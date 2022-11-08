Dartcor imageView gallery
Caterers

Dartcor Latitude Cafe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

389 Interpace Parkway

Parsippany Troy Hills, NJ 07054

All Day Breakfast

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$2.50
Red Apple

Red Apple

$1.00
Chobani Blueberry
$2.45

Chobani Blueberry

$2.45
Chobani Strawberry
$2.45

Chobani Strawberry

$2.45
Chobani Vanilla
$2.45

Chobani Vanilla

$2.45
Bagel - Noshman
$2.25

Bagel - Noshman

$2.25
Croissant

Croissant

$2.75
Croissant - Chocolate
$2.75

Croissant - Chocolate

$2.75
Muffin - Blueberry
$2.50

Muffin - Blueberry

$2.50
Muffin - Corn
$2.50

Muffin - Corn

$2.50
Muffin - Double Chocolate
$2.50

Muffin - Double Chocolate

$2.50
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$2.95+

Build your own oatmeal with toppings

Soup

Butternut Squash & Apple
$3.00+

Butternut Squash & Apple

$3.00+
Vegetable Minestrone
$3.00+

Vegetable Minestrone

$3.00+

Coffee & Tea

Coffee 12oz

$1.95

Coffee 16oz

$2.25

Coffee 20oz

$2.45

Tea

$2.25

Sodas & Seltzers

Coca Cola Bottle
$2.25

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25
Diet Coke Bottle
$2.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25
Diet Dr Pepper Bottle
$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.25
Dr Pepper Bottle
$2.25

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.25
Polar - Ginger Ale
$2.25

Polar - Ginger Ale

$2.25
Sprite Bottle
$2.25

Sprite Bottle

$2.25
Polar - Lime Seltzer
$1.95

Polar - Lime Seltzer

$1.95
Polar - Raspberry Lime Seltzer
$1.95

Polar - Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$1.95
Polar - Seltzer
$1.95

Polar - Seltzer

$1.95
Spindrift Lemon
$2.25

Spindrift Lemon

$2.25
Spindrift - Half Lemon Half Tea
$2.25

Spindrift - Half Lemon Half Tea

$2.25
Spindrift Grapefruit
$2.25

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.25
Spindrift Lime
$2.25

Spindrift Lime

$2.25
Spindrift Pineapple
$2.25

Spindrift Pineapple

$2.25
Spindrift Raspberry Lime
$2.25

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25
Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade
$2.25

Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50
Mountain Valley Sparkling Spring Water- 33.8oz
$3.25

Mountain Valley Sparkling Spring Water- 33.8oz

$3.25

Juices, Iced Teas & Misc. Beverages

Natalie's Orange Juice
$3.50

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.50
Red Jacket - Fuji Apple Juice
$2.75

Red Jacket - Fuji Apple Juice

$2.75
Red Jacket - Strawberry Apple Juice
$2.75

Red Jacket - Strawberry Apple Juice

$2.75
Sail Away Coffee- Touch of Sweet
$4.50

Sail Away Coffee- Touch of Sweet

$4.50
Rise Brewing Co - Original Black Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
$2.95

Rise Brewing Co - Original Black Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$2.95
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.50
Snapple Lemon Iced Tea
$1.95

Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

$1.95
Snapple Lemon Zero Tea
$1.95

Snapple Lemon Zero Tea

$1.95
Snapple Peach Tea
$1.95

Snapple Peach Tea

$1.95
Snapple - Half & Half
$1.95

Snapple - Half & Half

$1.95
Snapple - Raspberry Tea
$1.95

Snapple - Raspberry Tea

$1.95
Snapple Air Prickley Pear
$1.95

Snapple Air Prickley Pear

$1.95
Joe's Tea - Lemon
$2.50

Joe's Tea - Lemon

$2.50
Health-Ade Kombucha - Cherry Berry
$3.95

Health-Ade Kombucha - Cherry Berry

$3.95
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon
$3.95

Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

$3.95
Health Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple
$3.95

Health Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple

$3.95
Health Ade Kombucha - Mint Limeade
$3.95

Health Ade Kombucha - Mint Limeade

$3.95
Clean Yerba Mate Blackberry
$2.75

Clean Yerba Mate Blackberry

$2.75
Clean Yerba Mate Cherry Lime
$2.75

Clean Yerba Mate Cherry Lime

$2.75
HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime
$3.25

HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime

$3.25
HiBall Energy Water - Peach
$3.25

HiBall Energy Water - Peach

$3.25
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.95
Bai Dragon Passion Fruit
$2.50

Bai Dragon Passion Fruit

$2.50
Bai Puna Coconut Pineapple
$2.50

Bai Puna Coconut Pineapple

$2.50
Bai Brasilia Blueberry
$2.50

Bai Brasilia Blueberry

$2.50

Waters

JUST Water - 11.2oz
$1.45

JUST Water - 11.2oz

$1.45
Just Water 16.9oz
$1.75

Just Water 16.9oz

$1.75
JUST Water - 33oz
$2.95

JUST Water - 33oz

$2.95
Poland Springs
$1.45

Poland Springs

$1.45
Qure Alkaline Water
$2.25

Qure Alkaline Water

$2.25
Vitamin Water Focus
$2.50

Vitamin Water Focus

$2.50
Vitamin Water XXX
$2.50

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.50

Chips & Pretzels

Chips Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar
$1.95

Chips Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.95
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle
$1.95

Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle

$1.95
Deep River Rosemary And Olive Oil
$1.95

Deep River Rosemary And Olive Oil

$1.95
Deep River Sea Salt Kettle
$1.95

Deep River Sea Salt Kettle

$1.95
Deep River Sour Cream and Onion
$1.95

Deep River Sour Cream and Onion

$1.95
Hippas Vegan Nacho Vibes
$1.75

Hippas Vegan Nacho Vibes

$1.75
Hippeas Bohemian BBQ
$1.75

Hippeas Bohemian BBQ

$1.75
Pretzel Crisps
$1.75

Pretzel Crisps

$1.75
Skinny Pop - Popcorn
$1.95

Skinny Pop - Popcorn

$1.95

Candy & Cookies

Gum PUR-GUM - Peppermint

Gum PUR-GUM - Peppermint

$2.25

-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE

Gum PUR-GUM - Spearmint

Gum PUR-GUM - Spearmint

$2.25

-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE

Gum PUR-GUM - Wintergreen

Gum PUR-GUM - Wintergreen

$2.25

-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE

Reese's PB Cup
$1.75

Reese's PB Cup

$1.75
Justin's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Justin's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

$3.25

Gluten Free | Egg Free | Fish Free | Shellfish Free | Wheat Free

KitKat Bar

KitKat Bar

$1.75
M&M's

M&M's

$1.75
M&M's Peanut
$1.75

M&M's Peanut

$1.75
M&M's Peanut Butter
$1.75

M&M's Peanut Butter

$1.75
Twix

Twix

$1.75
Snickers

Snickers

$1.75
Rip Van Cookies And Cream
$2.25

Rip Van Cookies And Cream

$2.25
Rip Van Dutch Caramel
$2.25

Rip Van Dutch Caramel

$2.25
Rip Van Honey And Oats
$2.25

Rip Van Honey And Oats

$2.25

Snicker Chocolate Covered Pretzels
$2.95

$2.95
Tiny Tates

Tiny Tates

$1.25

Health Bars & Snacks

Awake Bites- Caramel
$0.75

Awake Bites- Caramel

$0.75
Awake Bites- Chocolate
$0.75

Awake Bites- Chocolate

$0.75
Blue Diamond - Smokehouse Almonds
$1.85

Blue Diamond - Smokehouse Almonds

$1.85
Blue Diamond Almonds Sriracha
$1.85

Blue Diamond Almonds Sriracha

$1.85
Blue Diamond Habanero Almonds
$1.85

Blue Diamond Habanero Almonds

$1.85
Blue Diamond Roasted Salted
$1.85

Blue Diamond Roasted Salted

$1.85
Blue Diamond - Salt and Vinegar
$1.85

Blue Diamond - Salt and Vinegar

$1.85
Blue Diamond Toasted Coconut
$1.85

Blue Diamond Toasted Coconut

$1.85
Blue Diamond Whole Natural
$1.85

Blue Diamond Whole Natural

$1.85
Bobs Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate
$2.25

Bobs Red Mill Peanut Butter Chocolate

$2.25
Bob's Red Mill- Peanut Butter and Jelly
$2.25

Bob's Red Mill- Peanut Butter and Jelly

$2.25
Clif Bar - Chocolate Brownie
$2.75

Clif Bar - Chocolate Brownie

$2.75
Clif Bar - Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch
$2.75

Clif Bar - Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch

$2.75
Clif Bar Blueberry Crisp
$2.75

Clif Bar Blueberry Crisp

$2.75
Clif Bar Chocolate Chip
$2.75

Clif Bar Chocolate Chip

$2.75
Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie

Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie

$3.25

Keto | Gluten Free 2 Net Carbs Soft Baked Lemon Cookies

Kind- Cranberry Almond
$2.50

Kind- Cranberry Almond

$2.50
Kind Dark Choc Mocha Almond
$2.50

Kind Dark Choc Mocha Almond

$2.50
Nature Valley Oats N Honey
$1.25

Nature Valley Oats N Honey

$1.25
Rx Blueberry
$2.95

Rx Blueberry

$2.95
RX Chocolate Chip
$2.95

RX Chocolate Chip

$2.95
Rx Chocolate Sea Salt
$2.95

Rx Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.95
Rx Peanut Butter Chocolate
$2.95

Rx Peanut Butter Chocolate

$2.95
The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick

The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick

$2.75

Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper, ginger and lemon peel. The same delicious taste and quality of our classic jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 8g grams of protein and just 90 calories each. -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -8 grams of protein, 0g of sugar -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics

The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick

The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick

$2.75

Just when you thought it couldn't get any better than tender, healthy, turkey jerky. We made it into a stick! The flavors you love from garlic, onion, ginger, and paprika now packed into an even more portable snack with just 7g grams of protein and just 45 calories in each one. - Free-Range Turkey -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -0g of Sugar -Made with free-range turkey raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics

The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick

The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick

$2.75

Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper with hints of jalapeno and chili pepper! The same delicious taste and quality of our spicy jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 7g grams of protein and just 80 calories each. -Now Whole30 Approved! -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -7 grams of protein, 0g of sugar, 80 Calories -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics

Tosi Almomd

Tosi Almomd

$3.45
Tosi Almond Blueberry

Tosi Almond Blueberry

$3.45
Tosi Peanut Dark Chocolate

Tosi Peanut Dark Chocolate

$2.00
Tosi Cashew

Tosi Cashew

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Welcome to Latitude Cafe! Please utlize on online ordering page to place your orders.

Location

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills, NJ 07054

Directions

Gallery
Dartcor image

Map
