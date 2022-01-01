Restaurant header imageView gallery

56 Livingston Avenue Roseland, New Jersey

56 Livingston Avenue

Roseland, NJ 07068

Fruit

Fruit Cup - Pineapple

$4.25
Fruit Cup-Strawberries & Blueberry

$4.50
Fruit Cup-Cantalope

$3.75
Fruit Honey Crisp Apple

$1.50
Fruit Navel Orange

$1.50

Yogurt & Parfait

Oatmeal-Strawberries-Chai Seeds-Low Fat Yogurt-Almond Milk and Gluten Free Granola.

Parfait -Low Fat Yogurt

$4.25

Low Fat Plain Yogurt-Fresh Strawberries & Blueberries Strawberry Puree and Gluten Free Granola.

Parfait-5% Greek Yogurt

$4.25

5% Greek Yogurt-Fresh Strawberries & Blueberries-Strawberry Puree and Gluten Free Granola.

Yogurt - La Fermiere Mango

$3.75
Yogurt-La Fermiere-Salted Caramel

$3.75

Parfait Special

$2.50

Strawberries-Blueberries-Low Fat Yogurt Granola with Blueberry Puree

Chips

Chips - Deep River - Original

$2.25
Doritos-Cool Ranch

$2.50
Chips-Deep River-Sour Cream & Onion

$2.25

Popcorn-Smartfood's-White Cheddar

$1.95

Candy

Honeycomb ( Chuao Chocolate

$1.25
Justins Dark Chocolate Almond Cups

$2.99
Justins Dark Chocolate Cashew Cups

$2.99
M&M Caramel

$1.95
M&M's-Peanut

$1.95
Snickers

$2.50

Gum & Mints

Gum-Eclipes-Spearment

$2.25
Gum-Juicy Fruit

$1.75

Gum-Pur-Spearment

$1.75

Gum-Pur-Wintergreen

$1.75
Gum-Trident Original

$2.25
Gum-Trident-Minty Sweet Twist

$2.25
Gum-Trident-Spearment

$2.25

Gum-Wrigley's Spearmint

$2.25
Mints-Altoids Arctic- Wintergreen-1.2oz

$2.25
Mints-Altoids Artic-Peppermint-1.2oz

$2.25

Mints-Altoids-Spearmint-1.76oz

$2.95Out of stock

Mints-Pur-Peppermint

$1.75

Mints-Pur-Spearmint

$1.75
Mints-Altoids-Cinnamon-1.76oz

$2.95

Protein & Nuts

Nuts-Blue Diamond - Smokehouse Almonds

$1.75
Nuts-Blue Diamond - Wasabi & Soy Sauce Almonds

$1.75
Planters Tropical Fruit & Nut Trail Mix

$1.95
Protein Bar-Kind Bar - Honey Roasted Nuts & Sea Salt

$2.25
Protein Bar-Kind Bar-Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut

$2.25
Protein Bar-Kind Dark Chocolate-Cherry-Cashew

$2.25
Protein Bar-Luna-Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50
Protein Bar-Luna-Chocolate Peppermint

$2.50

Nuts-Bazzinni Milk Chocolate Almonds

$1.50

Fresh Baked Cookies & Brownies

Brownie - David's Chocolate Brownie

$2.25

Pastries

Danish-Croissant

$2.25
Eggs Hard Boiled-2

$2.50

Cakes

Old Fashion Crumb Cake - Plain

$2.95
Pound Cake - Oven Delights-Lemon

$2.75
Pound Cake-Oven Delight-Marble

$2.75

Beverages

Can - Coca Cola

$1.50
Can - Diet Coke

$1.50
Can - Ginger Ale

$1.50
Can - Sprite

$1.50

Can Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.25

Can spindrift - Lemon

$2.25

Can spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$2.25

Kambucha - Pomegrante-16oz

$3.95
Kombucha-Ginger & Lemon-16oz

$3.95
Tea Snapple-Lemon-16oz

$1.95
Tea Snapple-Lemon-Diet-16oz

$1.95
Tea-Honest Organic Half & Half Lemonade

$2.40
Water - Poland Spring 16.9 oz

$1.75
Soda Dr. Pepper-20oz

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
56 Livingston Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068

