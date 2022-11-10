Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Datz - Tampa

10,790 Reviews

$$

2616 S MacDill Ave

Tampa, FL 33629

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kentucky Colonel Bowl
House-Made Chips
The Cheesy Todd

Chicken & Sides

Plain Jane Sandwich

Plain Jane Sandwich

$7.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and special sauce on an artisan challah bun.

Nashville Hot Sandwich

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce with pickles on an artisan challah bun.

Korean BBQ Sandwich

Korean BBQ Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Korean BBQ sauce with firecracker slaw on an artisan challah bun.

Grilled Jamaican Jerk Sandwich

Grilled Jamaican Jerk Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled chicken tenders tossed in Jamaican jerk sauce with pineapple power slaw served on an artisan challah bun.

Chicken-Nut Sandwich

Chicken-Nut Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Nashville Hot sauce and sandwiched between two whole glazed doughnuts.

Chicken Summer Salad

Chicken Summer Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken with fresh greens, seasonal berries, smoked gouda, and celery seed vinaigrette.

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy chicken with shredded lettuce, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, smashed avocado, tortillas strips, and jalapeno-ranch dressing.

3 Tenders

$7.50

Three crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.

5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$11.00

Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.

Fries

Thick-cut crispy French fries, seasoned with garlic, salt and black pepper.

Baked Potato Salad

Out of stock

Creamy potato salad with bacon and cheese.

Mac -N- Cheese

Out of stock

Three-cheese mac n’ cheese.

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Creamy mashed potatoes with warm chicken gravy. Available without gravy upon request.

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

Macaroni smothered in buffalo-cheese sauce, with crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing drizzle and green onion.

Cluck Yeah! Chicken Dippin' Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce - a little kick & vegan!

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch Sauce - a little kick

$1.00

Nashville Hot Sauce - spicy & vegan!

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk Sauce - a little kick & vegan!

$1.00

Korean BBQ Sauce - vegan!

$1.00

Boom Boom Sauce - spicy

$1.00

Sweet Berry Sauce - vegan!

$1.00

Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Cluck It Bucket and Fries

$32.00

12 crispy chicken tenders and one pound of our thick-cut crispy French fries, seasoned with garlic, salt and black pepper. Perfect for feeding the whole family!

Fries

Thick-cut crispy French fries, seasoned with garlic, salt and black pepper.

Baked Potato Salad

Out of stock

Creamy potato salad with bacon and cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

Macaroni smothered in buffalo-cheese sauce, with crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing drizzle and green onion.

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Creamy mashed potatoes with warm chicken gravy. Available without gravy upon request.

Mac -N- Cheese

Out of stock

Three-cheese mac n’ cheese.

8pc Wings

$12.00

16pc Wings

$23.00

24pc Wings

$34.00

32pc Wings

$42.00

40pc Wings

$50.00

Tender & Wing Snack

$10.00

Includes 1 chicken tender, 3 wings prepared your choice of style, and a side of ranch.

Tender & Wing Meal

$15.00

Includes 2 chicken tenders, 5 wings prepared your choice of style, and a side of ranch.

Tender & Wing Family Meal

$29.00

Includes 5 chicken tender, 12 wings prepared your choice of style, and a side of ranch.

Afters

Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

$10.00

Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Horse Soldier bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.

Peanut Butter Pie

$12.00

Light, fluffy creamy peanut butter filling with Heath® Bar and candied banana chips, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

House-made seasonal cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

Funfetti Cupcake

$6.00

Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00

Red Velvet Pop

$5.00

Carrot Cake Pop

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pop

$5.00

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$6.00

Beverages

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz

Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz

Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz

Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Pepsi Bottle 20oz

Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$3.00
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Horchata

$5.00

Vanilla, cinnamon, milk.

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Caramel, sea salt, milk.

A La Mode

$5.00

Vanilla, mocha, milk

Black and Bold

$5.00

Cafe Americano

$2.95

Cafe Mocha

$5.50

Dbl Espresso

$3.50

Espresso

$2.00

Ginormous Cafe Mocha

$8.50

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

House Blend Drip Coffee

$2.95
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Organic Sattwa chai with your choice of milk

Shareables

Datchos

Datchos

$15.00

Datz house-made potato chips, chili, cheese, jalapeño, sour cream, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.

