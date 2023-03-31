Dash of Salt and Pepper 2201 N Lincoln Ave
2201 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Popular Items
Beverages
Almond Milk for Coffee
Apple Juice
Can Pop
Cranberry Juice
Dine In Coffee
Floats
Vanilla ice cream with your choice of Soda
Gatorade
Glass Bottle Cream Soda
Grape Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Herbalife Protein Shake
Various creamy protein Shakes
Herbalife Tea
Caffeinated tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Hot Water w/Lemon
Iced Chai Latte
Oregon Trail brand coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Irish Tea
Barry's Brand Irish Tea
Large Coffee ToGo
Lemonade
Milk
Milkshakes
Hand mixed shakes made with vanilla and various toppings
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Redbull
Regular or Sugar Free
Small Coffee ToGo
In house blend made with Dark Matter just for us
Soda
Soda Water
ToGo OJ
ToGo Water
Tomato Juice
Water Bottle
Breakfast Sammies
Breakfast Burrito
Four Tortilla wrapped eggy burrito loaded with cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Cross Town Classic
Diced ham cooked into scrambled eggs and folded between two pieces of texas toast
Dash-Wich
Ham, bacon, OR sausage served with an overhard egg and cheese on a croissant. Add Hashbrowns for $2 more
Mauricio's Specialty
grilled and chopped up sausage and jalapeno bedded between two pieces of texas toast
Pepper and Egg Melt
Sauteed peppers cooked into scrambled eggs and sandwiched with cheese between 2 pieces of grilled rye
Route 66 Burrito
Delicious chorizo cooked in eggs bedded in a flour tortilla with sour cream, avocado, and cheddar cheese
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Our crispy and delicious bacon (4 strips)
Bagel with Cream Cheese
everything or plain bagel toasted with cream cheese on the side
Biscuits
Buttermilk fluffy biscuits
Black Pudding
Winston's Black Pudding
Chorizo
Corned Beef Hash
Homestyle corned beef brisket
Cottage Cheese
large curd cottage cheese
Country Fried Steak
Breaded hamburger steak fried and topped with our signature suasage gravy
Egg Side
1 egg your way
English Muffin
Fruit
Fresh cut fruit (cantelope, honey dew, pineapple, pieces of strawberry, and blueberries. no substitutions)
Gluten Free Toast
Tapioca flour gluten free toast
Grits
Ground white corn grits
Half Avocado
Half an avocado, sliced
Ham
Ham off the bone
Hashbrowns
Freshly grated daily
Irish Bacon
Winston's Irish Bacon
Irish Beans
Heinz Baked Irish Beans
Irish Sausage
Winston's Irish Sausage
Lox
Salmon Lox smoked in house
Sausage
2 pieces of our sausage patty
Toast
2 pieces of bread toasted
Turkey Sausage
2 pieces turkey sausage patty
White Pudding
Winston's White Pudding
Sliced Tomatoes
Whole Banana
Side Steak
Breakfast Specialties
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Half order of our buttermilk biscuits with homemade gravy
Avocado Toast
Our signature avocado spread on wheat toast and topped with spinach and eggs served with sliced tomatoes on the sife
Biscuits & Gravy
Grilled Buttermilk Biscuits topped with our made from scratch pork gravy
Chilaquiles
Tortilla Chips tossed in our signature Verde Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sour cream, and eggs with half and avocado
Dash Oats
Warm oatmeal served with your choice of fruit and Granola
Irish Breakfast
2 Eggs with Irish Sausage, Irish Bacon, Black pudding, white pudding, Beans, Fries, and choise of toast or pancakes
Jorge's Breakfast Quesadilla
Quesadilla with scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, onions, and spinach, with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Lox & Bagel Plate
Lox made in house with your choice of bagel served with cream cheese, capers, cucumber, red onion, and sliced tomato
PopTarts
PopTart Brand Strawberry PopTarts
Traditional Oatmeal
Oatmeal with Raisins
Burgers
Dash Burger
Classic-Style Burger topped with cheese on a bun garnished with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles
Patty Melt
burger patty grilled on rye bread with American Cheese and grilled onions
Morning Burger
Breakfast and a burger! all beef burger patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, and a sunny-side up egg served on a croissant
Ultimate Wrigley Burger
A Wrigleyville staple, this burger comes overloaded with shredded cheddar cheese grilled to form a crispy cheese ring aroound our delicious burger patty
OZ Burger
All beef burger patty with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions topped with BBQ sauce
Classic Breakfast
Lunch Sammies
Blackened Tuna
Seasoned and Grilled Tuna Steak with Chipotle Mayo, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato, and Lettuce
Colder by the Lake
Tuna Salad served melt-style on rye bread with American Cheese
CTA Classic
Grilled Cheese made with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, and Avocado served on white toast
Firehouse
Grilled Buffalo Chicken with our Bleu Cheese spread on a bun
Five-Oh
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese served on a bun
Grilled Cheese
Traditional American Cheese on white bread grilled so it's crispy on the outside and sof on the inside
