DAS BBQ - Collier Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1203 Collier Rd NW,

Atlanta, GA 30318

BRISKET

Our Signature Meat! 22 Hours Slowly-Smoked over Hickory Fires, honoring our Texas heritage every day.
JUNIOR BRISKET 1/4 LB

JUNIOR BRISKET 1/4 LB

$7.50

Beef Brisket, Slow-Smoked and Cooked for 22 Hours over Hickory Fires.

REGULAR BRISKET 1/2 LB

REGULAR BRISKET 1/2 LB

$15.00

Beef Brisket, Slow-Smoked and Cooked for 22 Hours over Hickory Fires.

LARGE BRISKET (per LB)

LARGE BRISKET (per LB)

$30.00

Beef Brisket, Slow-Smoked and Cooked for 22 Hours over Hickory Fires.

PULLED PORK

22 Hours Slowly Smoked over Hickory Fires.
JUNIOR PORK 1/4 LB

JUNIOR PORK 1/4 LB

$4.00

22 Hours of Slow Hickory-Smoked, Bone-In Pork Shoulders (Butts), lightly sauced to finish.

REGULAR PORK 1/2 LB

REGULAR PORK 1/2 LB

$8.00

22 Hours of Slow Hickory-Smoked, Bone-In Pork Shoulders (Butts), lightly sauced to finish.

LARGE PORK (per LB)

LARGE PORK (per LB)

$16.00

22 Hours of Slow Hickory-Smoked, Bone-In Pork Shoulders (Butts), lightly sauced to finish.

CHICKEN

48 Hour Marinade, Smoked over Hickory Fire.
JUNIOR CHICKEN 1/4 LB

JUNIOR CHICKEN 1/4 LB

$4.00

The "48-Hour Chicken." Succulent White Meat Chicken Breast, marinated for 24 hours, then slowly smoked over hickory fires, held for another 24 hours in our Hog Mop BBQ Vinegar Sauce. The unexpected gem of our menu!

REGULAR CHICKEN 1/2 LB

REGULAR CHICKEN 1/2 LB

$8.00

The "48-Hour Chicken." Succulent White Meat Chicken Breast, marinated for 24 hours, then slowly smoked over hickory fires, held for another 24 hours in our Hog Mop BBQ Vinegar Sauce. The unexpected gem of our menu!

LARGE CHICKEN (per LB)

LARGE CHICKEN (per LB)

$16.00

The "48-Hour Chicken." Succulent White Meat Chicken Breast, marinated for 24 hours, then slowly smoked over hickory fires, held for another 24 hours in our Hog Mop BBQ Vinegar Sauce. The unexpected gem of our menu!

RIBS

HALF RACK

HALF RACK

$16.00

St. Louis Pork Ribs, slowly smoked over hickory fires, then lightly sauced with our House Espresso Red BBQ Sauce for a sweet and savory finish.

FULL RACK

FULL RACK

$30.00

St. Louis Pork Ribs, slowly smoked over hickory fires, then lightly sauced with our House Espresso Red BBQ Sauce for a sweet and savory finish.

WINGS

JUNIOR 3 WINGS

JUNIOR 3 WINGS

$5.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings, slowly smoked over hickory fires to a perfect charred crisp. No Freezers, No Fryers!

REGULAR 6 WINGS (half dozen)

REGULAR 6 WINGS (half dozen)

$10.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings, slowly smoked over hickory fires to a perfect charred crisp. No Freezers, No Fryers!

LARGE 12 WINGS (dozen)

LARGE 12 WINGS (dozen)

$20.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings, slowly smoked over hickory fires to a perfect charred crisp. No Freezers, No Fryers!

SAUSAGE - HOT

SAUSAGE (HOT)

SAUSAGE (HOT)

$6.00

Flown in from Elgin, TX, this German family recipe is as delicious as it sounds. Authentic Texas Sausage Link filled with jalapeño pepper pieces and gooey cheddar cheese. A great snack or meal alike!

SAUSAGE - MILD

SAUSAGE (MILD)

SAUSAGE (MILD)

$6.00

Flown in from Elgin, TX, this German family recipe is as delicious as it sounds. Authentic Texas Sausage Link fresh garlic and savory spices. A great snack or meal alike!

TURKEY

JUNIOR TURKEY 1/4 LB

JUNIOR TURKEY 1/4 LB

$4.00

Slow Hickory-Smoked White Meat Turkey Breast, moistened with buttery goodness for a remarkable taste and texture. A must-try for all Turkey Enthusiasts!

REGULAR TURKEY 1/2 LB

REGULAR TURKEY 1/2 LB

$8.00

Slow Hickory-Smoked White Meat Turkey Breast, moistened with buttery goodness for a remarkable taste and texture. A must-try for all Turkey Enthusiasts!

LARGE TURKEY (per LB)

LARGE TURKEY (per LB)

$16.00

CHICKEN SALAD

JUNIOR CHICKEN SALAD 1/4 LB

JUNIOR CHICKEN SALAD 1/4 LB

$5.00

Slowly-Smoked White Meat Chicken Breast, blended with a light mayo, creole mustard and spice combo for an unbelievably simple and flavor-packed Chicken Salad. Amazing by itself, on a salad at home, or as a sandwich. This is the "Grab & Go Hero!"

REGULAR CHICKEN SALAD 1/2 LB

REGULAR CHICKEN SALAD 1/2 LB

$10.00

Slowly-Smoked White Meat Chicken Breast, blended with a light mayo, creole mustard and spice combo for an unbelievably simple and flavor-packed Chicken Salad. Amazing by itself, on a salad at home, or as a sandwich. This is the "Grab & Go Hero!"

LARGE CHICKEN SALAD (per LB)

LARGE CHICKEN SALAD (per LB)

$20.00

Slowly-Smoked White Meat Chicken Breast, blended with a light mayo, creole mustard and spice combo for an unbelievably simple and flavor-packed Chicken Salad. Amazing by itself, on a salad at home, or as a sandwich. This is the "Grab & Go Hero!"

BEEF RIB

BEEF RIB BONE

BEEF RIB BONE

$35.00

Center Cut Beef Rib, Slowly Hickory-Smoked for Nine Hours on one of our Barrel Smokers. This is the Pitmaster's Favorite Special. Pre-Order only!

BEEF RIB 3 BONES

BEEF RIB 3 BONES

$100.00

Center Cut Beef Rib Rack (3 BONES), Slowly Hickory-Smoked for Nine Hours on one of our Barrel Smokers. This is the Pitmaster's Favorite Special. Pre-Order only!

BRISKET SANDWICH

BRISKET SANDWICH w/ CHIPS

BRISKET SANDWICH w/ CHIPS

$14.00

Our Famous 22-Hour Slow Hickory-Smoked Brisket, piled high on a Locally Baked Hawaiian Bun from Engelman's German Bakery. A meal by itself, pair it with a side for an epic Sandwich Experience!

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH w/ CHIPS

PULLED PORK SANDWICH w/ CHIPS

$10.00

Our Famous 22-Hour Hickory-Smoked Pulled Pork, piled high on a Locally Baked Hawaiian Bun from Engelman's German Bakery. A Southeastern Classic!

CHOPPED CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHOPPED CHICKEN SANDWICH w/ CHIPS

CHOPPED CHICKEN SANDWICH w/ CHIPS

$10.00

Our Famous 48-Hour White Meat Chicken Breast, piled high on a Locally Baked Hawaiian Bun from Engelman's German Bakery.

DAS CORN (v)

JUNIOR CORN 3 oz.

JUNIOR CORN 3 oz.

$3.00

Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;)

REGULAR CORN 5 oz.

REGULAR CORN 5 oz.

$5.00

Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;)

LARGE CORN 16 oz.

LARGE CORN 16 oz.

$12.00

Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;)

MAC & CHEESE (v)

JUNIOR MAC 3 oz

JUNIOR MAC 3 oz

$3.00

Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed!

REGULAR MAC 5 oz

REGULAR MAC 5 oz

$5.00

Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed!

LARGE MAC 16 oz

LARGE MAC 16 oz

$12.00

Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed!

COLESLAW (v)

JUNIOR SLAW 3 oz.

JUNIOR SLAW 3 oz.

$2.00

A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw.

REGULAR SLAW 5 oz.

REGULAR SLAW 5 oz.

$3.00

A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw.

LARGE SLAW 16 oz.

LARGE SLAW 16 oz.

$9.00

A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw.

BAKED BEANS (v)

JUNIOR BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 3 oz.

JUNIOR BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 3 oz.

$2.00

Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu.

REGULAR BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 5 oz.

REGULAR BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 5 oz.

$3.00

Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu.

LARGE BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 16 oz.

LARGE BAKED+SMOKED BEANS 16 oz.

$9.00

Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu.

BRUNSWICK STEW

JUNIOR STEW 3 oz.

JUNIOR STEW 3 oz.

$3.00

Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again!

REGULAR STEW 5 oz.

REGULAR STEW 5 oz.

$5.00

Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again!

LARGE STEW 16oz.

LARGE STEW 16oz.

$12.00

Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again!

COLLARD GREENS (v)

JUNIOR COLLARDS 3 oz

JUNIOR COLLARDS 3 oz

$2.50

Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had!

REGULAR COLLARDS 5 oz

REGULAR COLLARDS 5 oz

$4.00

Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had!

LARGE COLLARDS 16 oz

LARGE COLLARDS 16 oz

$9.00

Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had!

POTATO SALAD (v)

JUNIOR POTATO SALAD 3 oz.

JUNIOR POTATO SALAD 3 oz.

$2.50

A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans!

REGULAR POTATO SALAD 5 oz.

REGULAR POTATO SALAD 5 oz.

$4.00

A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans!

LARGE POTATO SALAD 16 oz.

LARGE POTATO SALAD 16 oz.

$9.00

A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans!

N/A DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK (SODA)

FOUNTAIN DRINK (SODA)

$3.50

Coca-Cola Products of choice. Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Powerade and Lemonade.

FANTA ORANGE BOTTLE

FANTA ORANGE BOTTLE

$4.00

Fanta Orange Bottle.

COKE BOTTLE

COKE BOTTLE

$4.00
Pellegrino Bottle

Pellegrino Bottle

$4.00
IBC ROOT BEER BOTTLE

IBC ROOT BEER BOTTLE

$4.00
IBC CREAM SODA BOTTLE

IBC CREAM SODA BOTTLE

$4.00
COKE CAN

COKE CAN

$2.00
DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

$2.00
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00
APPLE JUICE BOX

APPLE JUICE BOX

$2.00
ICED TEA – SWEET

ICED TEA – SWEET

$3.00
ICED TEA – UNSWEET

ICED TEA – UNSWEET

$3.00

BROWNIES

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$3.00

Simple Chocolate Bliss! These Giant Ghirardelli Brownies are made fresh daily, super gooey and chocolatey. Sure to amaze the most discerning chocoholic fan!

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

Our Signature Dessert – fashioned after a local award-winning Banana Cream Pie, this new take on a old classic is full of White Chocolate Crumbles and Fresh House-Made Whipped Cream. Holy Cow!

PEACH COBBLER

PEACH COBBLER

PEACH COBBLER

$5.00

Made from scratch, this Peach Cobbler is simple and elegant, served with a freshly made side of Cinnamon Whip Cream. This is a guilty pleasure you won't regret!

EXTRAS

DOZEN BUNS

$8.00

BUN

$0.75

SAUCE PACKET

$0.50

CHIPS

$1.00

HATS

HATS

$20.00

T-SHIRTS

T-SHIRT

$20.00

SAUCE

DAS RED

$8.00

HOG MOP

$8.00

YELLOW PEACH

$8.00

RUBS

DAS PORK RUB

$10.00

DAS BEEF RUB

$10.00

1 Meat & 2 Sides

1 Meats & 2 Sides

$10.00

2 Meats & 2 Sides

2 MEAT AND 2 SIDES

$14.00

FULL PAN SIDES

COLLARDS FULL PAN (v)

COLLARDS FULL PAN (v)

$60.00

Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had! FEEDS (18-25)

COLESLAW FULL PAN (v)

COLESLAW FULL PAN (v)

$40.00

A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw. FEEDS (18-25)

MAC+CHEESE FULL PAN (v)

MAC+CHEESE FULL PAN (v)

$90.00

Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed! FEEDS (18-25)

DAS CORN FULL PAN (v)

DAS CORN FULL PAN (v)

$90.00

Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;) FEEDS (18-25)

BRUNSWICK STEW FULL PAN

BRUNSWICK STEW FULL PAN

$60.00

Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again! FEEDS (18-25)

POTATO SALAD FULL PAN (v)

POTATO SALAD FULL PAN (v)

$40.00

A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans! FEEDS (18-25)

GARDEN SALAD FULL PAN (v)

$60.00
BAKED+SMOKED BEANS FULL PAN (v)

BAKED+SMOKED BEANS FULL PAN (v)

$40.00

Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu. FEEDS (18-25)

HALF PAN SIDES

DAS CORN HALF PAN (v)

DAS CORN HALF PAN (v)

$46.00

Our Signature Side! Cheesy, Creamy, with a fresh & light Jalapeño kick. This is the side you never expected and always dreamed of. Trust us on this one, it's not your Grandma's recipe ;) FEEDS (8-15)

MAC+CHEESE HALF PAN (v)

MAC+CHEESE HALF PAN (v)

$46.00

Super Fresh, Creamy, Buttery and Cheesy. The difference? We made this so it can travel and reheat with no problem. Please the whole family with gobs of this delectable dish. You won't be disappointed! FEEDS (8-15)

COLLARDS HALF PAN (v)

COLLARDS HALF PAN (v)

$30.00

Momma DAS's secret recipe, a Backyard Hit for 4 decades! Slowly stewed in Apple Juice and DAS spices a day in advance, you won't believe these aren't tenderized by meat stock. Trust us, these are as epic as any greens you've ever had! FEEDS (8-15)

BRUNSWICK STEW HALF PAN

BRUNSWICK STEW HALF PAN

$30.00

Our Southeastern roots flex on this savory and hearty Brunswick Stew. Chock full of Pulled Pork, Corn, Tomato Sauce and Potatoes, this is the stew you'll come back for, again and again! FEEDS (8-15)

COLESLAW HALF PAN (v)

COLESLAW HALF PAN (v)

$20.00

A German-influenced Texas Style Cole Slaw, tossed in a light mayo & cider vinegar dressing. In-House Freshly-Toasted Sesame Seeds make this something way beyond your normal expectations for slaw. FEEDS (8-15)

POTATO SALAD HALF PAN (v)

POTATO SALAD HALF PAN (v)

$20.00

A German Texas style vinegar based classic. Made from scratch daily, this is the labor of love for all our starch struck fans! FEEDS (8-15)

BAKED+SMOKED BEANS HALF PAN (v)

BAKED+SMOKED BEANS HALF PAN (v)

$20.00

Pineapple Bits and Sweet Molasses define this unbelievably unique spin on Baked Beans. We took Mamma DAS's age-old recipe and added our own piece of flare – barrel smoked hickory finish! These are a show stopper and a true hidden gem of our sides menu. FEEDS (8-15)

GARDEN SALAD HALF PAN (v)

$30.00

FULL PAN DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING FULL PAN

BANANA PUDDING FULL PAN

$80.00

Our Signature Dessert – fashioned after a local award-winning Banana Cream Pie, this new take on a old classic is full of White Chocolate Crumbles and Fresh House-Made Whipped Cream. Holy Cow! FEEDS (18-25)

BROWNIE BITES (48)

BROWNIE BITES (48)

$36.00

Simple Chocolate Bliss! These Giant Ghirardelli Brownies are made fresh daily, super gooey and chocolatey. Sure to amaze the most discerning chocoholic fan! FEEDS (24-30)

HALF PAN DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING HALF PAN

BANANA PUDDING HALF PAN

$40.00

Our Signature Dessert – fashioned after a local award-winning Banana Cream Pie, this new take on a old classic is full of White Chocolate Crumbles and Fresh House-Made Whipped Cream. Holy Cow! FEEDS (8-15)

BROWNIE BITES (24)

BROWNIE BITES (24)

$18.00

Simple Chocolate Bliss! These Giant Ghirardelli Brownies are made fresh daily, super gooey and chocolatey. Sure to amaze the most discerning chocoholic fan! FEEDS (12-18)

EXTRAS/FEES

DOZEN BUNS

$8.00

CHAFING RACK SETUPS

$15.00

GALLON BEVERAGE

$8.00

DELIVERY FEE

$25.00

BRISKET UPCHARGE $2

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Killer BBQ and Amazing Atmosphere!!

1203 Collier Rd NW,, Atlanta, GA 30318

