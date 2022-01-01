Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Das Cafe 33 North Main

649 Reviews

$

33 n main

Spring city, UT 84662

Breakfast

Farmers Breakfast

$10.95

Skillet potatoes cooked with onions, peppers, and bacon topped with cheese, 2 eggs and toast.

German Sausage Breakfast

$10.95

2 Sausage links, skillet potatoes cooked with onions, peppers, bacon, 2 eggs and toast.

Veggie Omelette

$12.95

Omelette with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, sprouts and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with fresh fruit and choice of bread.

Opa's Omelette

$12.95

Omelette with sautéed onions, peppers, bacon, tomatoes, and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with fresh fruit and choice of bread.

Big Max

$10.95

Open faced sandwich on our house sourdough rye bread, layered with kraut, ham, and 2 eggs, topped with Swiss cheese.

Loaded Waffle

$10.95

Belgian waffle loaded with fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, a raspberry drizzle and topped off with whipped cream.

Plain Waffle

$5.95

Belgian waffle served with Maple syrup

Pancakes Stack of Two

$5.95

Stack of 2 Buttermilk Pancakes served with Maple syrup.

Loaded 6-Grain Oatmeal

$8.95

Six grain oatmeal blend (Barley, White & Red Wheat, Rye Flakes, Oats, and Triticale Seeds a Wheat Rye Cross) loaded with brown sugar, pecans, applesauce and whipped topping.

6 Grain Oatmeal Plain

$4.95

Six grain oatmeal blend (Barley, White & Red Wheat, Rye Flakes, Oats, and Triticale Seeds a Wheat Rye Cross).

Breakfast A La Carte

1 Egg

$1.25

2 Eggs

$3.49

3 eggs

$4.49

4 Eggs

$4.95

1 Sausage Link

$1.95

Side of Sausage (2)

$3.95

1 Bratwurst

$3.95

1 Pancake

$3.95

Side of Fruit

$4.95

Side of Bacon

$3.95

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.95

Side of Toast

$1.49

Side of Kraut

$3.95

Side of Gravy

$1.95

Kids Breakfast

Kids Animal Pancake

$2.95

Kids Loaded Waffle

$6.95

Kids PLAIN Waffle

$3.95

Nutella Toast with Fruit

$5.95

Kids Sausage Breakfast

$5.95

Lunch

Bratwurst Dinner

$11.95

Have an authentic German dish and try our bratwurst dinner served with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and a creamy mustard dill gravy. The gravy is like none you've ever had.

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Best Reuben in town! Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on a marble rye toast served with a side of homemade thousand island dressing.

Kraut Burger

$10.95

1/4 lb. Hamburger patty with sauerkraut, bacon bits, brie cheese served on a ciabatta bun.

Bratwurst on a Bun

$11.95

Bratwurst served on a pretzel bun with sauerkraut, and Dijon mustard on the side.

Salami and Havarti Baguette

$8.95

Salami and Havarti slices on warm toasted French baguette bun.

Fresh Deli Sandwich

$9.95

Build your own Sandwich! Choose your Meat, Cheese, Bread and Veggies.

Soup & Salad

$10.95

Soup of the Day served with a fresh garden salad and your choice of Toast.

Dinner Salad

$10.95

Fresh garden salad with veggies and your choice of meat (Grilled Chicken or Bratwurst).

HALF Reuben Sandwich

$8.95

Lunch Special

$8.95

Lunch A La Carte

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Small Side Salad

$4.95

Side of Kraut

$3.95

Side Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.95

Side Brat

$3.49

Side of Sausage (2 links)

$3.49

1 Sausage Link

$1.95

Side Mashed Potatoes ONLY (NO GRAVY)

$2.95

Side of Toast

$1.49

Side of Gravy

$1.95

Kids Lunch

Kids Sausage Lunch

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Ham and Cheese sandwich

$6.95

Nutella Toast and Fruit

$5.95

Peanut Butter/ Jelly Sandwich with Fruit

$5.95

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Mormon Mocha

$4.95

2% Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kids Soft Drink

$2.50

Kids Juice

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Cold Press Juice Small

$4.50

Cold Press Juice Large

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Lemon Cake

$6.95

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.95

Nutella Cake

$6.95

Christmas Cookies 3

$4.99

Christmas Cookie Single

$1.75Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and lunch done as only Germans can do it. Homemade soups, sausages, brats, fresh salads and desserts that speak of another time. Come in and enjoy!

Location

33 n main, Spring city, UT 84662

Directions

