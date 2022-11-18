Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dash-N-Dogz

review star

No reviews yet

200 E Darlington St

Florence, SC 29506

Popular Items

Hot Dog Combo
2 Hot Dogz
6 Wingz

HOT DOGZ

Hot Dog

$4.00

ONE KOSHER BEEF HOT DOG WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS

2 Hot Dogz

$7.00

TWO KOSHER BEEF HOT DOG WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS

Hot Dog Combo

$10.00

TWO KOSHER BEEF HOT DOG WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

1 Hot Dog Combo

$7.50

ONE KOSHER BEEF HOT DOG WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

1 Hot Dog Combo with 4 Wingz

$13.00

SAUSAGE DOGZ

Beef Sausage Dog

$6.00

1 BEEF SAUSAGE WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS

Beef Sausage Dog Combo

$11.00

2 BEEF SAUSAGE WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

2 Beef Sausage Dogz

$9.00

2 BEEF SAUSAGE WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS

Sausage Dog

$5.00

1 PORK SAUSAGE WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS

Sausage Dog Combo

$10.00

2 PORK SAUSAGE WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

2 Sausage Dogz

$8.00

2 PORK SAUSAGE WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, CHILI, AND ONIONS SERVED

BURGERZ

Hamburger

$10.00

HALF POUND HAND-PATTED HAMBURGER WITH KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS

Hamburger Combo

$12.25

HALF POUND HAND-PATTED HAMBURGER WITH KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Lil Burger

$11.00Out of stock

ONE FORTH POUND HAND-PATTED BEEF PATTIES TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS

Lil Burger Combo

$13.25Out of stock

ONE FORTH POUND HAND-PATTED BEEF PATTIES TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Cheeseburger

$11.00

HALF POUND HAND-PATTED BEEF PATTIES WITH CHEESE, KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS

Cheeseburger Combo

$13.25

HALF POUND HAND-PATTED BEEF PATTIES WITH CHEESE, KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

HALF POUND HAND-PATTED BEEF PATTY WITH CHEESE, BACON, KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$14.00

HALF POUND HAND-PATTED BEEF PATTY WITH CHEESE, BACON, KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Double Cheeseburger

$18.00

TWO HALF POUND BEEF PATTIES WITH CHEESE, BACON, KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$20.00

TWO HALF POUND BEEF PATTIES WITH CHEESE, BACON, KETCHUP, MAYO, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

CHEESESTEAKZ

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

BEEF SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A HOAGIE ROLL

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

CHICKEN SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A HOAGIE ROLL

Salmon Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

SALMON SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A HOAGIE ROLL

Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A HOAGIE ROLL

Salmon & Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak

$22.00

SALMON AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A HOAGIE ROLL

Veggie Cheesesteak

$10.00

MUSHROOM SAUTEED WITH ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND TOMATOES ON A HOAGIE BUN

Shrimp & Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$18.50

CHICKEN AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A HOAGIE ROLL

CHEESESTEAKZ FRIES

Philly Cheesesteak Friez

$15.50

BEEF SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Friez

$15.50

CHICKEN SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ

Salmon Philly Cheesesteak Friez

$19.50

SALMON SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ

Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak Friez

$17.50

SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ

Salmon & Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak Friez

$25.00

SALMON AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ

Veggie Cheesesteak Friez

$12.50

MUSHROOM SAUTEED WITH ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND TOMATOES ON A HOAGIE BUN

Chicken & Shrimp Philly Cheesesteak Friez

$21.50

CHICKEN AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH ONIONS AND PEPPER ON A BED OF FRIEZ

WINGZ

Single Wingz

$1.35

6 Wingz

$8.10

8 Wingz

$10.80

10 Wingz

$13.50

12 Wingz

$16.20

16 Wingz

$21.60

20 Wingz

$27.00

40 Wingz

$50.00

60 Wingz

$75.00

100 Wingz

$100.00

SALADZ

Shirley's Chicken Salad Plate

$12.00Out of stock

GRANDMA'S CHICKEN SALAD SERVED ON A BED OF LETTUCE WITH TOMATOES, PICKLES, AND GRAPES

Shirley's Salad Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

GRANDMA'S CHICKEN SALAD SERVED ON A HOAGIE ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND PICKLES

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

Chicken Stripz

$7.00

FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS

Chicken Strips Combo

$9.00

FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS

SIDES

Friez

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

Saladz

$10.00

SALAD WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PEPPERS, CHEESE, GRAPES, BOILED EGG, AND CRACKERS

Side Saladz

$3.00

LETTUCE, TOMATOES, AND ONIONS

FRIEZ

Turn Up Fries

$4.50

Fries topped with nacho cheese, ranch sauce, and extra special seasoning

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Fries topped with homemade chili and cheese

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fries topped with homemade chili, nacho cheese, ranch, extra special seasoning, and ranch.

Double order of Loaded Fries

$15.50

Double order of Fries topped with homemade chili, nacho cheese, ranch, extra special seasoning, and ranch.

Cheese Friez

$4.50

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A family team serving up the best New York-style hot dogs in the Pee Dee along with wings, cheesesteaks, burgers, Thursday blue plate specials, and Shirley's Famous Chicken Salad!

200 E Darlington St, Florence, SC 29506

