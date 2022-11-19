Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Darwin's Ltd. - 148 Mt Auburn St.

993 Reviews

$

148 Mt Auburn St

Cambridge, MA 02138

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Toast.

Avocado Toast.

$10.00

Avocado, arugula, pickled onions, EVOO, Himalayan pink salt on a slice of toasted sourdough with lemon wedge

Berklee

Berklee

$15.00

Fried eggs, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, tomato on rye

Harvard

Harvard

$12.25

Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough

Lesley

Lesley

$11.50

Over medium eggs, green pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar on sourdough

Little Egg Sandwich

Little Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin

M.I.T.

M.I.T.

$12.00

Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, green peppers, red onion, black beans, cheddar, homemade salsa

North Eastern

North Eastern

$12.00

Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco

The Radcliffe

$10.00

One cage-free over medium egg, cheddar, avocado, pickled onions, arugula on a house made biscuit

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Avocado, arugula, pickled onions, EVOO, himalayan pink salt on sourdough

Classic B.L.T.

Classic B.L.T.

$11.00+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sourdough

Brattle

Brattle

$15.00+

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, capers, red onion, on toasted sourdough

Cambridge

Cambridge

$13.00+Out of stock

Chicken salad with golden raisins, apples and celery, arugula, a drizzle of honey mustard, tomato on 7-grain

Fresh Pond

Fresh Pond

$13.00+

Albacore tuna salad with fresh dill, red onion, pickles, tomato, mayo, arugula, on rye

Garden

Garden

$12.00+

Mozzarella, pesto, arugula, tomato, herb vinaigrette on baguette

Magazine

Magazine

$14.50+

Local, grass-fed roast beef, brie, sriracha, red onion, sundried tomato pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato on baguette

Memorial

Memorial

$13.00+

Antibiotic/hormone-free turkey, swiss, sundried tomato pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato on 7-grain

Mt. Auburn

Mt. Auburn

$14.00+

Antibiotic/hormone-free turkey, swiss, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, herb vinaigrette on sourdough

The Oxford

The Oxford

$12.50+Out of stock

Sliced hard-boiled egg, horseradish scallion mayo, pickled onions, tomato, Himalayan pink salt, arugula, on toasted sourdough

Rindge

Rindge

$13.00+

Hummus, avocado, cheddar, apple, carrot, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, on 7-grian

Sherman

Sherman

$13.25+

Hot pastrami, swiss, russian dressing, pickles, on toasted rye

Soldiers Field

Soldiers Field

$13.50+Out of stock

Black forest ham, brie, apple, honey mustard, arugula, tomato on 7-grain

Somerville

Somerville

$12.50+

Local grass-fed roast beef, horseradish scallion mayo, lettuce, tomato, on sourdough

Tempeh Tantrum

Tempeh Tantrum

$13.25+Out of stock

Marinated tempeh, avocado, pickled onions, horseradish scallion mayo, tomato, arugula on 7- grain

Walden

Walden

$14.00+

Prosciutto, mozzarella, pesto, arugula, tomato, herb vinaigrette on baguette

Soup - Chips - Pickles

Potato Chips - 1/2 Sour Pickle - Soup

Hot Drinks

Americano

Americano

Hot water with espresso.

Babyccino 8 oz

Babyccino 8 oz

$2.50

8 oz Steamer with kids temp milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.35+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Espresso with steamed milk and foam

Chai Latté

Chai Latté

Brewed chai tea and steamed milk of choice.

Coffee

Coffee

$2.35+
Cortado with Guest Espresso

Cortado with Guest Espresso

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Flat White 8oz

Flat White 8oz

$4.50

Espresso with steam textured milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+Out of stock
Latté

Latté

Espresso with steamed textured milk.

London Fog

London Fog

Earl grey tea, milk of choice, vanilla syrup

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50
Matcha Latté

Matcha Latté

Matcha green tea steamed with milk of choice.

Mocha

Mocha

Out of stock

Espresso with steamed textured chocolate milk.

Puppaccino

Puppaccino

$1.50

Small bowl with whipped cream

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.50+
Rooibos Latté

Rooibos Latté

Rooibos tea concentrate with steamed milk of choice

Seasonal Drinks

Seasonal Drinks

Steamer

Steamer

Steamed textured milk of choice.

Tea

Tea

$3.00
Box - o - Joe!

Box - o - Joe!

$30.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold Brew Quart

$9.95Out of stock
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.25+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.25+
Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.50
Iced Latté

Iced Latté

$4.75+

Iced London Fog

$4.75+
Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$5.00+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.25+Out of stock
Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$4.75+
Iced Rooibos

Iced Rooibos

$4.25+

Iced Seasonal Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Jasmine Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.75+Out of stock
Kyoto Cold Brew

Kyoto Cold Brew

$5.50
Cup of Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Less Ice

Bottled Drinks

Culture Pop!

$2.60

Glass Bottle Drink

$2.55

Natalies OJ

$2.80

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.85

Coke 20oz Plastic

$2.55

Baked Goods

Bagel

$2.50
Croissant

Croissant

Muffins from D's Bakery

Muffins from D's Bakery

$3.75
Scones from D's bakery

Scones from D's bakery

$4.50

Sticky Buns

$3.75Out of stock

Toast

$2.75

Cookies.

$2.35Out of stock

Retail Coffee - 12 oz bags - whole bean

House Coffee - Md/Dark Roast with notes of chocolate, nutty, smooth

$15.95

Zambia S.O. - Med Roast

$15.95

Burundi: Tropical fruit, Peach Tea, Floral

Isabella Espresso - Med/Dark roast with notes of milk chocolate, citrus, cinnamon

$15.95

Nightcap Decaf - Med/Dark Roast with notes of rhubarb, cocoa, cashew

$15.95

Merchandise

Beanie Hat

$20.00

Espresso Cup

$9.95
Sm Ceramic Mug

Sm Ceramic Mug

$11.95
Lg Ceramic Mug

Lg Ceramic Mug

$13.95
Cappuccino Mug

Cappuccino Mug

$10.95

Lg Cappuccino Mug

$15.95

Campfire Mug (Etched)

$18.95

MIIR Mugs and Tumblers (All)

$28.95
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$27.00
Onesies

Onesies

$25.00

Sticker

$1.00
Toddler

Toddler

$25.00

Kids Baseball T

$27.00
Baseball T

Baseball T

$27.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$32.00

Hoodie

$45.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$20.00

Specials From Joetta

Please place your order for soonest available pick up time. It will still be delivered Friday at noon - Thanks :)

Very Violette Wine Pack Promo

$136.00

A rotating selection of our wines that invites you learn about our natural wine selection. Questions? Email Joetta! joettaatdarwins@gmail.com

None

$112.00Out of stock
Coffee, Sandwiches, Community

Website

Location

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

