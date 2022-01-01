  • Home
  • /
  • San Mateo
  • /
  • Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi- San Mateo - 204A 2nd Avenue
A map showing the location of Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi- San Mateo 204A 2nd AvenueView gallery

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi- San Mateo 204A 2nd Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

204A 2nd Avenue

San Mateo, CA 94401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake Toro Nigiri
Sake Nigiri
Edamame

Omakase

Omakase Nigiri 5PC

$38.00

Omakase Nigiri 10PC

$68.00

Omakase Sashimi 5PC

$38.00

Omakase Sashimi 10PC

$68.00

Special Nigiri

A5 Wagyu Nigiri (1pc)

$13.00

Muki Hotate Nigiri

$14.00

Hokkaido fresh scallop

Amaebi Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

Ao Ebi Nigiri

$12.00

Zuwai Kani Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

snow crab

Hon Maguro Nigiri

$10.00

blue fin tuna

Hon Maguro Zuke Nigiri

$12.00

marinated blue fin tuna

Chu Toro Nigiri

$13.00

medium fatty tuna

O Toro Nigiri

$19.00

fatty tuna

Hon Maguro Quadro

$28.00

1pc of four kinds of blue fin tuna

Zuke Sake Nigiri

$12.00

marinated king salmon

Sake Toro Nigiri

$10.00

king salmon fatty belly

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$12.00

yellowtail belly

Uni Nigiri

$19.00

sea urchin

Hokkaido Uni Nigiri

$13.00

Hirame Nigiri

$11.00

Halibut

Kamasu Nigiri

$12.00

barracuda

Inada Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

baby yellowtail

Shima Aji Nigiri

$11.00

striped jack

Sagoshi Nigiri

$11.00

young Spanish mackerel

Hotaru Ika Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

firefly squid

Umimasu Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

ocean trout

Kurodai Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

black sea bream

Kinmedai Nigiri

$13.00

golden eye snapper

Kasugodai Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese baby snapper

Madai Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Japanese red snapper

Aka Yagara Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

Masaba Nigiri

$11.00

Japanese true mackerel

Engawa Nigiri

$13.00

halibut fin

Gindara Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

black cod

Mejina-Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

rudderfish

Houbou Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

sea robin

Tachiuo Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

Tsuri Aji Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Japanese Horse Mackerel

Sawara Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

Japanese Spanish mackerel

Iwashi Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Sardine

Kohada Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Itoyori Nigiri

$12.00

Akamutsu Nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

Black throat sea perch

Kanpachi Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Ebodai Nigiri

$12.00

Kuromutsu Nigiri

$13.00

Katsuo Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Suzuki Nigiri

$11.00

Special Sashimi

Hon Maguro Sashimi

$25.00

Hon Maguro Zuke Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Chu Toro Sashimi

$33.00

O Toro Sashimi

$48.00Out of stock

Kurodai Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Kamasu Sashimi

$30.00

Zuke Sake Sashimi

$30.00

marinated king salmon

Umimasu Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Sagoshi Sashimi

$28.00

Kinmedai Sashimi

$33.00

Inada Sashimi

$28.00

Sake Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Hamachi Toro Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Uni Sashimi

$48.00

Madai Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Japanese red snapper

Masaba Sashimi

$28.00

Japanese true mackerel

Muki Hotate Sashimi

$35.00

Hokkaido fresh scallop

Mejina Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Rudderfish

Houbou Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

sea robin

Kasugodai Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Japanese baby snapper

Sawara Sashimi

$35.00Out of stock

Japanese Spanish mackerel

Kuromutsu Sashimi

$33.00

Hirame Sashimi

$28.00

halibut

Gindara Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Shima Aji Sashimi

$30.00

Usuba Hagi Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Ao Ebi Sashimi

$30.00

Tsuri Aji Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Iwashi Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Sardine

Aka Yagara Sashimi

$33.00Out of stock

Suzuki Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Kanpachi Sashimi

$30.00

Itoyari Sashimi

$30.00

Katsuo Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Ebodai Sashimi

$30.00

Tapas / Roll

Negitoro Hosomaki

$12.00

fatty tuna with green onion (roll)

Sea Grape Hirame

$12.00Out of stock

Sea Grape Sunomono

$7.00Out of stock

Katsuo Tapa

$15.00Out of stock

Tapas

Ahi Tuna Bruschetta

$13.00

artisan olive bread topped with mozzarella spicy ahi tuna

Albacore Tataki

$13.00

seared albacore with wasabi yuzu and tobiko

Ankimo

$11.00

monkfish liver with ponzu

Baked Baby Scallop

$12.00

baked Peru baby scallop and uni

Hamachi Carpaccio

$14.00

yellowtail with mixed green, garlic ponzu and tobiko

Ika-Uni

$12.00

raw squid and sea urchin with ume-ponzu and olive oil

Peach Shirome

$10.00

whitefish & peach with olive oil, pine nut and QP vinaigrette

Stuffed Mushroom

$12.00

baked baby bella mushroom stuffed with imitation crab

Tuna-Avo

$10.00

bigeye tuna & avocado with miso vinaigrette

Tuna & Salmon Tower

$17.00

tuna and salmon tartare, avocado with side wonton chips

Una-Q

$10.00

eel & cucumber with unagi sauce & vinaigrette

Wagyu Carpaccio

$15.00

American Kobe beef with wasabi yuzu sauce

White Cherry

$10.00

assorted fish with avocado roll lightly tempura fried

Extra Chips

$2.00

Nori

$2.00

Nigiri (2pc)

Sake Nigiri

$7.00

salmon

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

yellowtail

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

albacore

Ika Nigiri

$7.00

squid

Tamago Nigiri

$7.00

egg omelet

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

eel

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

flying fish roe

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

salmon roe

Hotate Nigiri

$8.00

hokkaido scallop

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

cooked shrimp

Inari Nigiri

$5.00Out of stock

sweet tofu skin

Eggplant Nigiri

$5.00

Sashimi (5pc)

Sake Sashimi

$16.00

salmon

Hamachi Sashimi

$18.00

yellowtail

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$18.00

albacore

Ika Sashimi

$16.00

squid

Unagi Sashimi

$16.00

eel

Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

Hokkaido scallop

Ebi Sashimi

$16.00

cooked shrimp

Maki

Avocado (Roll)

$6.00

Kappa (Roll)

$6.00

Cucumber&Avo (Roll)

$8.00

Tekka (Roll)

$7.00

California (Roll)

$8.00

Salmon Avocado (Roll)

$9.00

Tuna Avocado (Roll)

$9.00

Unagi Avocado (Roll)

$9.00

Philadelphia (Roll)

$10.00

Salmon Skin (Roll)

$10.00

Spicy Tuna (Roll)

$9.00

Spicy Hamachi (Roll)

$9.00

Spicy Scallop (Roll)

$10.00

Veggie Tempura (Roll)

$9.00

Ebi Tempura (Roll)

$9.00

Spider (Roll)

$13.00

Salmon Maki

$7.00

Oshinko (Roll)

$6.00Out of stock

Vege Dragon (Roll)

$13.00

Negi Hamachi (Roll)

$11.00

Temaki

Avocado (HR)

$5.00

Kappa (HR)

$5.00

Cucumber & Avo (HR)

$7.00

Tekka (HR)

$6.00

California (HR)

$7.00

Salmon Avocado (HR)

$8.00

Tuna Avocado (HR)

$8.00

Unagi Avocado (HR)

$8.00

Philadelphia (HR)

$9.00

Spicy Tuna (HR)

$8.00

Spicy Salmon (HR)

$8.00

Spicy Hamachi (HR)

$8.00

Spicy Scallop (HR)

$9.00

Salmon Skin (HR)

$9.00

Veggie Tempura (HR)

$8.00

Ebi Tempura (HR)

$8.00

Spider (HR)

$13.00

Amaebi Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

Specialty Roll

Sakura Blossom

$15.00

salmon, mango, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tobiko and bonito flakes

Hamachi Poke

$15.00

assorted fish chunks, cucumber, kaiware, topped with hamachi and jalapeno

Crunchy

$15.00

eel, avocado, tempura flakes topped with spicy crab

Creamy Scallop

$15.00

with avocado, tobiko and aioli

Dragon

$15.00

shrimp tempura & cucumber roll; topped with eel & avocado

Rainbow

$15.00

imitation crab & avocado roll; topped with assorted fish

49ers

$15.00

imitation crab & avocado; topped with salmon & thin slices of lemon

Lion King

$16.00

imitation crab, salmon, mozzarella, spicy mayo, baked with tobiko & green onion on top

Rising Sun

$16.00

shrimp tempura with imitation crab topped with tuna and aioli

Dash Special Roll

$16.00

mame nori, spicy tuna, cucumber, porncorn shrimp

Entree Set & Donburi

Unagi Don

$25.00

baked eel over rice; served with miso soup

Chirashi Don

$32.00

assorted fish over sushi rice; served with miso soup

Mini Kaisen Don

$36.00

chef's choice sashimi from the Special Menu with salmon roe & sea urchin over sushi rice; served with miso soup

Sushi Set

$26.00

6pcs chef's choice nigiri, with California roll; served with miso soup

Sashimi Set

$32.00

12pcs chef's choice sashimi; ; served with rice and miso soup

Tapas

Blistered Shishito

$9.00

garlic sauteed shishito pepper top with bonito flakes

Edamame

$3.50

soybeans

Garlic Edamame

$8.00

stir fried soybeans with garlic butter

Croquette

$9.00

1pc bread crumbed mashed potato cake, curry flavor

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

deep fried tofu with tempura sauce top with bonito flakes

Gyoza

$9.00

6pcs of pan fried pork pot stickers

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

deep fried chicken nuggets

Nankotsu Karaage

$10.00

deep fried chicken cartilage

Ika Geso Karaage

$12.00

deep fried squid

Aburi Saba

$12.00

one whole piece of cured N.Z mackerel fillet seared

Kakiage

$10.00

tempura thin cut assorted vegetables

Mixed Tempura

$10.00

2pcs shrimp and 5pcs seasonal vegetables

Ebi Tempura

$11.00

4pcs of shrimp

Chizu Katsu

$12.00

pork cutlet stuffed with gouda cheese served with katsu sauce

Hamachi Kama

$27.00

grilled yellowtail collar (15-25mins) Large

Dash Taco

$8.00

2pc seared salmon with salsa on seaweed shell

Takoyaki

$9.00

Tamagoyaki

$11.00

Scallop Batayaki

$13.00

sauteed Hokkaido scallops and asparagus with garlic butter

Mochiko Ebi

$10.00

sweet rice flour crusted shrimp with spicy aioli

Eryngii Mushroom

$12.00

stir fried king oyster mushroom with garlic butter

Top Secret

$12.00

4pcs pan fried crispy rice topped with spicy tuna & jalapeno

Fried Oyster

$10.00

4pcs panko fried oysters with katsu sauce

Miso Salmon

$16.00

pan fried miso salmon with avocado puree

Lamb Chops

$15.00

2pcs grilled and seasoned with shoyu, honey miso grated ginger root

Pork Short Rib

$16.00

Veggie Gyoza

$9.00

Veggie Tempura

$10.00

mixed seasonal vegetables

Yaki Nasu

$8.00

Soup / Salad

Miso Soup

$3.00

fresh tofu, seaweed & green onions

Wakame

$7.00

seaweed salad

Sunomono

$5.00

thinly sliced cucumber with sweet vinaigrette

Ebi Sunomono

$8.00

thinly sliced cucumber with cooked shrimp

Salmon Skin Salad

$11.00

crispy salmon skin with spring mixed green and bonito flakes

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

assorted fish with spring mixed greens with miso vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

seared Ahi tuna with spring mixed green

House Green Salad

$8.00

spring mixed greens with creamy sesame dressing

Tofu Salad

$11.00

White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Kizami Wasabi

$2.50

Special Kitchen Item

Rice & Noodles

Yaki Onigiri

$6.00

grilled Japanese rice ball with minced salmon

Yaki Onigiri Benedict

$12.00

Poached egg over grilled minced salmon rice ball and pork chashu

Mentaiko Yaki Udon

$15.00

pan fried udon with seasoned cod roe & bacon

Unagi Fried Rice

$17.00

eel, salmon skin, egg, tobiko, onion & green onion

Chanko Nabe

$25.00

sumo stew with wagyu beef slice, beef balls, chicken, assorted veggies, clear noodles

Yuki Nabe

$25.00

assorted fishes & vegetables with tofu, ikura, shiso, clear noodles in a soymilk dashi soup

Gyu Nabe

$27.00

a winter stew with boiled eggs, daikon, konjac, and processed fish cakes in a light, soy-flavored dashi broth

Oden

$22.00

a winter stew with boiled eggs, daikon, konjac, and processed fish cakes in a light, soy-flavored dashi broth

Wine

Umi No Sachi (Bottle)

$36.00

Chardonay (Bottle)

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$36.00

Umeshu Plum Wine (Bottle)

$43.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$40.00

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$40.00

Rose (Glass)

$8.00

2020 rose of pinot meaner, Napa Valley

Rose (Bottle)

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Beer

Sapporo (Small)

$5.50

Sapporo (Large)

$8.50

Asahi (Small)

$5.50

Asahi (Large)

$8.50

Kirin (Small)

$5.50

Kirin (Large)

$8.50

Koshihikari Echigo

$10.00

Niigata, Japan 12oz

Echigo Red

$8.00

(Premium Ale) Niigata, Japan 12oz

Kawaba

$9.00

(Ale) Gunma, Japan 12oz

Sapporo Premium (Black)

$11.00

22oz

Orion

$8.00

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$16.00

(unfiltered sake) cloudy, sweet & complex flavor, smooth texture

Kurosawa Nigori

$20.00

Unfiltered sake. fruity nose and creamy flavor make it an excellent complement

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Peach)

$8.00

(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert. Flavors: peach, yuzu or berry

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Berry)

$8.00

(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert.

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Yuzu)

$8.00

(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert.

Kikusui Funaguchi Sake can (19% ABV)

$15.00

sweet, fat, full & powerful, pairs well with spicy good (200ml)

Hakkaisan Hyotan Gold (junmai ginjo)

$20.00

fragrant aroma, semi dry (180ml)

Tukasabotan Yuzu (Citrus Sake) Glass

$10.00

8% abv, yuzu infused, sweet, light & fruity

Tukasabotan Yuzu (Bottle)

$45.00

Ohyama

$25.00

lighter style junmai, zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas

Hakkaisan 300ML

$28.00

tokubetsu junmai lighter style junmai; zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas

Hakkaisan Snow 720ML

$140.00

tokubetsu junmai lighter style junmai; zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas

Makiri

$22.00

junmai ginjo extra dry 300ml

Shirakabegura (720ml)

$48.00

complex, well balanced & smooth: semi dry

Kikusui 300ML

$26.00

junmai ginjo smooth,silky

Kikusui 720ML

$63.00

junmai ginjo smooth ,silky

Dassai 45 (300ML)

$30.00

junmai daiginjo, medium body; w/sweetness of honry, smooth, rounded

Dassai 45 (720ML)

$65.00

junmai daiginjo, medium body; w/sweetness of honry, smooth, rounded

Kubota Senju 300ML

$27.00

junmai ginjo

Kubota Senju 720ML

$64.00

junmai ginjo

Born Junsui

$28.00

light aromas; semi sweet

Sakari (720ml)

$60.00

medium sweet, topical nose of mango & melon, hint of citrus

Wakatake Onikoroshi

$85.00

junmai daiginjo fruity aromas & super acidity, silky testure 720ML

Tamano Hikari

$88.00

junmai daiginjo full-bodied and silky smooth and has a refreshing after taste 720ML

Vintage Sake (375ml)

$40.00

junkomekoji choke jukusei shu, rice malt that has been aged for 5 years

Mizbasho (500ml)

$60.00

junmai daigino, rice polish ratio: 40% rich with clean aromas of pear and green apple and ample acidity

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu (720ml)

$65.00

raw sake, unpasteurized, undiluted. A beautifully textured sake with refreshing, fruit-driven aromas

Amabuki Kimoto (720ml)

$75.00

made from a very special strain of an already special sake rice: Yamada nishiki

Tatenokawa 33

$90.00

junmai daiginjo, rice polished to a 33% ratio for brewing, semi-sweet, light fragrant

Dassai 23

$180.00

this junmai daiginjo is made from polishing Yamada Nishiki rice to the limits - 23% remaining of the original rice grain. It offers a delicate fruity aroma & refined flavor

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 1.8L

$105.00

Kubota Senjyu Junmai Ginjo 1.8L

$120.00

Sake Bomb

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Hot Tea

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Choya Yuzu Soda

$3.50

Choya Plum Soda

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

organic lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

SHOCHU

Kuro Yokaichi Imo (Glass)

$9.00

made only w/sweet potato grown in Kyushu, Japan. mellow sweetness $ rich aroma of a fine Imo Soju

Kuro Yokaichi Imo (Bottle)

$40.00

Kaido Iwai no aka (Glass)

$11.00

smooth, clean and slightly sweet flavor with richness

Kaido Iwai no aka (Bottle)

$49.00

Umepon Liqueur Soju (Glass)

$12.00

Dekopon orange & plum liqueur. Smooth, clean & slightly sweet flavor with richness

Umepon Liqueur Soju (Bottle)

$64.00

Utensils

Utensils

To Go Box

$0.25

To Go Bag

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fusion Japanese Tapas and Sushi Restaurant! Come in and enjoy!

Location

204A 2nd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Wings San Mateo - San Mateo
orange star4.6 • 5,821
206 S B St. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo - 139 South B St
orange starNo Reviews
139 South B St San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
C Food Crush
orange star4.0 • 1,455
251 South B St San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Mochinut - San Mateo - 250 S B ST.
orange starNo Reviews
250 S B ST. SAN MATEO, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Wursthall
orange star4.0 • 790
310 Baldwin Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Rise Woodfire
orange star4.4 • 1,012
2 N B ST SAN MATEO, CA 94401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Mateo

Pacific Catch - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 8,978
243 South B Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings San Mateo - San Mateo
orange star4.6 • 5,821
206 S B St. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Cuban Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 3,485
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL SAN MATEO, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
orange star4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
LUCETI'S ON 25TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,775
109 W 25th Ave San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
C Food Crush
orange star4.0 • 1,455
251 South B St San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Mateo
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston