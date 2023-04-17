DAT'S SODA SHOP 5684 SULLIVAN TRAIL
5684 SULLIVAN TRAIL
Nazareth, PA 18064
Food
Drinks
Cup of Water
Coke
Cherry Coke
Vanilla Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Mellow Yellow
Sprite
Powerade
Bottle Water
Strawberry
Citrus Blast
Lemon Tea
Fruit Punch
Root Beer
Diet Root Beer
Black Cherry
Birch Beer
Vanilla Cream
Orange
Lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Orange Cream
Rasp Lime Ricky
Grape
Pineapple
Sarsaparilla
Seltzer
Ginger Ale
Coffee Soda
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Employee Soda
Employee Water
Mix 6 Pack
Appetizers
Loaded Tots
Loaded with bacon, cheese, scallions, with a side of ranch or sour cream
Loaded Fries
Loaded with bacon, cheese, scallions, with a side of ranch or sour cream
Loaded Chips
Loaded with bacon, cheese, scallions, with a side of ranch or sour cream
Loaded Sweet Potato
Sweet potato waffle fries with caramel drizzle, marshmallow fluff, and bacon
Creamy Mac & Cheese Bites
Mac and cheese bites served with a side of spicy ranch
Cheddar Jalapeño Bites
Cheddar and jalapeño bites served with a ride of ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
Zesty Green Beans
Zesty battered green beans served with a side of ranch
Potato Skins
Potato skins with cheddar cheese and bacon on top. Served with a side of sour cream
Fried Cheese Ravioli
With marinara sauce
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Corn Nuggets
Creamy corn nuggets with a side of spicy ranch or regular ranch
Mini Pierogies
Fried mini pierogies with sour cream
Pickle Fries
Beer battered pickle fries served with a side of spicy ranch
Pretzel Sticks
With cheese
6 Boneless Wings
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings with your choice of sauce, served with blue cheese or ranch or ranch, and your choice of celery or carrots
6 Bone-In Wings
12 Boneless Wings
12 Bone-In Wings
Smoked Gouda Bites
Chicken Cordon Blue Bites
Garlic Cheese Sticks
Sides
Burgers
J.A.B
Just a burger
J.A.B. With Cheese
Just a burger with cheese
Morning After
Burger with smashed tater tots, bacon, ham, cheese, and a fried egg on top
Dat's Burger
Burger with mozzarella cheese, fries, bacon, and brown gravy
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon cheese burger
Lone Ranger
Burger with cheese, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ, and onion rings on top
Boms Shroom
Burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions
00 Burger
Burger with Cheddar cheese, black forest bacon, pulled pork, onion rings, and BBQ
00 Burger with Wings
Burger with Cheddar cheese, black forest bacon, pulled pork, onion rings, and BBQ. Bone-in or boneless wings in your choice of sauce
2 Cheese Slider Special
2 Slider Special
Steak Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Chicken with or without cheese
California
Your choice of steak or chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
BLT Ranch Steak
Your choice of steak or chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
The Philly
Your choice of steak or chicken with cheese, onions, peppers, banana peppers, and red sauce
Buffalo Cheese Steak
Your choice of steak or chicken with hot sauce, lettuce, and blue cheese or ranch
Dat's Cheesesteak
Your choice of steak or chicken with onions, peppers, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, and hot peppers
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread or wrap
Grilled Chicken
Served with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
Breaded Chicken
Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Parm
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken with Cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch
Dat's Signature
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers, and fresh spinach
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken with ham and Swiss cheese
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken topped with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and croutons
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork topped with a crunchy coleslaw
The Big Tom
Grilled cheese with bacon and tomato
French Dip with Au Jus
Hot roast beef with Swiss cheese served with a side of au jus gravy
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Cheese Combo
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
Eggplant Parm
Chicken And Waffles
Dat's Dog
The Plain Dog
Just a plain hot dog
Chili Cheese Dog
A hot dog with chili, Cheddar cheese, and chopped onions
The Big Mac Dog
A hot dog with mac and cheese and bacon over the top
Over the Top Dog
A hot dog that is wrapped in a grilled cheese with bacon, tomato, and chopped onions over the top
Salads
Soup
Side Sauce
Desserts & Ice Cream Treats
Desserts
Crumbcake
Raspberry Crumbcake
Pound Cake
Regular, marble, or lemon
Black & White Cookies
Cannoli
Happy Cake Slice
Vanilla cake with pink & purple buttercream inside, covered in rainbow sprinkles on the outside
Red Velvet Cake Slice
Red velvet cake with cream cheese buttercream inside & outside
Black Out Cake Slice
All chocolate, deep chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, and chocolate crumbs
The Elvis Slice
Vanilla cake with a banana custard filling, peanut butter buttercream outside with chocolate drizzle on top
Carrot Cake Slice
Carrot cake with walnuts, raisins, and coconut inside
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Slice
Chocolate cake with peanut butter filling, chocolate buttercream outside, and crushed peanut butter cups on top
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake Slice
N.Y. Style cheesecake on the bottom with a rich, chocolate mousse on top. Covered with chocolate
Brownie Cheesecake Slice
Brownie bottom, then a layer of N.Y. Style cheesecake with more brownies on top
N.Y. Style Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Rainbow Cookie Cake
Red, white, and green rainbow cookie with a thin raspberry filling, and chocolate fudge icing
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
Cannoli Pie
Bananas Frosters Cheesecake
Rice Puddin
Oreo Cheesecake
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Hard Ice Cream
Italian Ice Flavors
Dairy Free Hard Ice Cream
Ice Cream Flights
Sundaes
Junior Soft Ice Cream Sundae
Your choice of soft ice cream with 1 topping, whipped cream, & a cherry
Small Soft Ice Cream Sundae
Large Soft Ice Cream Sundae
Junior Hard Ice Cream Sundae
Your choice of hard ice cream with 1 topping, whipped cream, & a cherry
Small Hard Ice Cream Sundae
Large Hard Ice Cream Sundae
Small Deluxe Soft Ice Cream Sundae
Your choice of soft ice cream with 2 toppings, whipped cream, & a cherry
Large Deluxe Soft Ice Cream Sundae
Small Deluxe Hard Ice Cream Sundae
Your choice of hard ice cream with 2 toppings, whipped cream, & a cherry
Large Deluxe Hard Ice Cream Sundae
Banana Splits
Junior Soft Serve Banana Split
Your choice of 2 ice creams for junior and 3 for regular, 2 toppings for junior and 3 for regular, whipped cream, and a cherry
Junior Hard Ice Cream Banana Split
Regular Soft Serve Banana Split
Your choice of 2 ice creams for junior and 3 for regular, 2 toppings for junior and 3 for regular, whipped cream, and a cherry
Regular Hard Ice Cream Banana Split
Upside Down Soft Serve Banana Split
Your 3 ice creams, 3 toppings, whipped cream, and a cherry
Upside Down Hard Ice Cream Banana Split
Shakes & Floats
Shake
One size (20 oz)
Soft Ice Cream Shakes
Italian Milkshake
Blend of your choice of Italian ice and soft serve ice cream. One size (20 oz)
Soft Serve Ice Cream Float
Your choice of soda with ice cream added
Hard Ice Cream Float
Soft Serve Egg Cream
Hard Ice Cream Egg Cream
Cake Shake
Gelati
Arctic Flurry
Dairy Free Flavors
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a 50's style soda shop, that will make you feel like you took a step back in time. Come in and enjoy!