Nom Noms

Nom Noms

$11.00

Warm, soft pretzel sticks dressed with garlic oil, herbs and parmesan cheese. Served with rattlesnake queso and spicy brown mustard.

Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn

Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn

$12.00

Roasted cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

Mac Bites

Mac Bites

$12.00

Crispy bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese served with firecracker sauce.

Shareable Monkey Bread

Shareable Monkey Bread

$14.00

Pull-apart clusters of warm, gooey cinnamon sugar bread, drizzled with caramel and vanilla icing.

Yum Yum Wings

Yum Yum Wings

$18.00

A pound of crispy Korean BBQ chicken wings, topped with chopped peanuts.

Fusion Fries

Fusion Fries

$11.00

Black truffle olive oil, San Joaquin farmstead cheddar, green onions and sea salt. Served with herb aioli.

MacDaddy

MacDaddy

$10.00

Creamy bacon-jalapeño-infused macaroni and cheese topped with buttermilk biscuit crumbles. Made to order.

Avocado Wedges

$10.00

Crispy breaded avocado wedges, served with house-made BBQ Mustard Ranch.

Handhelds

Birds of a Feather

Birds of a Feather

$14.00

Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Roger's Rockin' Reuben

Roger's Rockin' Reuben

$16.00

Iconic Sy Ginsberg’s® corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Served on marbled rye bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Memphis On My Mind

Memphis On My Mind

$14.00

Pulled pork, power slaw, BBQ sauce, tobacco onions and white cheddar. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Cluck Yeah!

Cluck Yeah!

$15.00

Spicy Nashville crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and Nashville sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.

Laz's Cuban

$18.00

Pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and Piquillo mustard. Pressed and served on Cuban bread.

XXX Grilled Cheese

XXX Grilled Cheese

$14.00

White cheddar, American and Swiss, mayo, pickles and tomato on buttered, grilled sourdough.

Nashville Chicken Doughnut

$15.00

April In Paris

$14.00

The Cali Clucker

$16.00

Oven roasted turkey, sliced avocado, mayo and arugula. Served cold on ancient grain bread.

The Tex-Mex

$18.00

Shaved roast beef, grilled onions and peppers, tequila-habanero quest on Cuban bread.

Burgers

The Cheesy Todd

The Cheesy Todd

$17.00

As seen on Good Morning America... Brasstown® grass-fed burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

The Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger

$16.00

0% meat — 100% plant-based Beyond Meat® patty, roasted-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.

Biggity Big Burger

Biggity Big Burger

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and our secret sauce. Served with your choice of cheese on an artisan Challah bun.

The Grilled Cheeseburger

$17.00

Brasstown® grass-fed burger topped with mayo, garden fresh lettuce, sliced pickles and tomatoes all served, between two American And Cheddar grilled cheese sandwiches. Accompanied by our signature sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle.

The Albuquerque

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, green chiles, pepper-jack cheese, with tomato and mayo, and wrapped inside a grilled flour tortilla.

The El Reno

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed patties, American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

The Fort Worth

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, with lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

The Pittsburgh

$16.00

The Kennet Square

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Swiss cheese, sauteéd mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato and our secret sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

The Buffalo

$16.00

Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Frank's® Red Hot, coleslaw, blue cheese crumbles and lettuce. Served on an artisan Challah bun.

CL Cheesy Todd Deal

$10.00

House Favorites

Spaghetti-In-Meatball

Spaghetti-In-Meatball

$20.00

Just like it says: this ginormous meatball is stuffed with spaghetti, covered in pomodoro sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of pasta with a slice of garlic toast.

Biscuits & Crazy

Biscuits & Crazy

$17.00

Buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy, bacon, tri-colored potatoes and two eggs any way.

Eggs Barbacoa

Eggs Barbacoa

$19.00

Two fried eggs, pulled pork, house-made pico de gallo and Colorado sauce over corn tortillas, smothered in shredded jack cheese and served over cilantro-lime rice and beans.

Datz Famous Stuffed Meatloaf

Datz Famous Stuffed Meatloaf

$19.00

As seen on the Travel Channel. Meatloaf stuffed with bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese, topped with ketchup glaze. Served over mashed potatoes, with peas and pearl onions.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Blackened shrimp, rich cream cheese cheddar grits, creamy Indian Makhani sauce and sautéed spinach.

