.95

Nuts, Bars, Ect

Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie

$3.25

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Lemon Cookies

The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick

$2.75

Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper, ginger and lemon peel. The same delicious taste and quality of our classic jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 8g grams of protein and just 90 calories each. -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -8 grams of protein, 0g of sugar -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics

The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick

$2.75

Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper with hints of jalapeno and chili pepper! The same delicious taste and quality of our spicy jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 7g grams of protein and just 80 calories each. -Now Whole30 Approved! -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -7 grams of protein, 0g of sugar, 80 Calories -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics

Assorted Fresh Baked Cookies

$1.50

Flavors include: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Birthday Cake, Snickerdoodle, and White Chocolate Strawberry (please specify in notes)

Candy

Gum PUR-GUM - Peppermint

$2.25

-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE

Gum PUR-GUM - Wintergreen

$2.25

-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE

KitKat Bar

$1.95
M&M's

$1.95
M&M's Peanut

$1.95
Snickers - Peanuts Original

$1.95
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$1.95

Fruit

Orange

$1.25
Apple Royal Gala

$1.25
Bartlett Pear

$1.25

Yogurt

Chobani Yogurt

$2.50

Strawberry or Blueberry

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

For delivery to 51JFK and 150 JFK!

Location

101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills, NJ 07078

Directions

