Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi- San Mateo 204A 2nd Avenue
204A 2nd Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94401
Popular Items
Omakase
Special Nigiri
A5 Wagyu Nigiri (1pc)
Muki Hotate Nigiri
Hokkaido fresh scallop
Amaebi Nigiri
Ao Ebi Nigiri
Zuwai Kani Nigiri
snow crab
Hon Maguro Nigiri
blue fin tuna
Hon Maguro Zuke Nigiri
marinated blue fin tuna
Chu Toro Nigiri
medium fatty tuna
O Toro Nigiri
fatty tuna
Hon Maguro Quadro
1pc of four kinds of blue fin tuna
Zuke Sake Nigiri
marinated king salmon
Sake Toro Nigiri
king salmon fatty belly
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
yellowtail belly
Uni Nigiri
sea urchin
Hokkaido Uni Nigiri
Hirame Nigiri
Halibut
Kamasu Nigiri
barracuda
Inada Nigiri
baby yellowtail
Shima Aji Nigiri
striped jack
Sagoshi Nigiri
young Spanish mackerel
Hotaru Ika Nigiri
firefly squid
Umimasu Nigiri
ocean trout
Kurodai Nigiri
black sea bream
Kinmedai Nigiri
golden eye snapper
Kasugodai Nigiri
Japanese baby snapper
Madai Nigiri
Japanese red snapper
Aka Yagara Nigiri
Masaba Nigiri
Japanese true mackerel
Engawa Nigiri
halibut fin
Gindara Nigiri
black cod
Mejina-Nigiri
rudderfish
Houbou Nigiri
sea robin
Tachiuo Nigiri
Tsuri Aji Nigiri
Japanese Horse Mackerel
Sawara Nigiri
Japanese Spanish mackerel
Iwashi Nigiri
Sardine
Kohada Nigiri
Itoyori Nigiri
Akamutsu Nigiri
Black throat sea perch
Kanpachi Nigiri
Ebodai Nigiri
Kuromutsu Nigiri
Katsuo Nigiri
Suzuki Nigiri
Special Sashimi
Hon Maguro Sashimi
Hon Maguro Zuke Sashimi
Chu Toro Sashimi
O Toro Sashimi
Kurodai Sashimi
Kamasu Sashimi
Zuke Sake Sashimi
marinated king salmon
Umimasu Sashimi
Sagoshi Sashimi
Kinmedai Sashimi
Inada Sashimi
Sake Toro Sashimi
Hamachi Toro Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Japanese red snapper
Masaba Sashimi
Japanese true mackerel
Muki Hotate Sashimi
Hokkaido fresh scallop
Mejina Sashimi
Rudderfish
Houbou Sashimi
sea robin
Kasugodai Sashimi
Japanese baby snapper
Sawara Sashimi
Japanese Spanish mackerel
Kuromutsu Sashimi
Hirame Sashimi
halibut
Gindara Sashimi
Shima Aji Sashimi
Usuba Hagi Sashimi
Ao Ebi Sashimi
Tsuri Aji Sashimi
Iwashi Sashimi
Sardine
Aka Yagara Sashimi
Suzuki Sashimi
Kanpachi Sashimi
Itoyari Sashimi
Katsuo Sashimi
Ebodai Sashimi
Tapas / Roll
Tapas
Ahi Tuna Bruschetta
artisan olive bread topped with mozzarella spicy ahi tuna
Albacore Tataki
seared albacore with wasabi yuzu and tobiko
Ankimo
monkfish liver with ponzu
Baked Baby Scallop
baked Peru baby scallop and uni
Hamachi Carpaccio
yellowtail with mixed green, garlic ponzu and tobiko
Ika-Uni
raw squid and sea urchin with ume-ponzu and olive oil
Peach Shirome
whitefish & peach with olive oil, pine nut and QP vinaigrette
Stuffed Mushroom
baked baby bella mushroom stuffed with imitation crab
Tuna-Avo
bigeye tuna & avocado with miso vinaigrette
Tuna & Salmon Tower
tuna and salmon tartare, avocado with side wonton chips
Una-Q
eel & cucumber with unagi sauce & vinaigrette
Wagyu Carpaccio
American Kobe beef with wasabi yuzu sauce
White Cherry
assorted fish with avocado roll lightly tempura fried
Extra Chips
Nori
Nigiri (2pc)
Sake Nigiri
salmon
Hamachi Nigiri
yellowtail
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
albacore
Ika Nigiri
squid
Tamago Nigiri
egg omelet
Unagi Nigiri
eel
Tobiko Nigiri
flying fish roe
Ikura Nigiri
salmon roe
Hotate Nigiri
hokkaido scallop
Ebi Nigiri
cooked shrimp
Inari Nigiri
sweet tofu skin
Eggplant Nigiri
Sashimi (5pc)
Maki
Avocado (Roll)
Kappa (Roll)
Cucumber&Avo (Roll)
Tekka (Roll)
California (Roll)
Salmon Avocado (Roll)
Tuna Avocado (Roll)
Unagi Avocado (Roll)
Philadelphia (Roll)
Salmon Skin (Roll)
Spicy Tuna (Roll)
Spicy Hamachi (Roll)
Spicy Scallop (Roll)
Veggie Tempura (Roll)
Ebi Tempura (Roll)
Spider (Roll)
Salmon Maki
Oshinko (Roll)
Vege Dragon (Roll)
Negi Hamachi (Roll)
Temaki
Avocado (HR)
Kappa (HR)
Cucumber & Avo (HR)
Tekka (HR)
California (HR)
Salmon Avocado (HR)
Tuna Avocado (HR)
Unagi Avocado (HR)
Philadelphia (HR)
Spicy Tuna (HR)
Spicy Salmon (HR)
Spicy Hamachi (HR)
Spicy Scallop (HR)
Salmon Skin (HR)
Veggie Tempura (HR)
Ebi Tempura (HR)
Spider (HR)
Amaebi Nigiri
Specialty Roll
Sakura Blossom
salmon, mango, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tobiko and bonito flakes
Hamachi Poke
assorted fish chunks, cucumber, kaiware, topped with hamachi and jalapeno
Crunchy
eel, avocado, tempura flakes topped with spicy crab
Creamy Scallop
with avocado, tobiko and aioli
Dragon
shrimp tempura & cucumber roll; topped with eel & avocado
Rainbow
imitation crab & avocado roll; topped with assorted fish
49ers
imitation crab & avocado; topped with salmon & thin slices of lemon
Lion King
imitation crab, salmon, mozzarella, spicy mayo, baked with tobiko & green onion on top
Rising Sun
shrimp tempura with imitation crab topped with tuna and aioli
Dash Special Roll
mame nori, spicy tuna, cucumber, porncorn shrimp
Entree Set & Donburi
Unagi Don
baked eel over rice; served with miso soup
Chirashi Don
assorted fish over sushi rice; served with miso soup
Mini Kaisen Don
chef's choice sashimi from the Special Menu with salmon roe & sea urchin over sushi rice; served with miso soup
Sushi Set
6pcs chef's choice nigiri, with California roll; served with miso soup
Sashimi Set
12pcs chef's choice sashimi; ; served with rice and miso soup
Tapas
Blistered Shishito
garlic sauteed shishito pepper top with bonito flakes
Edamame
soybeans
Garlic Edamame
stir fried soybeans with garlic butter
Croquette
1pc bread crumbed mashed potato cake, curry flavor
Agedashi Tofu
deep fried tofu with tempura sauce top with bonito flakes
Gyoza
6pcs of pan fried pork pot stickers
Chicken Karaage
deep fried chicken nuggets
Nankotsu Karaage
deep fried chicken cartilage
Ika Geso Karaage
deep fried squid
Aburi Saba
one whole piece of cured N.Z mackerel fillet seared
Kakiage
tempura thin cut assorted vegetables
Mixed Tempura
2pcs shrimp and 5pcs seasonal vegetables
Ebi Tempura
4pcs of shrimp
Chizu Katsu
pork cutlet stuffed with gouda cheese served with katsu sauce
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail collar (15-25mins) Large
Dash Taco
2pc seared salmon with salsa on seaweed shell
Takoyaki
Tamagoyaki
Scallop Batayaki
sauteed Hokkaido scallops and asparagus with garlic butter
Mochiko Ebi
sweet rice flour crusted shrimp with spicy aioli
Eryngii Mushroom
stir fried king oyster mushroom with garlic butter
Top Secret
4pcs pan fried crispy rice topped with spicy tuna & jalapeno
Fried Oyster
4pcs panko fried oysters with katsu sauce
Miso Salmon
pan fried miso salmon with avocado puree
Lamb Chops
2pcs grilled and seasoned with shoyu, honey miso grated ginger root
Pork Short Rib
Veggie Gyoza
Veggie Tempura
mixed seasonal vegetables
Yaki Nasu
Soup / Salad
Miso Soup
fresh tofu, seaweed & green onions
Wakame
seaweed salad
Sunomono
thinly sliced cucumber with sweet vinaigrette
Ebi Sunomono
thinly sliced cucumber with cooked shrimp
Salmon Skin Salad
crispy salmon skin with spring mixed green and bonito flakes
Sashimi Salad
assorted fish with spring mixed greens with miso vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Salad
seared Ahi tuna with spring mixed green
House Green Salad
spring mixed greens with creamy sesame dressing
Tofu Salad
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Fresh Wasabi
Kizami Wasabi
Special Kitchen Item
Rice & Noodles
Yaki Onigiri
grilled Japanese rice ball with minced salmon
Yaki Onigiri Benedict
Poached egg over grilled minced salmon rice ball and pork chashu
Mentaiko Yaki Udon
pan fried udon with seasoned cod roe & bacon
Unagi Fried Rice
eel, salmon skin, egg, tobiko, onion & green onion
Chanko Nabe
sumo stew with wagyu beef slice, beef balls, chicken, assorted veggies, clear noodles
Yuki Nabe
assorted fishes & vegetables with tofu, ikura, shiso, clear noodles in a soymilk dashi soup
Gyu Nabe
a winter stew with boiled eggs, daikon, konjac, and processed fish cakes in a light, soy-flavored dashi broth
Oden
a winter stew with boiled eggs, daikon, konjac, and processed fish cakes in a light, soy-flavored dashi broth
Wine
Beer
Sake
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
(unfiltered sake) cloudy, sweet & complex flavor, smooth texture
Kurosawa Nigori
Unfiltered sake. fruity nose and creamy flavor make it an excellent complement
Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Peach)
(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert. Flavors: peach, yuzu or berry
Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Berry)
(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert.
Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake (Yuzu)
(5% ABV) light, fruity and gentle sweet. This sake can be enjoyed like a dessert.
Kikusui Funaguchi Sake can (19% ABV)
sweet, fat, full & powerful, pairs well with spicy good (200ml)
Hakkaisan Hyotan Gold (junmai ginjo)
fragrant aroma, semi dry (180ml)
Tukasabotan Yuzu (Citrus Sake) Glass
8% abv, yuzu infused, sweet, light & fruity
Tukasabotan Yuzu (Bottle)
Ohyama
lighter style junmai, zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas
Hakkaisan 300ML
tokubetsu junmai lighter style junmai; zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas
Hakkaisan Snow 720ML
tokubetsu junmai lighter style junmai; zesty, soft spiced, earthy aromas
Makiri
junmai ginjo extra dry 300ml
Shirakabegura (720ml)
complex, well balanced & smooth: semi dry
Kikusui 300ML
junmai ginjo smooth,silky
Kikusui 720ML
junmai ginjo smooth ,silky
Dassai 45 (300ML)
junmai daiginjo, medium body; w/sweetness of honry, smooth, rounded
Dassai 45 (720ML)
junmai daiginjo, medium body; w/sweetness of honry, smooth, rounded
Kubota Senju 300ML
junmai ginjo
Kubota Senju 720ML
junmai ginjo
Born Junsui
light aromas; semi sweet
Sakari (720ml)
medium sweet, topical nose of mango & melon, hint of citrus
Wakatake Onikoroshi
junmai daiginjo fruity aromas & super acidity, silky testure 720ML
Tamano Hikari
junmai daiginjo full-bodied and silky smooth and has a refreshing after taste 720ML
Vintage Sake (375ml)
junkomekoji choke jukusei shu, rice malt that has been aged for 5 years
Mizbasho (500ml)
junmai daigino, rice polish ratio: 40% rich with clean aromas of pear and green apple and ample acidity
Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu (720ml)
raw sake, unpasteurized, undiluted. A beautifully textured sake with refreshing, fruit-driven aromas
Amabuki Kimoto (720ml)
made from a very special strain of an already special sake rice: Yamada nishiki
Tatenokawa 33
junmai daiginjo, rice polished to a 33% ratio for brewing, semi-sweet, light fragrant
Dassai 23
this junmai daiginjo is made from polishing Yamada Nishiki rice to the limits - 23% remaining of the original rice grain. It offers a delicate fruity aroma & refined flavor
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 1.8L
Kubota Senjyu Junmai Ginjo 1.8L
Sake Bomb
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
SHOCHU
Kuro Yokaichi Imo (Glass)
made only w/sweet potato grown in Kyushu, Japan. mellow sweetness $ rich aroma of a fine Imo Soju
Kuro Yokaichi Imo (Bottle)
Kaido Iwai no aka (Glass)
smooth, clean and slightly sweet flavor with richness
Kaido Iwai no aka (Bottle)
Umepon Liqueur Soju (Glass)
Dekopon orange & plum liqueur. Smooth, clean & slightly sweet flavor with richness
Umepon Liqueur Soju (Bottle)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fusion Japanese Tapas and Sushi Restaurant! Come in and enjoy!
