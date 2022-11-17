Dartcor imageView gallery

Dartcor Cafe Siemens

review star

No reviews yet

62 Flanders-Bartley Road

Flanders, NJ 07836

All Day Breakfast

Smoothie Bar

$4.50
Fresh Made Juice

$4.50
Fresh Local Bagels

$1.00
Blueberry Muffin

$1.95
Kashi Go Crunch Cereal

$1.95Out of stock
Special K Red Berries Cereal

$1.95
Special K Fruit & Yogurt Cereal

$1.95
Smart Start Cereal

$1.95
Pastry

$1.95
Kaiser Roll

$1.25

Beverages

Bai Molokai Coconut

$2.50
Bai Lemonade

$2.50
Bai Brasilia Blueberry

$2.50
Spindrift Mango Orange

$1.95
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$1.95
Spindrift Half Tea

$1.95
Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75
Sprite

$1.75
Polar Ginger Ale

$1.75
Polar Black Cherry Seltzer

$1.75
Polar Lime Seltzer

$1.75
Polar Raspberry Seltzer

$1.75
Snapple Iced Tea

$1.95
Snapple Diet Lemon Tea

$1.95
Snapple Peach Tea

$1.95
Snapple Diet Peach Tea

$1.95
Snapple Apple

$1.95Out of stock
Snapple Fruit Punch

$1.95
Snapple Raspberry Tea

$1.95
Diet Raspberry Snapple

$1.95
Strawberry Nesquik

$1.95
Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed (Lemonade)

$1.95
Raze Energy Baja Lime

$3.95
Raze Energy Voodoo

$3.95
Poland Spring

$1.00
Bai Malawi Mango

$1.95

Raze Energy South Beach

$3.95
Spindrift Lemon

$1.95
Spindrift Grapefruit

$1.95

Snacks

David's Chocolate Chip Brownie

$1.75
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips

$1.50
Deep River Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.50
Deep River Zesty Jalapeno Kettle Chips

$1.50
Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips

$1.50
Kind Bar Fruit & Nut

$2.25
Kind Bar Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut

$2.25
Kit Kat

$1.75
M&M's

$1.75
M&M's Peanut

$1.75
Rice Pudding

$1.65
Root 9 Giant Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Root 9 Giant Birthday Cake Cookie

$2.50
Skinny Pop Butter Popcorn

$1.50
Snickers

$1.75Out of stock
White Cheddar Hippeas

$1.75
Blue Diamond Almonds Smokehouse

$1.95
Blue Diamond Almonds Salt 'N Vinegar

$1.95
Blue Diamond Almonds Roasted Salted

$1.95
Blue Diamond Almonds Sriracha

$1.95
Stacys Simply Naked

$1.50
Stacys Cinnamon Sugar

$1.50
Stacys Parmesan Garlic & Herb

$1.50
Inka Chips Sweet Plantain

$2.00
Inka Chips Salted Plantain

$2.00
Sea Salt Pressels

$1.50
Sriracha Pressels

$1.50

FSTG Blue Corn

$1.50

FSTG Multigrain

$1.50

Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie, Pecan Pie

$2.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.00

Fruit

Gala Apple

$1.00
Banana

$1.00
Navel Orange

$1.00

Yogurt

Chobani Peach

$1.95
Chobani Strawberry

$1.95
Chobani Blueberry

$1.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Location

62 Flanders-Bartley Road, Flanders, NJ 07836

Directions

