Chinese
Asian Fusion

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2895 Thousand Oaks

San Antonio, TX 78235

Popular Items

FAMOUS GREEN BEANS 干煸四季豆
SPICY & SAVORY [OPTIONS] 香辣
BOUJEE EGG DROP SOUP 西湖牛肉羹

WINE

ZARDETTO PROSECCO BTL 750ML

$35.00

NICOLAS FEUILLATE RESERVE - BTL 750ML

$45.00

CHAMPAGNE CHARLES HEIDSEICK - BTL 750ML

$65.00

BISOL JEIO PROSECCO ROSE BTL 750ML

$35.00

AUGUST KESSELER ROSE BTL 750ML

$35.00

GARZON PINOT NOIR ROSE BTL 750ML

$45.00

PERRIER JOUET BLASON ROSE - BTL 750ML

$135.00

AUGUST KESSLER RIESLING - BTL 750ML

$35.00

PIERRE SPARR GEWURZTRAMINER BTL 750ML

$45.00

GRAMONA GESSAMI BTL 750ML

$30.00

ZENATO PINOT GRIGIO - BTL 750ML

$35.00

BERNIER SAUVIGNON BLANC - BTL 750ML

$40.00

GROONER GRUNER VELTLINER BTL 750ML

$35.00

GALERIE NAISSANCE SAUV. BLANC BTL 750ML

$40.00

LUGANA MAIOLO - BTL 750ML

$35.00

GOLDEN CHARDONNAY BTL 750ML

$35.00

STARMOUNT CHARDONNAY BTL 750ML

$45.00

HESS CHARDONNAY BTL 750ML

$35.00

FAR MOUNTAIN CHARDONNAY - BTL 750ML

$85.00

HIGHER GROUND PINOT NOIR - BTL 750ML

$35.00

TINTO NEGRO - BTL 750ML

$35.00

CHIANTI CLASSICO BTL 750ML

$35.00

FOODIES CAB BTL 750ML

$35.00

FAUSTINO I GRAN RESERVA RIOJA BTL 750ML

$55.00

BOOTLEG PREQUEL - BTL 750ML

$48.00Out of stock

DR. BURKLIN WOLF BTL 750ML

$45.00

GARZON TANNAT BTL 750ML

$45.00

WINE SPILL 5oz

LA CHEVALIERE PINOT NOIR - BTL 750ML

$30.00

SAKE & SOJU

Lucky Dog Sake Box 180ML

$9.00

Joto One Cup Sake 200ML

$9.00

Chika Sake Cup 200ML

$9.00Out of stock

Awa Yuki Sparkling BTL 300ML

$18.00

HANA LYCHEE BTL 375ML

$19.00

OZEKI KARATAMBA [720ML] BTL

$40.00Out of stock

OZEKI Super Dry [720ML] Decanter

$38.00

SEASIDE SPARKLING [500ML] BTL

$60.00

OZEKI JUNMAI Super Dry Magnum [1.5L] BTL

$70.00

SEIKYO TAKEHARA JUNMAI BTL 300ML

$35.00

HANA FUJI APPLE BTL 375ML

$19.00Out of stock

HANA PIÑEAPPLE BTL 375ML

$19.00

Joto Umseshu Plum Sake BTL 720ML

$75.00

Joto Yuzu Sake BTL 500MLML

$75.00

Ozeki Nigori Decanter [720ML]

$38.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Sake Ukiyo E Junmai Daiginjo BTL 720ML

$60.00

MIO SPARKLING SAKE 300ML

$18.00Out of stock

MOONSTONE PEAR JUNMAI SAKE BTB 750ML

$45.00

MEZCAL

Banhez Espadin/ Barril

$9.00

Rey Camparo Espadín

$10.00

LITTLE EATS & SPECIALTY SNACKS 特色小吃

TANGY SESAME PORK RIBS 糖醋排骨

$10.00

ginger, garlic, Chinkiang vinegar

SAVORY DUCK 香酥鸭

$18.00

served chopped & bone-in, with honey & mala spice blend

TRIBUTE TO GRANDMA 私家外婆菜

$18.00

pork, yacai, assorted pickles, bell peppers, onion, cilantro, scallions, huajiao, steamed buns

STREET POTATOES 麻辣土豆

$8.00

Chinkiang vinegar, chili oil, scallions, tamari, huajiao oil

4-PIECE CHICKEN WINGS [OPTIONS] 鸡翅 4只

$12.00

Small order (4 pieces) of perfectly crispy & juicy chicken wings. Flavors: Spicy & Savory Salt & Pepper

6-PIECE CHICKEN WINGS [OPTIONS] 鸡翅 6只

$16.00

Large order (6 pieces) of perfectly crispy & juicy chicken wings. Flavors: Spicy & Savory Salt & Pepper

CRISPY SAVORY QUAIL 手撕鹌鹑 [一只]

$10.00

CRISPY DUMPLINGS 饺子

$7.00

chicken, napa, ginger, scallions, vinaigrette

SICHUAN FRIJOLES 脆皮红豆

$7.00Out of stock

chilis, garlic, scallions

BLISTERED TANGY SHISHITO PEPPERS 虎皮青椒

$10.00

🚫🥡 SHRIMP & PORK SOUP DUMPLINGS 虾仁猪肉汤包​

$14.00
LAIT FRIT [FRIED MILK DESSERT] 炸牛奶

LAIT FRIT [FRIED MILK DESSERT] 炸牛奶

$5.00

milk, condensed milk

SEASONAL GOOEY CAKE [DESSERT] 红薯饼

$5.00

sweet potato, rice flour, red bean paste, sugar

NOODLES, RICE & BUNS 面, 饭, 包

SICHUAN COLD NOODLES 四川凉面

$11.00

bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, ginger, tamari, chili, sesame oil, Chinkiang vinegar, huajiao

SICHUAN COLD JELLY NOODLES 四川凉粉

$9.00

mung bean noodles, GGG, xiaomi chilies

VEGETABLE LO MEIN 蔬菜炒面

$11.00

cabbage, carrots, mu’er, bean sprouts, scallions

CHICKEN LO MEIN 鸡炒面

$11.00

cabbage, carrots, mu’er, bean sprouts, scallions

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE 蔬菜炒饭

$11.00

eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions

CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭

$11.00

eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions

CHILLED STARTERS & CHARCUTERIE 凉菜

DASHI CHARC FIVE 五味拼盘

$27.00

sweet tangy pork ribs, garlicky pork belly rolls, smash'd cucumbers, dehydrated fish w/ black beans, spicy numbing beef jerky

SICHUANESE PROSCIUTTO 四川腊肉

$12.00Out of stock

housemade salt cured pork belly

GARLICKY PORK BELLY 蒜泥白肉

$10.00

cucumber, garlic, scallions, tamari, chili oil, sesame oil, Chinkiang vinegar

SPICY LISTENERS 红油耳丝

$7.00

five-spice pig ears, ginger, garlic, scallions, tamari, huajiao, Chinkiang vinegar, chili oil

SPICY BEEF SALAD "MR. & MRS" 夫妻肺片

$12.00

beef shank & tripe, cilantro, peanuts, tamari, ginger, garlic, chili oil, huajiao oil

SPICY NUMBING BEEF JERKY 麻辣牛肉干

$14.00

ginger, garlic, green onion, chilis, sesame seeds, huajiao

DRY-TOSSED BEEF 干拌牛肉

$10.00

chili paste, tamari, ginger, huajiao, garlic, cilantro

SMASH'D CUCUMBERS 大师拍黄瓜

$8.00

GGG, mu’er, vegan cheese, cilantro peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, xiaomi chili

ASSORTED PICKLES 时令泡菜

$4.00

garlic, ginger, liaojiu, huajiao, xiaomi chili

CANDIED PEANUTS 怪味花仁

$5.00

chili, huajiao, sugar

SOUP 汤

HOT & SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤

$10.00

carrots, bamboo, tofu, egg, mu’er, scallions, chili oil

BOUJEE EGG DROP SOUP 西湖牛肉羹

$10.00

beef, egg, tofu, shiitake, cilantro

TANGY PORK & TOFU 酸汤肉丝豆腐

$12.00

silky tofu, pickled greens & peppers, tomato, vermicelli, spring onions

VEG & SILKY TOFU 时蔬豆腐汤

$10.00

ginger, seasonal greens, spring onions

VEG & TOMATO 番茄煎蛋汤

$10.00

Sichuanese omelette, spring onions

MODERN SICHUANESE 新派川菜

MONGOLIAN RIBEYE 葱爆雪花牛 [12OZ]

$42.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, onion, tamari, bell peppers, oyster sauce, sesame oil

DOUBLE TROUBLE SPICY RIBEYE 双椒雪花牛 [12OZ]

$42.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, onion, serrano, huajiao

SPICY CUMIN LAMB LOLLIPOPS 孜然香辣羊排 [5]

$35.00

marinated, wok-seared, served medium well with GGG, onions, bell peppers, cilantro

SPICY NUMBING LAMB LOLLIPOPS 麻辣羊排 [5]

$38.00

marinated, wok-seared, served medium well with GGG, pickled pepper puree

5-PIECE DASHI XL SHRIMP [OPTIONS] 小份大虾 [5]

$18.00

Half-order [5] of light & crispy jumbo shrimp sautéed to perfection. Flavors: Spicy Savory [ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, hua jiao, chilis, jalapenos] Salt & Pepper [ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, bell peppers, hua jiao]

10-PIECE DASHI XL SHRIMP [OPTIONS] 大份大虾 [10]

$35.00

Full-order [10] of light & crispy jumbo shrimp sautéed to perfection. Flavors: Spicy Savory [ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, hua jiao, chilis, jalapenos] Salt & Pepper [ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, bell peppers, hua jiao]

TOFU & BEEF POT 豆腐牛腩煲

$24.00

WILD MUSHROOM POT 砂锅三菌

$21.00

KONJAC BEEF STEW 魔芋烧牛腩

$15.00

SICHUAN CLASSIC STIR-FRYS 大师小炒

SPICY & SAVORY [OPTIONS] 香辣

$15.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chili, chili oil

KUNG PAO [OPTIONS] 宫保

$15.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, onion, pickled peppers, jalapeno, peanuts, tamari, huajiao

SPICY CUMIN [OPTIONS] 孜然香辣

$15.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, onion, pickled peppers, jalapeno, peanuts, tamari, huajiao

TRIPLE PEPPER [OPTIONS] 三椒

$15.00

assorted chilis, ginger, garlic, tamari, scallions

MONGOLIAN [OPTIONS] 葱爆

$15.00

bell peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, green onions, oyster sauce

JALAPENO PORK 尖椒竹笋肉

$15.00

bamboo, scallions, ginger, garlic, tamari

SPICY GARLIC PORK 鱼香肉丝

$15.00

bamboo, mu'er, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions

WOK SEARED CHICKEN 小煎鸡

$15.00

ginger, garlic, tamari, onions, assorted chilis, hua jiao

MAMA CHEN’S TOFU 麻婆豆腐

$14.00

beef, leeks, ginger, garlic, scallions, douban, douchi, huajiao

SILKY TOFU & SHRIMP 虾仁豆腐

$14.00

peas, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions

DRY POT [OPTIONS] 干锅

$21.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chili, chili oil

THE BEST SIDES 豆腐/蔬菜

FAMOUS GREEN BEANS 干煸四季豆

$12.00

ginger, garlic, ya cai, scallions

SPICY GARLIC EGGPLANT 鱼香茄子

$12.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, pickled chilis, Chinkiang vinegar

SAVORY & SWEET EGGPLANT 酱爆茄子

$12.00

eggplant, ginger, garlic, tian mian sauce, scallions

SPICY SMOKEY CORN 青椒玉米炒腊肉

$12.00

ginger, garlic, jalapeno, sichuanese pancetta

SPICY SAVORY CAULIFLOWER 香辣花菜

$15.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chilis, jalapenos

SMOKY CAULIFLOWER 花菜炒腊肉

$16.00

ginger, garlic, sichuanese pancetta

DAILY GREENS W/ GARLIC [OPTIONS] 蒜蓉时蔬

$12.00

choice of daily vegetables sautéed with garlic

DAILY GREENS W/ CHILIES [OPTIONS] 炝炒时蔬

$12.00

choice of daily vegetables sautéed with garlic, toasted chili, huajiao

UPGRADES & ADD-ONS

STEAMED RICE [SMALL]

$2.00

STEAMED RICE [LARGE]

