Darvish Kitchen
1141 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Full Menu
Starters
- Ash Reshteh
Persian noodles ('reshteh'), kidney beans, chickpeas, green lentils, fresh herbs, greens, and kashk$10.00
- Grilled Cauliflower
Steak seared cauliflower with lemon butter garlic sauce$16.00
- Zaytoon Parvardeh
Marinated olives with pomegranate, walnuts, and herbs$10.00
- Mirza Ghasemi
Smoked eggplant spread with tomatoes, garlic, and eggs$9.00
- Kashk- E Bademjan/ eggplant
Creamy eggplant dip with whey, sautéed onions, garlic, and mint$14.00
- Torshi | Pickled Vegetable
A selection of homemade pickled vegetables, adding a zesty touch to your meal$9.00
- Grilled Saffron (Maygoo) Prawns
Roasted red peppers in white beans purée with jalapeño sauce$16.00
- Koofteh Tabrizi
Ground beef, yellow split peas, rice, turmeric, eggs, cinnamon, saffron, and barberry$16.00
- Masto Khiar | Yogurt & Cucumber Dip
Refreshing yogurt dip with cucumbers, mint, and dried rose pedals$10.00
- Mast O Musir/ yogurt and shallot
Yogurt and dried shallots$10.00
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Persian Flavor
Caramelized onions and pomegranate$16.00
- Kuku Sabzi/ Herb Frittata
Persian herb frittata with fresh herbs, walnuts, and barberries served with yogurt$15.00
- Bazari Noon$5.00
- Mashadi Noon$5.00
Soup & Salad
- Abdoogh Khiar (Cold Soup)
Persian cucumber, yogurt, chives, fresh dill, fresh oregano, raisins, rose water, rose pedals, and toasted bread$10.00
- Darvish Salad$12.00
- Shirazi Salad | Fine-chopped Salad
Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions with a tangy lemon dressing$14.00
- Soup Joo
Barley and cream sauce$10.00
- Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, cucumbers, feta cheese, fresh dill, fresh basil, olive oil, lime juice, and honey$16.00
- Beet salad$16.00
Main Course
- Darvish Kabob Torsh
Ribeye steak marinated in crushed walnuts and pomegranate$30.00
- Koobideh Kabob
Seasoned ground beef and grated onions$20.00
- Barg Kabob
Marinated filet mignon$30.00
- Chicken Kabob
Saffron marinated chicken breast$28.00
- Cornish Stuffed Hen
Cornish hen stuffed with walnuts and plums infused with saffron$30.00
- Lamb Shank$33.00
- Crispy Salmon$33.00
- Shishlik Lamb Cutlets$30.00
- Branzino$40.00
- Gheymeh Bademjan/ eggplant & split pea stew
Beef, split peas, dried lime, and cinnamon with crispy potatoes and eggplant$20.00
- Ghormeh Sabzi/ Herb stew
Beef, kidney beans, parsley, cilantro, dried lime, onion, and leek$20.00
- Tahchin/ Saffron yogurt rice
Yogurt based rice dish with chicken and saffron garnished with special berries$25.00
- Makaroni$22.00
Rice
- Basmati Saffron$7.00
- Sabzi Polo
Herbed rice with fresh dill, parsley, and cilantro$10.00
- Adas Polo
Lentil rice with dates, raisins, and crispy fried onions$10.00
- Shirin Polo
Sweet carrots, almonds, pistachios, raisins, and orange citrus zest$10.00
- Zereshk Polo
Dried barberry rice$10.00
- Baghali Polo/ fava rice
Basmati Rice with Fava Beans and Dill$10.00
Dessert
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Sharbat Sekanjebin
Traditional Persian specialty drink made with sugar water, min and vinegar.$14.00
- Aragh Shahtareh
Persian specialty drink made with black seed served with sugar over ice.$14.00
- Coke-Bottle
Individual bottles of Coke$6.00
- Doogh
Specialty Persian Yogurt soda drink with mint.$6.00
- Fanta- Orange- Bottle$6.00
- Sprite-Bottle$6.00
- Sparking Water- S. Pellegrino - Large$14.00
- Bottle Water -Acqua Panna - Large$14.00
Coffee / Tea
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
- 400 Conejos$15.00
- Casa Dragones$22.00
- Casamigos Anejo$22.00
- Casamigos Blanco$17.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$28.00
- Casamigos Reposado$20.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$90.00
- Clase Azul Plata$55.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$70.00
- Don Julio 1942$70.00
- Don Julio 70$22.00
- Don Julio Anejo$22.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado$20.00
- House Tequila$12.00
- Ilegal Mezcal$16.00
- Lobos Blanco$16.00
- Lobos Reposado$18.00
- Margarita bachata$12.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$13.00
- Patron Anejo$24.00
- Patron Reposado$18.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$21.00
- Vida Mezcal$16.00
- Maestro Doble$25.00
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$20.00
- Basil Hayden$17.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$18.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$14.00
- Bulliet Rye$14.00
- Crown Royal$15.00
- Crown Royal Apple$15.00
- Four Roses$15.00
- Henry Mckenna$13.00
- House Bourbon$14.00
- House Whiskey$12.00
- Jack Daniel's$14.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Knob Creek$15.00
- Knob Creek Rye$17.00
- Legent$16.00
- Makers Mark$15.00
- Whistle Pig$20.00
- Woodford Reserve$18.00
- Glenlivet$18.00
- black label$25.00
- blue label$50.00
Beer
Persian Beer
Lunch
Salads/Soups (L)
- Abdoogh Khiar (Cold Soup)
Persian cucumber, yogurt, chives, fresh dill, fresh oregano, raisins, rose water, rose pedals, and toasted bread$8.00
- Ash Reshteh
Persian noodles ('reshteh'), kidney beans, chickpeas, green lentils, fresh herbs, greens, and kashk$8.00
- Shirazi Salad | Fine-chopped Salad
Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions with a tangy lemon dressing$12.00
- Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, cucumbers, feta cheese, fresh dill, fresh basil, olive oil, lime juice, and honey$12.00
- Darvish Salad$12.00
- Beet Salad
Beet, scallions, walnuts$12.00
Appetizers (L)
- Kashk- E Bademjan/ eggplant
Creamy eggplant dip with whey, sautéed onions, garlic, and mint$12.00
- Mast O Musir/ yogurt and shallot
Yogurt and dried shallots$8.00
- Masto Khiar | Yogurt & Cucumber Dip
Refreshing yogurt dip with cucumbers, mint, and dried rose pedals$8.00
- Grilled Cauliflower
Steak seared cauliflower with lemon butter garlic sauce$14.00
- Kuku Sabzi/ Herb Frittata
Persian herb frittata with fresh herbs, walnuts, and barberries served with yogurt$12.00
- Mirza Ghasemi
Smoked eggplant spread with tomatoes, garlic, and eggs$12.00
- Zaytoon Parvardeh
Marinated olives with pomegranate, walnuts, and herbs$8.00
- Koofteh Tabrizi
Ground beef, yellow split peas, rice, turmeric, eggs, cinnamon, saffron, and barberry$14.00
Sandwiches (L)
Entrees (L)
- Crispy Salmon$30.00
- Ghormeh Sabzi/ Herb stew
Beef, kidney beans, parsley, cilantro, dried lime, onion, and leek$26.00
- Gheymeh Bademjan/ eggplant & split pea stew
Beef, split peas, dried lime, and cinnamon with crispy potatoes and eggplant$26.00
- Shishlik Lamb Cutlets$30.00
- Chicken Kabob
Saffron marinated chicken breast$28.00
- Koobideh Kabob
Seasoned ground beef and grated onions$26.00
Rice/Bread (L)
1141 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036