Kentucky Colonel Bowl

Kentucky Colonel Bowl

$18.00

Boneless crispy chicken tenders, served over mashed potatoes, bacon-confetti corn, melted cheddar-jack cheese, and topped with chicken gravy and bacon crumbles.

Waffles N' Tweet

Waffles N' Tweet

$20.00

Boneless crispy chicken tenders, honeyed-pecan butter, served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and candied pecans.

Fried Chicken Tender Basket

$18.00

Four boneless crispy chicken tenders, served with French fries and Chicken Dippin’ sauce.

Camisa's Country Fried Steak

$19.00

Two country fried cube steaks, hashbrowns, 2 eggs, toast and sausage gravy.

Burrata Ravioli

$16.00

Burrata ravioli tossed in basil pesto.

Fish N' Chips

$17.00

Bigger and better. Guinness®-battered haddock and crispy fries. Served with apple cider slaw and tartar sauce.

Greens

Bob's Cobb

Bob's Cobb

$18.00

Grilled chicken, Arcadian lettuce mix, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and blue cheese crumbles with green goddess dressing.

Put a Steak In It

Put a Steak In It

$20.00

Seared steak, mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied pecans, tomatoes and red onion. Served with sweet Italian vinaigrette.

Best Salad Ever

$14.00

Mixed greens, crisp apples, shredded white cheddar, candied pecans and bacon, served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.

Salmon Hayek

Salmon Hayek

$19.00

Seared salmon, spinach, bacon, red onion, blue cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg and button mushrooms, served with bacon sherry vinaigrette.

Southern Chicken Salad

$18.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, cheddar mix, topped with honey mustard dressing.

Side Salad

$7.00

Thai One On

$19.00

Salad Formerly Known As

$18.00

Mixed greens, chopped turkey, smoked Gouda, seasonal berries and candied pecans. Served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.

Afters.

Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice

$10.00

Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Horse Soldier bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.

Peanut Butter Pie

$12.00

Light, fluffy creamy peanut butter filling with Heath® Bar and candied banana chips, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

House-made seasonal cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

Funfetti Cupcake

$6.00

Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00

Red Velvet Pop

$5.00

Carrot Cake Pop

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pop

$5.00

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$6.00

Extras

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$5.00
Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.00
Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$4.00
Cream Cheese Cheddar Grits

Cream Cheese Cheddar Grits

$5.00
House-Made Chips

House-Made Chips

$5.00

Datz house-cut potato chips, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

3 Eggs

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Side Of Butternut Squash

$5.00

Challah Bun

$1.00

Side Of Rice And Beans

$4.00

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

Kids

I'm Not Hungry - Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Boneless fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Leave Me Alone - Hot Dog

$10.00

All-American Hot Dog!

That Looks Gross -Peanut Butter Sand

$10.00

Peanut butter, marshmallow cream and sliced bananas, served on milk bread.

I Don't Want That - Deli Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of ham or turkey with mayo on grain or white bread. .

Stop It - Grilled Cheese

$10.00

All-American grilled cheese!

I'm Gonna Scream- Spaghetti Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Say what?! This grilled cheese sandwich is stuffed with elbow macaroni and marinara sauce.

I Want To Go Home - Pasta

$10.00

Good ole' elbow macaroni, smothered in marinara sauce.

Bottled Beverages

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz

Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz

Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz

Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Pepsi Bottle 20oz

Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$3.00
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Caffeine

Cafe Americano

$2.95

Cafe Mocha

$5.50

Dbl Espresso

$3.50

Espresso

$2.00

Ginormous Cafe Mocha

$8.50

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

House Blend Drip Coffee

$2.95
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Organic Sattwa chai with your choice of milk

Cold Brew.

Horchata

$5.00

Vanilla, cinnamon, milk.

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Caramel, sea salt, milk.

A La Mode

$5.00

Vanilla, mocha, milk

Black and Bold

$5.00

Juice/Milk

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Burgers

SC Albuquerque

SC Albuquerque

$14.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato and mayonnaise. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

SC Atlanta

SC Atlanta

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with a layer of mac n' cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on a artisan challah bun.

SC Buffalo

SC Buffalo

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing. Served on an artisan challah bun.

SC El Reno

SC El Reno

$13.00

Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun