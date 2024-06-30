This restaurant does not have any images
Dash Burger - Capel 159 Capel Street
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
159 Capel Street, Dublin, IE D01FK50
Similar restaurants in your area
Dash Burger Unit 2, College Court, 6-11 Kevin Street Lower, Portobello, Dublin, D08 A440
View restaurant