Metra BLT
Souble-Decker BLT on white toast (make it a turkey club for $2.00)
Paramedic
Grilled Deli-style Turkey Breast, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese served on a French Roll dressed with Mayo, Lettuce, and Red Onion
Pistachio Skirt Steak Sandwich
Skirt Steak with Pistachio Salsa on French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Salmon Sandwich
Salmon Lox, Pistachio Salsa, Cucumbers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach, and Avocado
Second City
Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Avocado, and Dijon Mustard in a Wrap
Sweet Home Chicago
House-made shredded Chicken made with Sweet Baby Ray's BBW sauce and served on a French roll
Uptown Chick
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with roasted red pepper, spinach, red onion, avocado and Feta Cheese served on a bun or in a wrap
Wicker Park
Grilled Chicken Breast served on Sourdough with grilled tomato, bacon, lettuce, and Bleu Cheese
Windy City
Extra sloppy, sloppy-joe simmered from scratch to perfection on our grilled bun
Lunch Sides
Chicken Breast
6 oz Chicken breast marinated in our special house seasonings and grilled
Steak
House marinated skirt steak cooked to your temperature
Black Beans
Side Salad
Side of Fries
Side of Tots
Bag of Chips
Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Side Burger Patty
Onion Rings
Side Steak
Merchandise
Misc
Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
Sour Cream
Granola Bar
Salsa
Cork Fee
Dressing
Extra Crackers
Extra Sauce
Bag Ice
Plants (SM)
Plants (MED)
Plants (LG)
Nuts
Mason Jar Salsa
Picnic Blanket
Sausage Gravy
Capers
Pico De Gallo
Granola
LG Togo (HOT) cup
Togo Items
Small Togo (HOT) cup
Blankets
Omelettes
Blue Line
3 egg omelette with bacon, ham, sausage, and american cheese
Buildable Omelette
3 egg omelette plain (add your own customaizers)
Denver
3 egg omelette with ham, green pepper, onion and american cheese
Green Line
3 egg omelette with green pepper, mushroom, onion. spinach, tomato, and swiss cheese
Orange Line
3 egg omelette with chili and cheddar cheese
Pink Line
3 egg omelette with ham and american cheese
Popeye
3 egg omelette with spinach and feta
Red Line
3 egg omelette with ham, jalapeno, onion, salsa, tomato, and pepper jack cheese
American Chz Omelette
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce with cucumbers, green peppers, onion, and hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Bleu Cheese, Carrot, and Tomato with your choice of dressing
Chopped Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, and Cucumber
Santa Fe Salad
Romaine Lettuce with house-made shredded BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, and Tortilla strips
Taco Salad
Romaine Lettuce topped with Pinto Beans, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream served with a side of salsa and Flour Tortilla Chips
Skillets
Buildable Skillet
2 eggs on a bed of hashbrowns with your modifiers
Conservatory Skillet
mushroom, spinach, tomato and feta on hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs your style
Lincoln Skillet
Skirt steak, green pepper, onion, and pepper jack cheese on hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs your way
Linda Skillet
Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, and pepper jack cheese served with salsa on hashbrowns with 2 eggs your way
Midwest Skillet
bacon, ham, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and American cheese on hashbrowns with 2 eggs your way
Union Skillet
turkey sausage, onion, spinach, and mozzarella on hashbrowns with 2 eggs your way
Small Bites
Angry Chicken BItes
Peppery seasoned popcorn chicken served with ranch
Bowl Dash Chili
Bowl Soup
Chicken Tenders
Home-style Chicken Tenders with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Bleu Cheese Ranch, or Honey Mustard
Cup Dash Chili
Homestyle Chili made from scratch
Cup Soup
A selection of homestyle soups (call to find out what soups we have today!)
Eddie's Loaded Nachos
Chili, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese sauce, and sour cream
Mac Wedges
Golden, Delicious, Deep-Fried Mac and Cheese breaded and deep-fried served with ranch
Quart Dash Chili
Quart Soup
The Sweet Life
Banana-Nut French Toast
3 slices of Banana-Nut Bread dipped in our French Toast Custard and grilled to perfection, topped with Bananas, Pecans, Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream
Chicken and Waffle
Belgian Waffle topped with Chicken Tenders
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
3 of our thin and fluffy pancakes with Chocolate Chips
Coconut French Toast
Our French Toast a different way! Topped with coconutty toppings for a completely different taste
French Toast
2 full slices of Texas Toast dipped in our French Toast Custard and grilled until perfection
Full Stack Pancakes
Our famous thin yet fluffy pancakes (3)
Oreo Pancakes
3 of our famous thin yet fluffy pancakes cooked with Oreos inside and topped with them aswell
Short Stack Pancakes
Our famous thin yet fluffy pancakes (2)
Waffle
Light and Fluffy Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
True Chicago -Style Diner serving up Breakfast and lunch with early bird Dinners on Friday and Saturday
