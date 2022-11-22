Dartcor imageView gallery

Dartcor Teva West Chester

review star

No reviews yet

145 Brandywine Pkwy

West Chester, PA 19380

Beverages

Bai Brasilia Blueberry

$2.50

Bai Coconut

$2.50
Bai Strawberry Lemonade

Bai Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Bai Watermelon

$2.50

Boylan Birch Beer

$1.95Out of stock

Boylan Diet Root Beer

$1.95Out of stock

Boylan Root Beer

$1.95Out of stock

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.75
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.75Out of stock

Coke Zero

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$1.95

Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$1.95

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$1.95

Poland Spring

$1.25

Poland Spring 16.9oz

$1.25

Red Bull

$2.95Out of stock
Saratoga Sparkling Water 12 oz

Saratoga Sparkling Water 12 oz

$2.25
Saratoga Still Water 12oz

Saratoga Still Water 12oz

$1.75Out of stock
Snapple Apple Plastic

Snapple Apple Plastic

$1.95

Snapple Diet Lemon Tea

$1.95Out of stock
Snapple Green Tea

Snapple Green Tea

$1.95Out of stock

Snapple Honey Sweet Tea

$1.95Out of stock
Snapple Iced Tea

Snapple Iced Tea

$1.95

Snapple Lemon Zero Sugar

$1.95

Snapple Peach

$1.95

Snapple Peach Zero Sugar

$1.95
Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$1.95
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$1.95
Spindrift Orange Mango

Spindrift Orange Mango

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95
Stewart's Cream Soda

Stewart's Cream Soda

$1.95Out of stock
Stewart's Orange n' Cream Soda

Stewart's Orange n' Cream Soda

$1.95Out of stock

True North Black Cherry

$2.95

True North Watermelon Mist

$2.95

Uptime Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.95

Uptime Original Citrus

$2.95
Vitamin Water Essential

Vitamin Water Essential

$1.95
Vitamin Water Focus

Vitamin Water Focus

$1.95Out of stock
Vitamin Water XXX

Vitamin Water XXX

$1.95

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar Lemonade

$1.95

Snacks

Assorted Cookies

$2.50

Awake Chocolate Caramel

$2.25

Awake Dark Chocolate

$2.25
Bazzini Dark Choc Almonds

Bazzini Dark Choc Almonds

$1.75
Bazzini Milk Choc Almonds

Bazzini Milk Choc Almonds

$1.75
Bazzini Raw Almonds

Bazzini Raw Almonds

$1.75

Bazzini Raw Mixed Nuts

$1.75Out of stock

Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds

$1.75

Blue Diamond Sriracha Almonds

$1.75

Blue Diamond Whole Natural Almonds

$1.75

Chocolate Pudding

$1.65Out of stock

Clif Bar Chocolate Chip

$2.25
Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter

Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter

$2.25

Clif Bar Dark Chocolate Mocha

$2.25Out of stock

Clif Bar White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$2.25Out of stock

Clif Blueberry Crisp

$2.25Out of stock

Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chip

$1.75

Deep River Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.75

Deep River Sea Salt Chip

$1.75

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Chip

$1.75

Deep River Zesty Jalapeno Chip

$1.75

Doritos

$1.75
Hippeas - Nacho

Hippeas - Nacho

$1.75

Hippeas Bohemian BBQ

$1.75

Hippeas Sriracha Sunshine

$1.75

Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

$1.75

Kind Bar Dark Chocolate Almond Coconut

$2.25

Kind Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

$2.25

Kind Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt

$2.25

Kind Milk Chocolate Almond

$2.25Out of stock

Orbit Spearmint Gum

$1.75Out of stock

Peanut M & M's

$1.95Out of stock

Pecan Supreme

$1.75Out of stock

Pretzel Crisps

$1.75

Trident Spearmint

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

