  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Dash of Salt and Pepper - 2201 N Lincoln Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dash of Salt and Pepper 2201 N Lincoln Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2201 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Dash-Wich
2 Egg Breakfast


Additionals

Add Cheese

Add Cheese

Add Meat

Added Extras

Real Maple

$1.50

Maple Syrup

Beverages

Almond Milk for Coffee

$1.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Can Pop

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dine In Coffee

$3.50

Floats

$4.25

Vanilla ice cream with your choice of Soda

Gatorade

$3.95

Glass Bottle Cream Soda

$2.75

Grape Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Herbalife Protein Shake

$6.00

Various creamy protein Shakes

Herbalife Tea

$7.00

Caffeinated tea

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Water w/Lemon

$1.75

Iced Chai Latte

$3.95

Oregon Trail brand coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Irish Tea

$3.50

Barry's Brand Irish Tea

Large Coffee ToGo

$4.95

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$2.75

Milkshakes

$4.50

Hand mixed shakes made with vanilla and various toppings

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$3.95

Regular or Sugar Free

Small Coffee ToGo

$2.95

In house blend made with Dark Matter just for us

Soda

$3.25

Soda Water

$2.50

ToGo OJ

$3.95

ToGo Water

$0.75

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Breakfast Sammies

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Four Tortilla wrapped eggy burrito loaded with cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Cross Town Classic

$10.50

Diced ham cooked into scrambled eggs and folded between two pieces of texas toast

Dash-Wich

$7.95

Ham, bacon, OR sausage served with an overhard egg and cheese on a croissant. Add Hashbrowns for $2 more

Mauricio's Specialty

$11.95

grilled and chopped up sausage and jalapeno bedded between two pieces of texas toast

Pepper and Egg Melt

$10.25

Sauteed peppers cooked into scrambled eggs and sandwiched with cheese between 2 pieces of grilled rye

Route 66 Burrito

$13.95

Delicious chorizo cooked in eggs bedded in a flour tortilla with sour cream, avocado, and cheddar cheese

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.25

Our crispy and delicious bacon (4 strips)

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.95

everything or plain bagel toasted with cream cheese on the side

Biscuits

$5.50

Buttermilk fluffy biscuits

Black Pudding

$3.95

Winston's Black Pudding

Chorizo

$4.95

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Homestyle corned beef brisket

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

large curd cottage cheese

Country Fried Steak

$6.50

Breaded hamburger steak fried and topped with our signature suasage gravy

Egg Side

$1.50

1 egg your way

English Muffin

$3.25

Fruit

$3.50

Fresh cut fruit (cantelope, honey dew, pineapple, pieces of strawberry, and blueberries. no substitutions)

Gluten Free Toast

$3.75

Tapioca flour gluten free toast

Grits

$3.95

Ground white corn grits

Half Avocado

$2.75

Half an avocado, sliced

Ham

$4.95

Ham off the bone

Hashbrowns

$3.95

Freshly grated daily

Irish Bacon

$4.25

Winston's Irish Bacon

Irish Beans

$3.25

Heinz Baked Irish Beans

Irish Sausage

$4.25

Winston's Irish Sausage

Lox

$7.95

Salmon Lox smoked in house

Sausage

$4.25

2 pieces of our sausage patty

Toast

$2.75

2 pieces of bread toasted

Turkey Sausage

$4.95

2 pieces turkey sausage patty

White Pudding

$3.95

Winston's White Pudding

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.95

Whole Banana

$2.00

Side Steak

$15.00

Breakfast Specialties

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$8.25

Half order of our buttermilk biscuits with homemade gravy

Avocado Toast

$10.25

Our signature avocado spread on wheat toast and topped with spinach and eggs served with sliced tomatoes on the sife

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.25

Grilled Buttermilk Biscuits topped with our made from scratch pork gravy

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Tortilla Chips tossed in our signature Verde Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sour cream, and eggs with half and avocado

Dash Oats

$8.25

Warm oatmeal served with your choice of fruit and Granola

Irish Breakfast

$16.95

2 Eggs with Irish Sausage, Irish Bacon, Black pudding, white pudding, Beans, Fries, and choise of toast or pancakes

Jorge's Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.95

Quesadilla with scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, onions, and spinach, with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream

Lox & Bagel Plate

$15.95

Lox made in house with your choice of bagel served with cream cheese, capers, cucumber, red onion, and sliced tomato

PopTarts

$3.00

PopTart Brand Strawberry PopTarts

Traditional Oatmeal

$4.50

Oatmeal with Raisins

Burgers

Dash Burger

$12.95

Classic-Style Burger topped with cheese on a bun garnished with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles

Patty Melt

$13.25

burger patty grilled on rye bread with American Cheese and grilled onions

Morning Burger

$15.95

Breakfast and a burger! all beef burger patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, and a sunny-side up egg served on a croissant

Ultimate Wrigley Burger

$13.95

A Wrigleyville staple, this burger comes overloaded with shredded cheddar cheese grilled to form a crispy cheese ring aroound our delicious burger patty

OZ Burger

$15.95

All beef burger patty with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions topped with BBQ sauce

Classic Breakfast

2 Egg with Irish Meat

$11.95

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.25

Irish Breakfast

$16.95

2 Eggs with Irish Sausage, Irish Bacon, Black pudding, white pudding, Beans, Fries, and choise of toast or pancakes

Steak and Eggs

$19.95

Lunch Sammies

Blackened Tuna

$15.95

Seasoned and Grilled Tuna Steak with Chipotle Mayo, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato, and Lettuce

Colder by the Lake

$10.25

Tuna Salad served melt-style on rye bread with American Cheese

CTA Classic

$12.95

Grilled Cheese made with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, and Avocado served on white toast

Firehouse

$13.95

Grilled Buffalo Chicken with our Bleu Cheese spread on a bun

Five-Oh

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese served on a bun

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Traditional American Cheese on white bread grilled so it's crispy on the outside and sof on the inside

Metra BLT

$12.95

Souble-Decker BLT on white toast (make it a turkey club for $2.00)

Paramedic

$12.95

Grilled Deli-style Turkey Breast, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese served on a French Roll dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, and Red Onion

Pistachio Skirt Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Skirt Steak with Pistachio Salsa on French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Salmon Sandwich

$16.95

Salmon Lox, Pistachio Salsa, Cucumbers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach, and Avocado

Second City

$11.95

Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Avocado, and Dijon Mustard in a Wrap

Sweet Home Chicago

$11.95

House-made shredded Chicken made with Sweet Baby Ray's BBW sauce and served on a French roll

Uptown Chick

$15.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with roasted red pepper, spinach, red onion, avocado and Feta Cheese served on a bun or in a wrap

Wicker Park

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast served on Sourdough with grilled tomato, bacon, lettuce, and Bleu Cheese

Windy City

$10.25

Extra sloppy, sloppy-joe simmered from scratch to perfection on our grilled bun

Lunch Sides

Chicken Breast

$5.25

6 oz Chicken breast marinated in our special house seasonings and grilled

Steak

$15.00

House marinated skirt steak cooked to your temperature

Black Beans

$3.25

Side Salad

$5.25

Side of Fries

$3.95

Side of Tots

$3.95

Bag of Chips

$0.50

Potato Salad

$3.25

Pasta Salad

$3.25

Side Burger Patty

$5.50

Onion Rings

$6.95

Side Steak

$15.00

Merchandise

Dash Shirt

$25.00

Employee Shirt

$20.00

Moulton Art Prints

$20.00

Dash Hoodie

$40.00

Employee Hoodie

$35.00

Dash Photos

$7.00

Dash Cups

$10.00

Dash Coffee Beans

$12.00

Post Cards

$5.00

Dash Bandana

$10.00

Dash Bib

$15.00

Misc

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Granola Bar

$1.50

Salsa

$1.25

Cork Fee

$7.00

Dressing

$0.75

Extra Crackers

$0.25

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Bag Ice

$2.50

Plants (SM)

$3.50

Plants (MED)

$5.75

Plants (LG)

