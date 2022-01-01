Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dasha Barbours 217 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

217 East Main Street

Louisville, KY 40202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Casserole
Greens (Collards)
Mac & Cheese

Thanksgiving Heat & Eat Pick-up 23rd only on Wednesday 23rd

Pick-up only allowed on Wednesday November 23rd! Please keep receipts or screenshot of payment.
Turkey (9-12) slices/ White meat only in 1/2 Pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Turkey (9-12) slices/ White meat only in 1/2 Pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$75.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Honey ham (20-28) slices in 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Honey ham (20-28) slices in 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$70.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Sweet potato casserole 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Sweet potato casserole 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$70.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Broccoli and cheese casserole 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Broccoli and cheese casserole 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$75.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Collard greens 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Collard greens 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$75.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Green beans 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Green beans 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$70.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Mashed potatoes Cream style 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Mashed potatoes Cream style 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$70.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Cornbread stuffing with gravy 1/2 panA reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Cornbread stuffing with gravy 1/2 panA reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$80.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Corey Pudding 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Corey Pudding 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$60.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Mac & cheese 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Mac & cheese 1/2 pan A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

$70.00

A reserved Pick-up only on Wednesday 23rd of November

Just Getting Started

Fried Party Wings with seasoned flour served traditional or your choice of sweet & Spicy, buffalo or honey BBQ
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Hand dipped in buttermilk with our crispy cornmeal breading served with Dasha's Special Spicy Sauce ( That One Sauce)

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$13.00

lightly breaded and fried to order with Dasha's Special Spicy Sauce ( That One Sauce )

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$14.00

Roasted Turkey on top of a flatbread crust with a creamy mornay sauce finished with bacon and tomato's

Fried Party Wings

Fried Party Wings

$15.00

Fried wings breaded with seasoned flour, served traditional or your choice of sweet & spicy, buffalo, or honey BBQ.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Crispy fried shrimp, hand breaded in our seasoned cornmeal, served with a side of cocktail sauce

Salads

Apple Pecan Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens ,Granny Smith Apples,Red Grapes,Candied Pecans, with Goat Cheese and bacon served with maple bourbon vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Heart halved lengthwise served with parmesan cheese, egg and toasted bread served with Caesar Dressing

Dasha House wedge Salad

Dasha House wedge Salad

$9.99

Wedge of iceberg lettuce ,bacon, egg,tomato and parmesan cheese served with ranch dressing

Breads

Dasha's Homemade sweet cornbread served with honey butter
2 Dasha Rolls

2 Dasha Rolls

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Yeast Rolls sprinkled with cinnamon served with honey butter

4 Butter Milk Biscuits

$10.00

1 Sweet Cornbread

$4.99

Main Things

Dasha's Fried Chicken & Waffles

Dasha's Fried Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

Fried Chicken Hand breaded with seasoned flour served with 2 sugar pearl waffles drizzled with caramel and vanilla

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Dasha's Creole sauce with andouille sausage and peppers served over cheese grits

New York Steak & Potatoes

New York Steak & Potatoes

$37.00

Dasha's New York strip steak pan seared with herbs and butter served with seasoned potatoes

Fried Baby Back Ribs & Fries

$22.00

Fried baby back ribs hand breaded in seasoned flour and deep fried served with hand cut fries

Cajan Salmon & Rasta Pasta

Cajan Salmon & Rasta Pasta

$28.00

Salmon pan seared with butter served over rigatoni pasta and a creamy Jamaican inspired sauce

Stuffed Pasta Alfredo & Buttery Bread

Stuffed Pasta Alfredo & Buttery Bread

$28.00

Stand Alone's

Dasha's Fried Chicken 4pcs

$24.00

4 pcs of Dasha’s hand-breaded chicken. Breast, Thigh, leg, wing, served with a cup of sweet and spicy sauce

2 Deep Fried Catfish

2 Deep Fried Catfish

$16.00

2 pcs of catfish, deep-fried and hand breaded in our seasoned cornmeal, served on top of white bread

2 Fried Porkchop

$15.99

2 pcs of hand-breaded pork loins fried in out seasoned flour

2 Salmon Croquette

$14.00Out of stock

2 fried croquette puck lightly fried

Parmesan Crusted Boneless Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Pan seared & baked chicken breast topped with a creamy cheese sauce and buttery bread crumbs

2pc Chicken Strips

$10.00

2 Waffles (only)

$12.99

Potatoes that go with steak

$9.80

Salmon Fillet (Only)

$20.00
Dinner Wings

Dinner Wings

$15.00

Fried Wings Breaded With seasoned flour served traditional or your Choice of sweet & spicy or honey bbq

12 Sauteed Shrimp

$18.99

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Dasha’s creamy cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta topped with buttery bread crumbs

Sweet Potato Casserole

$9.99

Dasha’s famous homemade sweet potato casserole with a sweet crumble with pecans

Greens (Collards)

$10.00

Perfectly seasoned w/pork full of flavor

Broccoli & Cheese Casserole

$11.00

Broccoli & cheese topped with buttery crust

Corn Pudding

$8.00

Sweet, buttery, & moist corn pudding

Dasha Fries

$9.00

Freshly Cut & Breaded

Slaw

$7.00

Homemade slaw in a creamy sauce

Fried Corn on the Cob

$7.00

Lightly breaded & lightly fried

Green Beans

$9.99Out of stock

Pork seasoned delicious

Mashed potatoes (cream style)

$9.00

Dessert

Mini Butter Milk Cake with vanilla icecream

$9.00

Chocolate chip cookie cake

$12.00Out of stock

caramel Cheese Cake with vanilla icecream

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon Pecan Pie with Vanilla icecream

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$7.99Out of stock

Caramel Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Derby Pie & Ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock

1 Scoop Of Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Soup

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Red Beans with andouille sausage and peppers served over white rice.

Chicken pot pie

$5.99Out of stock

Potato soup

$5.99Out of stock

Lucky day

Meatloaf

$14.99Out of stock

4pc Baked Chicken bone in breast

$23.00Out of stock

Pot Roat

$14.99Out of stock

SPOOKY SHOT

$6.00

Sandwiches

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$14.99

Hand-breaded fried green tomato served with brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion, & Dasha’s Special Sauce

Chicken Sandwich Grilled w/cheese

$18.00

Grilled boneless chicken breast served on a brioche bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Sandwich Fried w/cheese

$18.00

Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast served on brioche bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Sandwich

$13.21Out of stock

Dasha’s homemade chicken salad served on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce & tomato

Veggie Burger w/cheese

$19.99Out of stock

All American Cheese Burger & Fries

$18.00

Hand-crafted burger served on a brioche bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, Pickles, & mayo

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

BIG RED

$2.99

Water

Ice water

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Splash of grenadine

$0.94

TO go Drink

$2.00

Special Events

Special Events Tickets

$30.00Out of stock

Please purchase your ticket online & come in the restaurant to pick up your physical ticket any day. Must have your ticket for entry. (Prime seating limited 35) 1st come best seats! Other seats will have tv monitor access only. This event is DOWNSTAIRS at Dasha Barbour's the BAR will be open.

Extras

Cup of That One Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Ranch

$0.50

Cup of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cup of Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Ceaser Dressing

$0.50

Cup of Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Cup of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

1 Slice Light Bread

$0.50

1 Bun

$5.99

Add Onions

$0.94

Add 2 Tomatos sliced red

$2.00

Rock Candy Stick

$4.50

2 Fried Eggs

$4.99

Grits (Only)

$6.00

Extra Steak Butter

$3.00

Extra cheese

$2.99

Cup Of Apples

$5.99

Cup Of Grapes

$6.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Flat Bread (Plain)

$4.99

2 Pcs OfBacon

$4.99

1 boiled Egg

$2.99

Mayo (cup)

$0.50

Cup of sugar

$0.50

Extra Rasta pasta sauce (only)

$10.00

Garlic knot

$4.00

2 Scrambled eggs

$2.99

Cup OfSyrup

$0.50

Cup of Honey

$0.94

Cup Of Butter

$0.50

Ex Cup of alfredo sauce

$8.00

Ex Cup of Cajun Rasta sauce

$8.00

Parmesan Cheese Cup 1.5oz

$2.99

Lettuce for sandwich

$1.99

Catering & Special Events

.. Catering Invoice

$1,247.75+Out of stock

Catering Party of 35

$2,600.00+Out of stock

Catering Consultation Fee

$35.00

This is a Non refundable fee for getting a quote for catering!

Anonymous Donations "I Just wanna Bless Dasha Barbour's" Through financial support!

$50.00+

VIP Room private dining

1-hour and 1/2 rental of privet dining

$200.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We want you to enjoy our food, Yes it's cooked to order, and yes it's a lengthy wait, but good things come to those who wait! Let us prove it.

Website

Location

217 East Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
122 W Main St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Zombie Taco Louisville
orange star3.7 • 78
100 West Washington Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Bluegrass Brewing Company - Loft
orange star4.0 • 48
300 W Main St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
ATG Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
401 East Main Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Bristol Bar & Grille - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
614 W. Main St., #4211 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston