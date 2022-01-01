Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Latin American

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery Ghost Monkey

No reviews yet

522 Wando Lane

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

BURRITO
2 STEAMED BUNS
2 Tacos

Food

THAI WINGS

$11.00+

Whole Wings, Chili Marinade, Tare, Asian BBQ Sauce, Sambal Aioli, Peanuts, Pickled Carrots, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish. GF

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Macaroni and Gouda Cheese Balls.

STEAMED BUN

$4.50

Choice of Protein, Chinese Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.

2 STEAMED BUNS

$9.00

Choice of Protein, Chinese Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.

Basket of Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Basket of French Fries. Ketchup available in brewery.

BURRITO

$11.00

12" Flour Tortilla, Gouda/Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Thai Slaw, Curry Fried Rice, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein, Side of Sambal Aioli.

1 TACO

$5.50

6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.

2 Tacos

$10.00

6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.

3 Tacos

$13.50

6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Meat & Cheese Taco

$5.00

Chicken & Cheese Roll Ups (2)

$6.00

Two 6” Flour Tortillas, Chicken, Cheese.

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Tenderloins, French Fries.

Sodas

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Soda

$2.50

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kombucha

Dalai Sofia Shore Shot

$5.00

Dalai Sofia Spottie Ottie

$5.00

Dalai Sofia Blue Magic

$5.00

Dalai Sofia Jala Berry

$5.00

Dalai Sofia Salty Ginger

$5.00
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery has Our Core Menu, Along with Daily Specials that Change Weekly!

522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

