DAT'S SODA SHOP 5684 SULLIVAN TRAIL

No reviews yet

5684 SULLIVAN TRAIL

Nazareth, PA 18064

Food

Drinks

Cup of Water

Coke

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$2.49

Vanilla Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.79

Strawberry

$2.49

Citrus Blast

$2.49

Lemon Tea

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Diet Root Beer

$2.49

Black Cherry

$2.49

Birch Beer

$2.49

Vanilla Cream

$2.49

Orange

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Orange Cream

$2.49

Rasp Lime Ricky

$2.49

Grape

$2.49

Pineapple

$2.49

Sarsaparilla

$2.49

Seltzer

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Coffee Soda

$2.49

Hot Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Employee Soda

$1.25

Employee Water

$0.50

Mix 6 Pack

$11.99

Appetizers

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Loaded with bacon, cheese, scallions, with a side of ranch or sour cream

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Loaded with bacon, cheese, scallions, with a side of ranch or sour cream

Loaded Chips

$6.99

Loaded with bacon, cheese, scallions, with a side of ranch or sour cream

Loaded Sweet Potato

$6.99

Sweet potato waffle fries with caramel drizzle, marshmallow fluff, and bacon

Creamy Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Mac and cheese bites served with a side of spicy ranch

Cheddar Jalapeño Bites

$6.99

Cheddar and jalapeño bites served with a ride of ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce

Zesty Green Beans

$6.99

Zesty battered green beans served with a side of ranch

Potato Skins

$6.99

Potato skins with cheddar cheese and bacon on top. Served with a side of sour cream

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

With marinara sauce

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Creamy corn nuggets with a side of spicy ranch or regular ranch

Mini Pierogies

$6.99

Fried mini pierogies with sour cream

Pickle Fries

$7.49

Beer battered pickle fries served with a side of spicy ranch

Pretzel Sticks

$6.99

With cheese

6 Boneless Wings

$5.99

Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings with your choice of sauce, served with blue cheese or ranch or ranch, and your choice of celery or carrots

6 Bone-In Wings

$6.99

12 Boneless Wings

$11.99

12 Bone-In Wings

$12.99

Smoked Gouda Bites

$7.49

Chicken Cordon Blue Bites

$6.99

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Comes with a zesty sauce or ranch

Small Coleslaw

$1.00

Large Coleslaw

$4.99

Side Tossed Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Burgers

J.A.B

$9.99

Just a burger

J.A.B. With Cheese

$10.49

Just a burger with cheese

Morning After

$13.49

Burger with smashed tater tots, bacon, ham, cheese, and a fried egg on top

Dat's Burger

$12.49

Burger with mozzarella cheese, fries, bacon, and brown gravy

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

Bacon cheese burger

Lone Ranger

$12.49

Burger with cheese, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ, and onion rings on top

Boms Shroom

$12.49

Burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions

00 Burger

$13.99

Burger with Cheddar cheese, black forest bacon, pulled pork, onion rings, and BBQ

00 Burger with Wings

$19.99

Burger with Cheddar cheese, black forest bacon, pulled pork, onion rings, and BBQ. Bone-in or boneless wings in your choice of sauce

2 Cheese Slider Special

$8.99

2 Slider Special

$8.99

Steak Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$9.99

Chicken with or without cheese

California

$10.99

Your choice of steak or chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

BLT Ranch Steak

$11.49

Your choice of steak or chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

The Philly

$10.99

Your choice of steak or chicken with cheese, onions, peppers, banana peppers, and red sauce

Buffalo Cheese Steak

$10.99

Your choice of steak or chicken with hot sauce, lettuce, and blue cheese or ranch

Dat's Cheesesteak

$12.49

Your choice of steak or chicken with onions, peppers, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, and hot peppers

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread or wrap

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard

Breaded Chicken

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Parm

$10.99

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken with Cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch

Dat's Signature

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers, and fresh spinach

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.49

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken with ham and Swiss cheese

Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Grilled chicken topped with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and croutons

Pulled Pork

$9.99

Pulled pork topped with a crunchy coleslaw

The Big Tom

$10.49

Grilled cheese with bacon and tomato

French Dip with Au Jus

$10.99

Hot roast beef with Swiss cheese served with a side of au jus gravy

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Combo

$8.99

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

Eggplant Parm

$10.99

Chicken And Waffles

$11.99

Baskets

Chicken Fingers (4)

$10.49

Fried Shrimp (8)

$11.99

Fish (3)

$10.49

Dat's Dog

The Plain Dog

$7.49

Just a plain hot dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

A hot dog with chili, Cheddar cheese, and chopped onions

The Big Mac Dog

$9.49

A hot dog with mac and cheese and bacon over the top

Over the Top Dog

$10.49

A hot dog that is wrapped in a grilled cheese with bacon, tomato, and chopped onions over the top

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers and red onion

Dat's Salad

$10.49

Spinach with cucumbers, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh mozzarella served with a balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.49+

Italian Wedding Soup

$3.49+

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.49+

Loaded Potato Soup

$3.49+

New England Clam Chowda

$3.49+

Italian Ravioli

$3.49+

Cream of Broccoli

$3.49+

Tomato Vegetable

$3.49+

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$0.50

Kid's Corner

Kids Corner

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Kids Chicken Fingers (2)

$7.99

Kids 4 Oz Burger

$7.99

Hamburger or cheeseburger (toppings additional)

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Topping additional

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

55 and Over

55 & Over

Senior Chicken Finger Basket (3)

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

4 Oz Burger

$7.99

Hamburger or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, and onion on request

The Plain

$7.49

Just a plain hot dog

Desserts & Ice Cream Treats

Desserts

Crumbcake

$2.50

Raspberry Crumbcake

$2.50

Pound Cake

$2.50

Regular, marble, or lemon

Black & White Cookies

$2.50

Cannoli

$2.75

Happy Cake Slice

$4.99

Vanilla cake with pink & purple buttercream inside, covered in rainbow sprinkles on the outside

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$4.99

Red velvet cake with cream cheese buttercream inside & outside

Black Out Cake Slice

$4.99

All chocolate, deep chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, and chocolate crumbs

The Elvis Slice

$5.99

Vanilla cake with a banana custard filling, peanut butter buttercream outside with chocolate drizzle on top

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.99

Carrot cake with walnuts, raisins, and coconut inside

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Slice

$4.99

Chocolate cake with peanut butter filling, chocolate buttercream outside, and crushed peanut butter cups on top

Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake Slice

$5.99

N.Y. Style cheesecake on the bottom with a rich, chocolate mousse on top. Covered with chocolate

Brownie Cheesecake Slice

$5.99

Brownie bottom, then a layer of N.Y. Style cheesecake with more brownies on top

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$4.99

Red, white, and green rainbow cookie with a thin raspberry filling, and chocolate fudge icing

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$5.99

Cannoli Pie

$3.99

Bananas Frosters Cheesecake

$5.99

Rice Puddin

$2.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Junior Soft Serve Ice Cream

$2.49

Small Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.49

Large Soft Serve Ice Cream

$4.49

Quart Soft Serve Ice Cream

$7.49

Pup Cup

$1.99

Hard Ice Cream

Junior Hard Ice Cream

$2.99

Small Hard Ice Cream

$3.99

Large Hard Ice Cream

$4.99

Quart Hand Packed Hard Ice Cream

$7.99

Italian Ice Flavors

Cotton Candy

$1.99+

Cherry

$1.99+

Blue Razz

$1.99+

Mango

$1.99+

Lemon

$1.99+

Swedish Fish

$1.99+

Dairy Free Hard Ice Cream

Small Dairy Free Ice Cream

$4.99

Large Dairy Free Ice Cream

$5.99

Quart Hand Packed Dairy Free Ice Cream

$8.99

Ice Cream Flights

Ice Cream Flight

$11.99

Sundaes

Junior Soft Ice Cream Sundae

$3.19

Your choice of soft ice cream with 1 topping, whipped cream, & a cherry

Small Soft Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Large Soft Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Junior Hard Ice Cream Sundae

$3.59

Your choice of hard ice cream with 1 topping, whipped cream, & a cherry

Small Hard Ice Cream Sundae

$4.49

Large Hard Ice Cream Sundae

$5.49

Small Deluxe Soft Ice Cream Sundae

$4.49

Your choice of soft ice cream with 2 toppings, whipped cream, & a cherry

Large Deluxe Soft Ice Cream Sundae

$5.49

Small Deluxe Hard Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Your choice of hard ice cream with 2 toppings, whipped cream, & a cherry

Large Deluxe Hard Ice Cream Sundae

$5.99

Banana Splits

Junior Soft Serve Banana Split

$4.59

Your choice of 2 ice creams for junior and 3 for regular, 2 toppings for junior and 3 for regular, whipped cream, and a cherry

Junior Hard Ice Cream Banana Split

$4.99

Regular Soft Serve Banana Split

$5.49

Your choice of 2 ice creams for junior and 3 for regular, 2 toppings for junior and 3 for regular, whipped cream, and a cherry

Regular Hard Ice Cream Banana Split

$5.99

Upside Down Soft Serve Banana Split

$6.49

Your 3 ice creams, 3 toppings, whipped cream, and a cherry

Upside Down Hard Ice Cream Banana Split

$6.99

Shakes & Floats

Shake

$4.49

One size (20 oz)

Soft Ice Cream Shakes

$3.99

Italian Milkshake

$4.49

Blend of your choice of Italian ice and soft serve ice cream. One size (20 oz)

Soft Serve Ice Cream Float

$3.49

Your choice of soda with ice cream added

Hard Ice Cream Float

$3.99

Soft Serve Egg Cream

$3.49

Hard Ice Cream Egg Cream

$3.99

Cake Shake

$6.99

Cones

Sugar Cone

$1.00

Waffle Cone

$1.50

Waffle Bowl

$1.50

Regular Cone

Gelati

Gelati

Arctic Flurry

Arctic Flurry

$4.49

One size 16 oz soft serve ice cream blended with your choice of 1 topping

Dairy Free Flavors

Vanilla

Strawberry

Wild Berry

Peaches & Not Cream

Pineapple

Shirts

Small Shirt

$15.00

Medium Shirt

$15.00

Large Shirt

$15.00

XL Shirt

$15.00

2XL Shirt

$18.00

3XL Shirt

$18.00

4XL Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a 50's style soda shop, that will make you feel like you took a step back in time. Come in and enjoy!

Location

5684 SULLIVAN TRAIL, Nazareth, PA 18064

Directions

