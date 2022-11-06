Bars & Lounges
Daru
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Location
1451 Maryland Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002
