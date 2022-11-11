Chinese
Asian Fusion
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar大师川菜 is a contemporary family-style restaurant that explores the legendary repertoire of Sichuanese cuisine, bringing centuries-old culinary traditions with modern inspiration to San Antonio, Texas. Our grand artists - or “da shi” - are thrilled to take your tastebuds on an intriguing journey with variety in flavors, textures, and colors. Welcome to DASHI. We’re so excited you’re here!
Location
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78235
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crawfish Cafe - San Antonio
No Reviews
12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108 San Antonio, TX 78230
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio