DAS BBQ - Collier Rd
1203 Collier Rd NW,
Atlanta, GA 30318
BRISKET
PULLED PORK
JUNIOR PORK 1/4 LB
22 Hours of Slow Hickory-Smoked, Bone-In Pork Shoulders (Butts), lightly sauced to finish.
REGULAR PORK 1/2 LB
22 Hours of Slow Hickory-Smoked, Bone-In Pork Shoulders (Butts), lightly sauced to finish.
LARGE PORK (per LB)
22 Hours of Slow Hickory-Smoked, Bone-In Pork Shoulders (Butts), lightly sauced to finish.
CHICKEN
JUNIOR CHICKEN 1/4 LB
The "48-Hour Chicken." Succulent White Meat Chicken Breast, marinated for 24 hours, then slowly smoked over hickory fires, held for another 24 hours in our Hog Mop BBQ Vinegar Sauce. The unexpected gem of our menu!
REGULAR CHICKEN 1/2 LB
The "48-Hour Chicken." Succulent White Meat Chicken Breast, marinated for 24 hours, then slowly smoked over hickory fires, held for another 24 hours in our Hog Mop BBQ Vinegar Sauce. The unexpected gem of our menu!
LARGE CHICKEN (per LB)
The "48-Hour Chicken." Succulent White Meat Chicken Breast, marinated for 24 hours, then slowly smoked over hickory fires, held for another 24 hours in our Hog Mop BBQ Vinegar Sauce. The unexpected gem of our menu!
RIBS
HALF RACK
St. Louis Pork Ribs, slowly smoked over hickory fires, then lightly sauced with our House Espresso Red BBQ Sauce for a sweet and savory finish.
FULL RACK
St. Louis Pork Ribs, slowly smoked over hickory fires, then lightly sauced with our House Espresso Red BBQ Sauce for a sweet and savory finish.
WINGS
JUNIOR 3 WINGS
Jumbo Chicken Wings, slowly smoked over hickory fires to a perfect charred crisp. No Freezers, No Fryers!
REGULAR 6 WINGS (half dozen)
Jumbo Chicken Wings, slowly smoked over hickory fires to a perfect charred crisp. No Freezers, No Fryers!
LARGE 12 WINGS (dozen)
Jumbo Chicken Wings, slowly smoked over hickory fires to a perfect charred crisp. No Freezers, No Fryers!
SAUSAGE - HOT
SAUSAGE - MILD
TURKEY
JUNIOR TURKEY 1/4 LB
Slow Hickory-Smoked White Meat Turkey Breast, moistened with buttery goodness for a remarkable taste and texture. A must-try for all Turkey Enthusiasts!
REGULAR TURKEY 1/2 LB
Slow Hickory-Smoked White Meat Turkey Breast, moistened with buttery goodness for a remarkable taste and texture. A must-try for all Turkey Enthusiasts!
LARGE TURKEY (per LB)
CHICKEN SALAD
JUNIOR CHICKEN SALAD 1/4 LB
Slowly-Smoked White Meat Chicken Breast, blended with a light mayo, creole mustard and spice combo for an unbelievably simple and flavor-packed Chicken Salad. Amazing by itself, on a salad at home, or as a sandwich. This is the "Grab & Go Hero!"
REGULAR CHICKEN SALAD 1/2 LB
Slowly-Smoked White Meat Chicken Breast, blended with a light mayo, creole mustard and spice combo for an unbelievably simple and flavor-packed Chicken Salad. Amazing by itself, on a salad at home, or as a sandwich. This is the "Grab & Go Hero!"
LARGE CHICKEN SALAD (per LB)
Slowly-Smoked White Meat Chicken Breast, blended with a light mayo, creole mustard and spice combo for an unbelievably simple and flavor-packed Chicken Salad. Amazing by itself, on a salad at home, or as a sandwich. This is the "Grab & Go Hero!"
BEEF RIB
BEEF RIB BONE
Center Cut Beef Rib, Slowly Hickory-Smoked for Nine Hours on one of our Barrel Smokers. This is the Pitmaster's Favorite Special. Pre-Order only!
BEEF RIB 3 BONES
Center Cut Beef Rib Rack (3 BONES), Slowly Hickory-Smoked for Nine Hours on one of our Barrel Smokers. This is the Pitmaster's Favorite Special. Pre-Order only!
BRISKET SANDWICH
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
CHOPPED CHICKEN SANDWICH
DAS CORN (v)
JUNIOR CORN 3 oz.
Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;)
REGULAR CORN 5 oz.
Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;)
LARGE CORN 16 oz.
Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;)
MAC & CHEESE (v)
JUNIOR MAC 3 oz
Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed!
REGULAR MAC 5 oz
Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed!
LARGE MAC 16 oz
Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed!
COLESLAW (v)
JUNIOR SLAW 3 oz.
A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw.
REGULAR SLAW 5 oz.
A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw.
LARGE SLAW 16 oz.
A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw.
BAKED BEANS (v)
JUNIOR BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 3 oz.
Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu.
REGULAR BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 5 oz.
Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu.
LARGE BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 16 oz.
Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu.
BRUNSWICK STEW
JUNIOR STEW 3 oz.
Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again!
REGULAR STEW 5 oz.
Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again!
LARGE STEW 16oz.
Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again!
COLLARD GREENS (v)
JUNIOR COLLARDS 3 oz
Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had!
REGULAR COLLARDS 5 oz
Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had!
LARGE COLLARDS 16 oz
Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had!
POTATO SALAD (v)
JUNIOR POTATO SALAD 3 oz.
A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans!
REGULAR POTATO SALAD 5 oz.
A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans!
LARGE POTATO SALAD 16 oz.
A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans!
N/A DRINKS
FOUNTAIN DRINK (SODA)
Coca-Cola Products of choice. Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Powerade and Lemonade.
FANTA ORANGE BOTTLE
Fanta Orange Bottle.
COKE BOTTLE
Pellegrino Bottle
IBC ROOT BEER BOTTLE
IBC CREAM SODA BOTTLE
COKE CAN
DIET COKE CAN
BOTTLED WATER
APPLE JUICE BOX
ICED TEA – SWEET
ICED TEA – UNSWEET
BROWNIES
BANANA PUDDING
PEACH COBBLER
1 Meat & 2 Sides
2 Meats & 2 Sides
FULL PAN SIDES
COLLARDS FULL PAN (v)
Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had! FEEDS (18-25)
COLESLAW FULL PAN (v)
A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw. FEEDS (18-25)
MAC+CHEESE FULL PAN (v)
Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed! FEEDS (18-25)
DAS CORN FULL PAN (v)
Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;) FEEDS (18-25)
BRUNSWICK STEW FULL PAN
Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again! FEEDS (18-25)
POTATO SALAD FULL PAN (v)
A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans! FEEDS (18-25)
GARDEN SALAD FULL PAN (v)
BAKED+SMOKED BEANS FULL PAN (v)
Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu. FEEDS (18-25)
HALF PAN SIDES
DAS CORN HALF PAN (v)
Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;) FEEDS (8-15)
MAC+CHEESE HALF PAN (v)
Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed! FEEDS (8-15)
COLLARDS HALF PAN (v)
Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had! FEEDS (8-15)
BRUNSWICK STEW HALF PAN
Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again! FEEDS (8-15)
COLESLAW HALF PAN (v)
A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw. FEEDS (8-15)
POTATO SALAD HALF PAN (v)
A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans! FEEDS (8-15)
BAKED+SMOKED BEANS HALF PAN (v)
Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu. FEEDS (8-15)
GARDEN SALAD HALF PAN (v)
FULL PAN DESSERT
BANANA PUDDING FULL PAN
Our Signature Dessert – fashioned after a local award-winning Banana Cream Pie, this new take on a old classic is full of White Chocolate Crumbles and Fresh House-Made Whipped Cream. Holy Cow! FEEDS (18-25)
BROWNIE BITES (48)
Simple Chocolate Bliss! These Giant Ghirardelli Brownies are made fresh daily, super gooey and chocolatey. Sure to amaze the most discerning chocoholic fan! FEEDS (24-30)
HALF PAN DESSERT
BANANA PUDDING HALF PAN
Our Signature Dessert – fashioned after a local award-winning Banana Cream Pie, this new take on a old classic is full of White Chocolate Crumbles and Fresh House-Made Whipped Cream. Holy Cow! FEEDS (8-15)
BROWNIE BITES (24)
Simple Chocolate Bliss! These Giant Ghirardelli Brownies are made fresh daily, super gooey and chocolatey. Sure to amaze the most discerning chocoholic fan! FEEDS (12-18)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
