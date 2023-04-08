Das Ethiopian Cuisine imageView gallery

Das Ethiopian Cuisine

1,932 Reviews

$$

1201 28th St NW

Washington, DC 20007

FOOD

Appetizers

Vegetarian Sambusa

$12.00

Mild Ethiopian Cheese (Kaisa)

$10.00

Shrimp Tibs

$12.00

Beef Zilzil Tibs

$12.00

Mushroom (Ingudai Tibs)

$11.00

RICE

$5.00

Injera

$2.00

Sauce

$1.00

Gluten Free Injera

$3.50

Salads

Tomato Salad

$9.00

Ethiopian Potato Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken Doro Kay Wat

$22.00

Chicken Doro Wat Alicha

$22.00

Chicken Infillay

$22.00

Special Chicken Tibs

$22.00

Beef Kay Wat

$23.00

Beef Alicha

$20.95

Special Beef Tibs

$25.00

Beef Zilzil Tibs

$23.00

Shrimp Tibs

$24.00

Beef Awaze Fitfit

$21.00

Beef Segana Gomen

$16.95

Group lunch

Group dinner

Valentine's Special

$130.00

House Specialties

Fish (Asa)

$25.00

Fish Dulet

$24.00

Steak Tartare Kitfo

$25.00

Das Chicken and Beef Combination Sampler

$26.00

Das Combination Vegetarian Entree Sampler

$25.00

Ethiopian Style Short Ribs (Godn Tibs)

$26.00

Lamb Tibs

$26.00

Beef Gored Gored

$25.00

Flax Seed (Telba) Wat

$19.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Ethiopian Harvest Vegetable Specialty

$19.00

Shiro Wat

$19.00

Split Peas (Kik Alicha)

$18.95

Collard Greens (Gomen)

$19.00

Red Lentil (Miser Wat)

$20.00

Cabbage with Carrots in Sauce (Tikil Gomen)

$18.00

Eggplant and Carrot Wat

$21.00

Desserts

Profiterole Pyramid

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Chocolate Foundant

$9.00

Baba Rham

$9.00

Grandmoter Cake

$9.00

Limon Ripieno

$9.00

Chocolate Temptation

$9.00

Spumoni Bomba

$9.00

Chocolate Caramel Pyramid

$9.00

Gelato Vanilla

$6.00

Gelato Chocolate

$6.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.50

Monterosa Cheese Cake

$9.00

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Sharing Fee

Sharing fee

$7.50

Corkage Fee

$30.00

COCKTAILS

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Long Island with Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bailey’s

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Whisky Sour

$12.00

Nigroni

$14.00

COGNAC

Christian Brother

$10.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

Grand Manier

$14.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Larceny 92 proof

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Remi VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

GIN

Bombay Dry

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

RUM

Captain

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

SCOTCH

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Dewar’s

$12.00

J and B

$10.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Chivas

$12.00

TEQUILA

Jose Cuervo

$12.00

Casmigos

$14.00

VODKA

Smirnoff

$10.00

Angel

$14.00

Gray Goose

$12.00

Absolute

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

WHISKEY

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Bean

$10.00

Maker’s Mark

$12.00

Seven Crown

$10.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Cocktail

$12.00

BEVERAGE

Beverages

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$2.95

Juices

$3.50

Lg Regular Mineral Water

$5.95

Lg Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.95

Macchiato

$3.75

Milk

$2.25

Sm Regular Mineral Water

$2.95

Sm Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.95

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Tea

$2.95

Sidamo coffee

$16.00

Double espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Beer

Amstel

$5.75

Dos Equis Amber

$5.75

Heineken

$5.75

Miller Light

$4.95

Sam Adams

$4.95

Ethiopian beer

$6.95

MISCELLANEOUS

Plastic Bag Fee

$0.05

Gift certificat $25

$25.00

Gift certificate $50

$50.00

Gift certificate $75

$75.00

Gift certificate $100

$100.00

Gift certificate $150

$150.00

Gift certificate $175

$175.00

Gift certificate $200

$200.00

Cattering

Groop Dinner

WINE

White Wine by the Glass

LE RIME' Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Benziger Chardonnay

$12.00

Franciscan Chardonnay

$14.00

Jean-Luc Colombo: “Cape Blue” Rose

$11.00

Tej

$12.00

Momusa

$10.00

White Wine by the Bottle

LE RIME Toscana IGT Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Napa Fume Blanc

$42.00

BTL Benziger Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Franciscan Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Jean-Luc Colombo: “Cape Blue” Rose

$36.00

BTL Bee D’Vine Brut

$45.00

BTL Bee D’Vine: Demi-Sec

$45.00

BTL Tej

$48.00

Sparkling Wine by the Bottle

BTL Lamarca Prosecco

$40.00

Ferrari Brut

$70.00

Tattinger Brut

$100.00

Red Wine by the Glass

Mirrassau pinot Noir

$12.00

Jacob Creek Shiraz

$12.00

Concannon Petit Sirah

$12.00

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Conundrum Red Blend by Caymus

$14.00

Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Accai red table wine

$10.00

Rift Valley Cab

$10.00

Rift Valley Merlot

$10.00

Malbec

$12.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

BTL Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

BTL Concannon Petit Sirah

$45.00

BTL Conundrum Red Blend by Caymus

$50.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Rift Valley Merlot

$32.00

BTL J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

BTL Mirrassau pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Jacob Crk Shiraz

$45.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

BTL Round Pond Rutherford Estate Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Stag’s Leap Cabernet Sauvignon Artemis

$150.00

Montes Alpha Melbec

$48.00

BTL Rift Valley Cab

$36.00

BTL Accai red table wine

$32.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

To go bag fee

plastic bag fee

Fee

$0.05
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1201 28th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Das Ethiopian Cuisine image