$5.00

CHEF'S HUMBLE RICE 薄荷辣椒时令泡菜饭

$5.00

Steamed rice served with chef's savory chili dip & assorted pickles

FRESH PLAIN EGG NOODZ 小份白面

$5.00

STEAMED BUNS [4] 割包4个

$5.00

MALA SALSA [3OZ] 麻辣酱

$3.00

GARLIC SALSA [3OZ] 蒜泥酱

$3.00

HOT OIL [2OZ] 红油

$3.00

HUMBLE RICE CHILI 薄荷辣椒 4 OZ

$5.00

HUMBLE RICE CHILI 薄荷辣椒 16 OZ

$15.00

SIDE TOFU 白豆腐

$8.00

PARTY PLATTERS [TO-GO] 排队盘

SNACKS, SIDES & NOODZ FOR 8 TO 10

CRISPY DUMPLINGS [30] PARTY PLATTER 炸饺子排队盘

$38.00

SPICY STREET POTATOES W/ GARLIC SALSA PARTY PLATTER 麻辣土豆配蒜泥酱排队盘

$38.00

GARLICKY COLD NOODZ PARTY PLATTER 四川凉面排队盘

$45.00

CHICKEN LO MEIN PARTY PLATTER 鸡捞面排队盘

$45.00

VEGGIE LO MEIN PARTY PLATTER 蔬菜捞面排队盘

$45.00

XL JUMBO SHRIMP [30] PARTY PLATTER 招牌大虾排队盘

$95.00

SPICY & SAVORY DASHI WINGS [12] PARTY PLATTER 香辣鸡翅排队盘

$30.00

SPICY & SAVORY DASHI WINGS [24] PARTY PLATTER 香辣鸡翅排队盘

$60.00

SALT & PEPPER DASHI WINGS [12] PARTY PLATTER 椒盐鸡翅排队盘

$30.00

SALT & PEPPER DASHI WINGS [24] PARTY PLATTER 椒盐鸡翅排队盘

$60.00

SPICY & SAVORY TOFU PARTY PLATTER 香辣豆腐排队盘

$50.00

FAMOUS GREEN BEANS PARTY PLATTER 干煸四季豆排队盘

$45.00

SMOKY CAULIFLOWER PARTY PLATTER 腊肉花菜排队盘

$55.00Out of stock

ZINGY GARLIC SALSA 8 OZ 蒜泥酱排队大号

$10.00

ZESTY GINGER TAHINI 8 OZ 麻姜酱排队大号

$10.00

LUNCH SETS

$15 LUNCH SPECIAL COMBO SELECTIONS 中午特价套餐

$15.00

BOOKS

The Book of Sichuan

$40.00

GOODS

CHOPSTICKS

$10.00

Disposable Chopsticks Pack of 50

$10.00

Take Out Pails Pack of 40

$10.00Out of stock

Delivery & Set Up

$50.00Out of stock

HOT OIL JARS

$7.50

GRILLED SQUID LAYS

$3.00Out of stock

MUSHROOM LAYS

$3.00Out of stock

HOT POT LAYS

$3.00

ITALIAN RED MEAT LAYS

$3.00

PURE SPICY LAYS

$3.00Out of stock

BLACK TRUFFLE LAYS

$3.00

CUMIN LAMB LAYS

$3.00

FRIED CRAB LAYS

$3.00

GRILLED BBQ LAYS

$3.00

HONEY JASMINE GREEN TEA

$3.00

MANGO TEA

$3.00

PEAR TEA

$3.00Out of stock

BLACK TEA

$3.00

PEACH TEA

$3.00

PEACH YOGURT TEA

$3.00

JASMINE TEA

$3.00

HONEY JASMINE TEA

$3.00

SUGAR FREE BLACK TEA

$3.00

GREEN PLUM TEA

$3.00

LIME TEA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar大师川菜 is a contemporary family-style restaurant that explores the legendary repertoire of Sichuanese cuisine, bringing centuries-old culinary traditions with modern inspiration to San Antonio, Texas. Our grand artists - or “da shi” - are thrilled to take your tastebuds on an intriguing journey with variety in flavors, textures, and colors. Welcome to DASHI. We’re so excited you’re here!

Website

Location

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78235

Directions

Gallery
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

