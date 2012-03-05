Dartcor imageView gallery

Dartcor Plaza Cafe

500 Plaza Drive

Secaucus, NJ 07094

Beverages - Grab and Go

Acqua Panna Still - 500 mL

Acqua Panna Still - 500 mL

$3.25
Acqua Panna Still - 750mL

Acqua Panna Still - 750mL

$5.00
Coca Cola - Bottle

Coca Cola - Bottle

$2.25
Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$1.75
Coke Diet - Bottle

Coke Diet - Bottle

$2.25
Coke Zero - Can

Coke Zero - Can

$1.75Out of stock
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$1.75
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger-Lemon

Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger-Lemon

$3.95
Health-Ade Kombucha - Pomegranate

Health-Ade Kombucha - Pomegranate

$3.95
Honest - Half & Half

Honest - Half & Half

$3.25
Honest - Honey Green Tea

Honest - Honey Green Tea

$3.25
La Colombe - Triple Latte

La Colombe - Triple Latte

$4.50
Poland Spring 16.9oz

Poland Spring 16.9oz

$1.75
Saratoga Sparkling Water 28 oz - Glass Bottle

Saratoga Sparkling Water 28 oz - Glass Bottle

$3.95
Seagram's Ginger Ale - Bottle

Seagram's Ginger Ale - Bottle

$2.25
Seagram's Ginger Ale Can

Seagram's Ginger Ale Can

$1.75

Snapple - Peach
$2.25

$2.25
Spindrift - Grapefruit

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.25
Spindrift - Lemon

Spindrift - Lemon

$2.25
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$1.75
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.25
Tropicana - Orange Juice

Tropicana - Orange Juice

$2.50

Saratoga Bottled Water 16.9oz
$1.75

$1.75
Snapple Raspberry Tea

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.25
Snapple Lemon Tea

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.25
Snapple Diet Raspberry

Snapple Diet Raspberry

$2.25

Arizona Iced Tea
$2.25

$2.25
Dr Pepper - Can

Dr Pepper - Can

Simply You Apple Juice

Simply You Apple Juice

$2.75

Snacks - Grab and Go

Bazzini Cranberry Nut Mix
$1.75

$1.75

Bazzini Prime Time Snack Mix
$1.75

$1.75
Blue Diamond Habanero BBQ

Blue Diamond Habanero BBQ

$1.95
Cereal

Cereal

$2.25
Clif Bar Blueberry Crisp

Clif Bar Blueberry Crisp

$2.75
Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter

Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter

$2.75
Deep River Maui Onion

Deep River Maui Onion

$1.95
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle

Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle

$1.95
Deep River NY Spicy Dill Pickle

Deep River NY Spicy Dill Pickle

$1.95
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.95
Deep River Sea Salt Kettle

Deep River Sea Salt Kettle

$1.95
Deep River Zesty Jalapeno

Deep River Zesty Jalapeno

$1.95
Hershey Milk Chocolate

Hershey Milk Chocolate

$1.95
Hippeas Sriracha Sunshine

Hippeas Sriracha Sunshine

$2.25
Hippeas White Cheddar

Hippeas White Cheddar

$2.25
Justin's Peanut Butter Cups

Justin's Peanut Butter Cups

$3.25
Kind Bar - Cranberry Almond

Kind Bar - Cranberry Almond

$2.50

Kind Bar - Fruit & Nut
$2.50

$2.50

Kind Bar - Milk Chocolate Almond
$2.50

$2.50
Kit Kat

Kit Kat

$1.95
M&M's

M&M's

$1.95
M&M's Peanut

M&M's Peanut

$1.95
North Fork - Sour Cream & Onion Chips

North Fork - Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.95

North Fork - Sweet Potato Chips
$1.95

$1.95
Orbit Peppermint Gum

Orbit Peppermint Gum

$2.95
Orbit Winter Mint Gum

Orbit Winter Mint Gum

$2.95
RX Bar Banana Chocolate Walnut

RX Bar Banana Chocolate Walnut

$2.75
RX Bar Blueberry

RX Bar Blueberry

$2.75
RX Bar Chocolate Sea Salt

RX Bar Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.75
RX Bar Coconut Chocolate

RX Bar Coconut Chocolate

$2.75

RX Bar Maple Sea Salt
$2.75

$2.75
RX Bar Peanut Butter

RX Bar Peanut Butter

$2.75
RX Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate

RX Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate

$2.75
Skinny Pop

Skinny Pop

$2.50
Snickers

Snickers

$1.75
The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick - Grass Fed

The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick - Grass Fed

$2.75
The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick - Free Range

The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick - Free Range

$2.75
The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick - Grass Fed

The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick - Grass Fed

$2.75
Tiny Tates Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tiny Tates Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.95

Harvest Snaps - Lightly Salted
$3.25

$3.25
Justin's Almond Butter Cups

Justin's Almond Butter Cups

$3.25

Yogurt - Grab and Go

Chobani - Blueberry

Chobani - Blueberry

$3.50

Chobani - Peach
$3.50

$3.50
Chobani - Strawberry

Chobani - Strawberry

$3.50
Chobani - Vanilla

Chobani - Vanilla

$3.50
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Self Service Salad Bar, Soups, and Check-Out Now Available! In-Store Ordering Now Available! Hot Lunch Entrees Now Available!! (Monday, Tuesday, &Thursday)

500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Dartcor image

