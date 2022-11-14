Restaurant header imageView gallery

8 Tower Bridge

161 Washington St

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Popular Items

Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own Salad

Smoothies

Flavor of the Week Strawberry Peach

Flavor of the Week Strawberry Peach

$4.95Out of stock

Soup

Toast Rye

Toast Rye

$1.00
Gluten Free Toast

Gluten Free Toast

$1.75
Minestrone

Minestrone

$5.25Out of stock

Salad

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$7.95

Salad Specials

Oven Roasted Turkey Cobb

$12.95Out of stock

Chopped Romaine Crumbled Bleu Cheese Applewood Smoked Bacon, Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomato and Red Onion topped with Oven Roasted Turkey

Grilled Eggplant Greek

$12.95Out of stock

Baby Arugula, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Mixed Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta and Grilled Eggplant

Deli

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$6.95

Deli Specials

Roasted Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95Out of stock

Cajun Seasoned Pulled Chicken with Sauteed Onions, Roasted Corn and Poblano Mix Cheddar Cheese Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Roasted Veggie Quesadilla

$11.95Out of stock

Sautéed Onions Roasted Corn and Poblano Mix Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Cold Beverages

Poland Spring 16.9

Poland Spring 16.9

$1.50
Coca-Cola - 20oz

Coca-Cola - 20oz

$2.25
Diet Coke 20oz

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Seagrams Ginger Ale

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$2.25

Peach Ginger Iced Tea

$2.25

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.25

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Snapple Zero Sugar Raspberry

$2.25
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.25

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.25
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25
Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.95

Tropicanca Apple Juice

$1.95

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.85+Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$2.25+Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

161 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Dartcor image
Dartcor image

