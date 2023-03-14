Restaurant header imageView gallery

Darutori - Nagoya Style Wings

review star

No reviews yet

5102 FM 1463 STE 600

Fulshear, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Wings

Original Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Re-creations of Nagoya's Tebasaki: fried wings, special glaze, and dusted with four seasoning options.

Sandwich

Divine Bird Sandwich

$7.99

Dragon Fire Sandwich

$7.99

Golden Curry Sandwich

$7.99

Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.99+

Snacks

Popcorn Chicken

$5.49

Bite-sized, savory, and succulent pieces with a crispy golden coating that's simply irresistible.

French Fries

$3.49

Dipping Sauce

Divine Bird

$1.00

Dragon Fire

$1.00

Golden Curry

$1.00

Fuku Orange

$1.00

Nagoya Sweet

$1.00

Shizuoka Wasabi

$1.00Out of stock

Osaka Sweet Chili

$1.00

Drink

Milk Tea

A1 House Milk Tea

$4.49

$4.49
A2 House Boba Milk Tea

$4.99

$4.99
A3 Okinawa Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea

$4.99

$4.99
A4 Hokkaido Caramel Boba Milk Tea

$4.99

$4.99

Fruit Drinks

B1 House Lemonade

$4.49

$4.49
B2 Kumquat Lemon Green Tea

$4.49

$4.49
B3 Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.49

$4.49
B4 Mango Green Tea

$4.49

$4.49
B5 Peach Green Tea

$4.49

$4.49
B6 Lychee Green Tea

$4.49

$4.49
B7 Passion Green Tea

$4.49

$4.49

Specialty Drinks

S1 Okinawa Creme Brulee Boba Milk Tea

$5.49

$5.49
S2 Ube Taro Fresh Milk w/ Red Bean

$5.49

$5.49
S3 Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk

$5.49

$5.49
S4 Puff Oreo Boba Milk Tea

$5.49

$5.49
S5 Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.49

$5.49
S6 Super Fruit Tea

$5.49

$5.49

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.00

$4.00
Mexican Sprite

$4.00

$4.00
Orginal Ramune

$4.00

$4.00
Lychee Ramune

$4.00

$4.00
Strawberry Ramune

$4.00

$4.00
Orange Ramune

$4.00

$4.00
Melon Ramune

$4.00

$4.00

Hawaiian Blue Ramune

$4.00

Combos

Original Wing Combo

$13.99+

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Tender Combo

$10.99+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Location

5102 FM 1463 STE 600, Fulshear, TX 77494

Directions

