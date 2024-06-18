- Home
- /
- Round Rock
- /
- Da Thai Cuisine
Da Thai Cuisine
1400 East Old Settlers Boulevard
Round Rock, TX 78665
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Pad Thai
Stir fried thin noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts, with Pad Thai sauce and lime on the side.$13.95
- Egg Rolls (Vegetable)
Deep fried egg rolls, stuffed with carrots, cabbage, and clear bean noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce.$6.95
- Green Curry (V)
Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, zucchini, coconut milk and green curry paste.$13.95
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
- Chicken Satay
Tender marinated chicken grilled on stick, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.$7.95
- Egg Rolls (Vegetable)
Deep fried egg rolls, stuffed with carrots, cabbage, and clear bean noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce.$6.95
- Steamed Dumplings
Steamed dumplings made with pork, shrimp, crabmeat, green onions, and carrots, served with special sauce.$7.95
- Steamed Edamame
Fresh steamed edamame with salt.$6.95
- Sping Rolls shrimp$6.95
- spring roll vegtable$6.95
Sides
Kids Menu
Salad
- Papaya Salad (Thai Style)
Shredded papaya, garlic, fish sauce, palm sugar, tomatoes, and lime juice topped with roasted peanuts.$11.95
- Papaya Salad (Lao Style)
Shredded papaya, garlic, fish sauce, , tomatoes, and lime juice topped with$11.95
- Laab
Choice of chicken, pork or beef, roasted rice kernels, red onions, green onions, cilantro and lettuce in our house chili lime dressing and mint.$13.95
- Namtok
Grilled beef, roasted rice kermels, red onions, green onions, cilantro and lettuce in our house chili lime dressing and mint served with rice or sticky rice.$13.95
- Beef Salad
Sliced beef with onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, green onions, red onions, cilantro, celery, carrots, lettuce, fish sauce and lime juice.$13.95
Soup
- Tom Yam
Thai spicy and tangy broth flavored with lemongrass, galangal, Thai chili, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms topped with green onions and cilantro
- Tom Kha
Thai coconut soup flavored with Thai galangal, herbs, onions, lemongrass, lime juice and fresh mushrooms topped with green onions and cilantro$10.95
Vegan Dishes
- Tom Yam (V)
Thai spicy and tangy broth flavored with lemongrass, galangal, Thai chili, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms topped with green onions and cilantro$10.95
- Tom Kha (V)
Thai coconut soup flavored with Thai galangal, herbs, onions, lemongrass, lime juice and fresh mushrooms topped with green onions and cilantro$10.95
- Panang Curry (V)
Bell peppers, basil, coconut milk and panang curry paste.$13.95
- Yellow Curry (V)
Onions, potatoes, carrots, coconut milk and yellow curry paste.$13.95
- Green Curry (V)
Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, zucchini, coconut milk and green curry paste.$13.95
- Red Curry (V)
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, zucchini, coconut milk and red curry paste.$13.95
- Massaman Curry (V)
Onions, potatoes, carrots, peanuts, coconut milk and mussaman curry paste.$13.95
- Stir Fried Beef Broccoli (V)
Stir fried beef with broccoli, mushrooms and garlic.$13.95
- Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables (V)
Combination of mixed vegetables, garlic, carrots, mushrooms, cabbage, broccoli, snow peas and zuchini in stir fried sauce.$13.95
- Pad Cashew Nut (V)
Stir fried meat with onions, celery, zuccini, muchrooms, carrots, garlic and cashew nuts in a brownsauce and chili paste.$13.95
- Pad Ka Prow (V)
Stir fried meat with basil, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic and spicy sauce.$13.95
- Thai Fried Rice (V)
Stir fried rice with egg, tomatoes, green onions, onions, garlic and carrots.$13.95
- Basil Fried Rice (V)
Spicy fried rice with basil, onions, garlic and bell peppers.$13.95
- Pineapple Fried Rice (V)
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, cashew nuts, indian curry, carrots, green onions and garlic$13.95
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, tomatoes, green onions, onions, garlic and carrots.$13.95
- Basil Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with basil, onions, garlic and bell peppers.$13.95
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, curry, carrots, green onions and garlic.$13.95
Curry Served with Rice
- Panang Curry
Bell peppers, basil, coconut milk and panang curry paste.$13.95
- Yellow Curry
Onions, potatoes, carrots, coconut milk and yellow curry paste.$13.95
- Green Curry
Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, zucchini, coconut milk and green curry paste.$13.95
- Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, zucchini, coconut milk and red curry paste.$13.95
- Mussaman Curry
Onions, potatoes, carrots, peanuts, coconut milk and massaman curry paste.$13.95
Stir Fried
- Beef Broccoli
Stir fried beef with broccoli, mushrooms and garlic.$13.95
- Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables
Combination of mixed vegetables, garlic, carrots, mushrooms, cabbage, broccoli, snow peas and zuchini in stir fried sauce.$13.95
- Pad Cashew Nut
Stir fried meat with onions, celery, zuccini, muchrooms, carrots, garlic and cashew nuts in a brownsauce and chili paste.$13.95
- Pad Ka Prow
Stir fried meat with basil, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic and spicy sauce.$13.95
- chicken broccoli$13.95
Noodle Dishes
- Pad Thai
Stir fried thin noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts, with Pad Thai sauce and lime on the side.$13.95
- Pad Se' Eaw
Flat noodles with eggs, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, garlic and lime on the side.$13.95
- Pad Kee Mac
Flat noodles with bell peppers, basil, onions, broccoli, garlic and spicy sauce.$13.95
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1400 East Old Settlers Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78665