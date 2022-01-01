Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shelbourne Cafe

53 Frontage Rd

#101

Hampton, NJ 08827

Beverages

Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade

$1.95Out of stock
Calypso Original Lemonade

$1.95Out of stock
Coca Cola

$1.75Out of stock
Diet Coke

$1.75Out of stock
Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75
Dr Pepper

$1.75Out of stock
Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.00
Poland Spring 16.9oz

$1.25
Polar Seltzer Ginger Ale

$1.25Out of stock
Polar Seltzer Grapefruit

$1.25
Polar Seltzer Lemon

$1.25
Polar Seltzer Plain

$1.25
Polar Seltzer Raspberry Lime

$1.25
Snapple Apple

$1.95
Snapple Diet Lemon Tea

$1.95
Snapple Diet Peach Tea

$1.95
Snapple Fruit Punch

$1.95
Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

$1.95
Snapple Mango Madness

$1.95Out of stock
Snapple Orangeade

$1.95
Snapple Peach Tea

$1.95Out of stock
Snapple Raspberry Tea

$1.95Out of stock
Snapple Straight Up Tea-Unsweetened

$2.05Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
53 Frontage Rd, #101, Hampton, NJ 08827