$8.50

Nuts

$1.00

Mason Jar Salsa

$8.00

Picnic Blanket

$8.00

Sausage Gravy

$6.25

Capers

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Granola

$1.00

LG Togo (HOT) cup

$0.75

Togo Items

$1.00

Small Togo (HOT) cup

$0.25

Blankets

$8.00

Omelettes

Blue Line

$14.95

3 egg omelette with bacon, ham, sausage, and american cheese

Buildable Omelette

$9.95

3 egg omelette plain (add your own customaizers)

Denver

$14.95

3 egg omelette with ham, green pepper, onion and american cheese

Green Line

$13.95

3 egg omelette with green pepper, mushroom, onion. spinach, tomato, and swiss cheese

Orange Line

$13.95

3 egg omelette with chili and cheddar cheese

Pink Line

$12.95

3 egg omelette with ham and american cheese

Popeye

$11.95

3 egg omelette with spinach and feta

Red Line

$14.95

3 egg omelette with ham, jalapeno, onion, salsa, tomato, and pepper jack cheese

American Chz Omelette

$10.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Garden Salad

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce with cucumbers, green peppers, onion, and hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Bleu Cheese, Carrot, and Tomato with your choice of dressing

Chopped Salad

$15.95

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, and Cucumber

Santa Fe Salad

$16.95

Romaine Lettuce with house-made shredded BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, and Tortilla strips

Taco Salad

$16.95

Romaine Lettuce topped with Pinto Beans, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream served with a side of salsa and Flour Tortilla Chips

Skillets

Buildable Skillet

$11.95

2 eggs on a bed of hashbrowns with your modifiers

Conservatory Skillet

$14.95

mushroom, spinach, tomato and feta on hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs your style

Lincoln Skillet

$18.95

Skirt steak, green pepper, onion, and pepper jack cheese on hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs your way

Linda Skillet

$16.25

Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, and pepper jack cheese served with salsa on hashbrowns with 2 eggs your way

Midwest Skillet

$15.95

bacon, ham, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and American cheese on hashbrowns with 2 eggs your way

Union Skillet

$15.95

turkey sausage, onion, spinach, and mozzarella on hashbrowns with 2 eggs your way

Small Bites

Angry Chicken BItes

$8.25

Peppery seasoned popcorn chicken served with ranch

Bowl Dash Chili

$5.75

Bowl Soup

$5.25

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Home-style Chicken Tenders with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Bleu Cheese Ranch, or Honey Mustard

Cup Dash Chili

$4.50

Homestyle Chili made from scratch

Cup Soup

$3.95

A selection of homestyle soups (call to find out what soups we have today!)

Eddie's Loaded Nachos

$14.95

Chili, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese sauce, and sour cream

Mac Wedges

$7.95

Golden, Delicious, Deep-Fried Mac and Cheese breaded and deep-fried served with ranch

Quart Dash Chili

$11.95

Quart Soup

$10.95

The Sweet Life

Banana-Nut French Toast

$12.25

3 slices of Banana-Nut Bread dipped in our French Toast Custard and grilled to perfection, topped with Bananas, Pecans, Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream

Chicken and Waffle

$15.95

Belgian Waffle topped with Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.95

3 of our thin and fluffy pancakes with Chocolate Chips

Coconut French Toast

$11.95

Our French Toast a different way! Topped with coconutty toppings for a completely different taste

French Toast

$7.95

2 full slices of Texas Toast dipped in our French Toast Custard and grilled until perfection

Full Stack Pancakes

$8.95

Our famous thin yet fluffy pancakes (3)

Oreo Pancakes

$12.25

3 of our famous thin yet fluffy pancakes cooked with Oreos inside and topped with them aswell

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.25

Our famous thin yet fluffy pancakes (2)

Waffle

$9.25

Light and Fluffy Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

True Chicago -Style Diner serving up Breakfast and lunch with early bird Dinners on Friday and Saturday

Website

Location

2201 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kizami Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
2235 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Kaathis
orange star4.3 • 349
2273 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Buzzed Bakery & Cafe
orange star5.0 • 3
705 W Belden Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Rise Shine Restaurant - 756 West Webster Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
756 West Webster Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Gemini
orange star4.9 • 3,048
2075 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Bocadillo Market - in Lincoln Park
orange starNo Reviews
2342 N Clark Street Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston