Dartcor Verisk

545 Washington Blvd

Jersey City, NJ 07310

Continental Breakfast

Fresh Baked Muffin

$2.00

Wonder Bagels

$2.00

Croissant/Danish Variety

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwich Custom

$3.00

Buttered Roll

$1.25

Extra Egg/Bacon

$1.00

Oatmeal Packet

$0.50

Dole Fruit Cup

$0.75

Chobani Strawberry Yogurt

$1.50

Chobani Cherry Yogurt

$1.50

Chobani Peach Yogurt

$1.50

Chobani Blueberry Yogurt

$1.50

Chobani Flips Key Lime

$1.50

Chobani Flips Strawberry Cheesecake

$1.50

Chobani Flips S'mores

$1.50

Chobani Flips Cookies and Cream

$1.50

POP-UP'S

Hot Lunch Pop Up

$7.00

Grab & Go

SALAD

$6.50

SANDWICH

$5.50

Soup 8oz

$2.00

Soup 12 oz

$3.00

Snacks & Sweets

Hot Soft Pretzel

$1.50

Babybel Cheese Wheel

$0.50

Cheese Stick

$0.50

Sargento Balanced Breaks

$1.00

Cheese and Salami Snack Pack

$1.50

Fererro Rocher Single

$0.50

Blue Diamond 100 Calorie Almond Pack

$0.50

Chex Mix Bold

$1.00

Chex Mix Cheddar

$1.00

Chex Mix Original

$1.00

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies

$1.00

Goldfish Flavor Blasted Cheddar

$0.50

Goldfish Grahams

$0.50

Goldfish Pretzel

$0.50

Goldfish Rainbow Cheddar

$1.00

Pop Corners - White Cheddar

$1.00

Pringles Original

$0.50

Pringles Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Pringles Sour Cream And Onion

$0.50

Skinny Pop Original

$1.00

Skinny Pop White Cheddar

$1.00

Skinny Pop Kettle Corn

$1.00

Sun Chips Original

$1.00

Sun Chips Cheddar

$1.00

Sun Chips French Onion

$1.00

Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$1.00

Veggie Straws Original

$1.00

Veggie Straws Zesty Ranch

$1.00

Jack Links Beef Jerky Original

$2.00

Jack Links Tender Bites Teriyaki

$2.00

Jack Links Beef Jerky Teriyaki

$2.00

Kind Protein Bar Dark Chocolate Nut

$1.50

Kind Protein Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter

$1.50

Nature Valley Protein Bar Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$1.00

Blue Diamond Almonds - Smokehouse

$1.00

Blue Diamond Almond - Salt n' Vinegar

$1.00

Blue Diamonds Almonds - Sriracha

$1.00

Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts

$1.00

Planters Salted Cashews

$1.00

Planters Salted Peanuts

$1.00

Brookside Dark Chocolate Blueberry Bites

$1.00

Brookside Dark Chocolate Pomegranite Bites

$1.00

Hershey's - Milk Chocolate

$1.00

Hershey's - Almond

$1.00

Kit Kat

$1.00

M&M's

$1.00

Peanut M&M's

$1.00

Pretzel M&M's

$1.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$1.00

Rip Van Wafels - Cookies & Cream

$1.95

Rip Van Wafels - Dutch Caramel & Vanilla

$1.95

Root 9 Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Root 9 Giant Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Root 9 Giant Peanut Butter Stuffed Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

Tiny Tate's

$1.00

Twix

$1.00

Shrimp Cup Noodles

$1.00

Chicken Cup Noodles

$1.00

Kind Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew

$1.00

Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$1.00

Kind Caramel Almond Sea Salt

$1.50

Kind Mini Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt

$0.75

Kind Mini Caramel Almond & Sea Salt

$0.75

Cheetos Mac and Cheese Bowl

$1.00

Act II Microwave Pop Corn

$1.00

Fritos Corn Chips

$1.00

Lay's Original Potato Chips-1oz

$0.50

Lay's Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips-1oz

$0.50

Ruffles Potato Chips-1oz

$0.50

Nacho Cheese Doritos-1oz

$0.50

Crunchy Cheetos-1oz

$0.50

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.00

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.00

Cheetos Puffs

$1.00

Crunchy Cheetos

$1.00

Fritos Flavor Twists Honey BBQ

$1.00

Ruffles Sour Cream and Cheddar

$1.00

Funyuns

$1.00

Keebler Chips Deluxe

$1.00

Slimfast KETO Fat Bomb PB Cup

$0.75

Taki's Fuego

$0.50

Sunchips Cheddar 1oz

$0.50

Lay's Salt and Vinegar 1oz

$0.50

Cool Ranch Doritos 1oz

$0.50

Lay's BBQ 1oz

$0.50

Fritos Chili Cheese 1oz

$0.50

Bumblebee Tuna Snack Pack

$1.25

Nature fuel Keto Fat Bomb Peanut Butter Cup

$0.75

Nature Fuel Keto Fat Bomb Caramel Cluster

$0.75

Keto Bar Peanut Butter and Chocolate

$1.25

Keto Bar Chocolate

$1.25

Bueno Chocolate Bar

$1.00

Nutella Snack Cup

$1.25

Bumblebee Tuna 2oz Puch

$2.00

NuGo Vegan GF Chocolate Chip Bar

$2.00

NuGo Vegan GF Chocolate Pretzel Bar

$2.00

Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies

$0.75

Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie

$2.00

Smart Food White Cheddar

$0.50

Rold Gold Pretzels

$0.50

Kind Dark Choc, Nut, Sea Salt

$1.50

Cheetos Puffs

$0.50

Bare Apple Chips Fiji and Reds

$1.00

Bare Apple Chips Cinnamon

$1.00

Utz Party Mix

$0.50

Utz Cheese Curls

$0.50

Utz White Cheddar Pop Corn

$0.50

Utz Original

$0.50

Utz Sour Cream and Onion

$0.50

Utz BBQ

$0.50

Utz Ripples

$0.50

Cheez-It 1.5oz

$1.00

Kirkland Trail Mix

$1.00

Pure Protein Bar Choc. Peanut Butter

$1.50

Pure Protein Bar Choc. Deluxe

$1.50

Pure Protein Bar Choc. Chip

$1.50

Snyders Pretzels

$0.50

Nonni's Almond Dark Choc. Biscotti

$1.00

Lenny and Larry's Double Chocolate Cookie

$1.50

Lenny and Larry's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Cheddar Veggie Straws

$1.00

Kind Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt

$1.50

Kind Salted Caramel Dark Choc. Almond

$1.50

Snickers

$1.00

Milky Way

$1.00

Bumblebee chicken Salad Snack Pack

$1.25

"Dirty" Mequite BBQ Chips

$1.25

"Dirty" Sea Salt Chips

$1.25

"Dirty" Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.25

"Dirty" Sriracha Honey Chips

$1.25

Chef's Cut Snack Stick

$2.00

Trident Spearmint Gum

$1.50

Trident Cinnamon Gum

$1.50

Coffee Bites Choc. Mocha

$1.50

Blue Diamond Unsalted Almonds

$1.25

Blue Diamond Bold Sriracha Almonds

$1.25

Blue Diamond Bold Wasabi Soy Sauce

$1.25

Peeled Snacks Chili Mango

$2.00

Think! Keto Protein Bar Chocolate Mousse Pie

$1.50

Think! Keto Protein Bar Chocolate PB Cookie Dough

$1.50

Haribo Gold Bears

$2.00

Boomchikapop Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn

$1.25

Boomchickapop Sea Salt Popcorn

$1.25

David's GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Think! Lemon Protein Bar

$2.00

Field Trip Turkey Jerky Stick

$1.00

Beverages

Wandering Bear Cold Brew

$2.00

Poland Spring Water 16.9 oz

$1.00

Essentia Water 16.9oz

$1.50

Wellsley Farms Seltzer-Lime 20 oz

$1.50

Wellsley Farms Seltzer-Raspberry Lime 20 oz

$1.50

Wellsley Farms Seltzer-Lemon 20 oz

$1.50

Wellsley Farms Seltzer-Orange Mango 20 oz

$1.50

Coca-Cola 12oz

$1.00

Diet Coke 12oz

$1.00

Snapple Iced Tea

$1.25

Diet Snapple Iced Tea

$1.25

Snapple Peach Tea

$1.25

Snapple Diet Peach Iced Tea

$1.25

Snapple Rasperry Tea

$1.25

Snapple Diet Raspberry Tea

$1.25

Snapple Green Tea

$1.25

Vitamin Water - XXX

$1.50

Vitamin Water - Focus

$1.50

Vitamin Water - Essential

$1.50

Vitamin Water-Energy

$1.50

Vitamin Water-Power-C

$1.50

Apple and Eve Apple Juice

$1.25

Apple and Eve Fruit Punch

$1.25

Apple and Eve Berry Medley

$1.25

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.25

Snapple Apple

$1.25

Snapple Mango Madness

$1.25

Snapple Strawberry Kiwi

$1.25

Brisk Iced Tea 12oz

$1.00

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$1.50

Body Armor Tropical Punch

$1.50

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$1.50

Body Armor Blue Raspberry

$1.50

Polar Seltzer Blood Orange Lemonade

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Raspberry Pink Lemonade

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Cherry Limeade

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Raspberry Lime 12oz

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Lemon 12 oz

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Grapefruit 12oz

$1.00

Coke Zero 12 oz

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Lime 12oz

$1.00

Snapple Strawberry Pineapple L

$1.25

Snapple Watermelom

$1.25

Snapple Black Cherry

$1.25

Body Armor Orange Mango

$1.50

Body Armor Blackout Cherry

$1.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.00

Propel Fitness Water Kiwi Strawberry

$1.50

Propel Fitness Water Grape

$1.50

Propel Fitness Water Berry

$1.50

Slimfast Meal Shake

$1.50

Snapple Zero Lemon

$1.25

Snapple Zero Raspberry

$1.25

Snapple Zero Peach

$1.25

Slimfast Meal Shake Chocolate

$1.50

Gatorade zero Lemon

$1.50

Gatorade zero Fruit Punch

$1.50

Gatorade zero Glacier Cherry

$1.50

Hint Pineapple

$1.50

Hint Watermelon

$1.50

Hint Blackberry

$1.50

Body Armor Lyte Peach Mango

$1.50

Body Armor Lyte Kiwi Strawberry

$1.50

Body Armor Lyte Blueberry Pomegranite

$1.50

Body Armor Lyte Tropical Coconut

$1.50

Apple and Eve Orange Juice

$1.25

Naked Berry Blast 10z

$1.25

Naked Blue Machine 10oz

$1.25

Naked Strawberry Banana 10oz

$1.25

Naked Mighty Mango 10oz

$1.25

La Croix Lemon Can

$1.00

La Croix Lime Can

$1.00

La Croix Grapefruit Can

$1.00

Celsius Orange

$1.50

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$1.50

Celsius Wild Berry

$1.50

Mocha Starbucks Frappuccino

$1.50

Waterloo Cherry Seltzer

$1.00

Waterloo Strawberry Seltzer

$1.00

Waterloo Lemon Lime Seltzer

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

545 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310

Directions

