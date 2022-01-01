Asian Fusion
Latin American
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery Ghost Monkey
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery has Our Core Menu, Along with Daily Specials that Change Weekly!
522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
