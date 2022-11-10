- Home
- /
- Tampa
- /
- Palma Ceia
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Datz - Tampa
Datz - Tampa
10,790 Reviews
$$
2616 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33629
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Chicken & Sides
Plain Jane Sandwich
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and special sauce on an artisan challah bun.
Nashville Hot Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce with pickles on an artisan challah bun.
Korean BBQ Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Korean BBQ sauce with firecracker slaw on an artisan challah bun.
Grilled Jamaican Jerk Sandwich
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in Jamaican jerk sauce with pineapple power slaw served on an artisan challah bun.
Chicken-Nut Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Nashville Hot sauce and sandwiched between two whole glazed doughnuts.
Chicken Summer Salad
Grilled chicken with fresh greens, seasonal berries, smoked gouda, and celery seed vinaigrette.
Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy chicken with shredded lettuce, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, smashed avocado, tortillas strips, and jalapeno-ranch dressing.
3 Tenders
Three crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
5 Tenders
Five crispy, grilled, or vegan crispy chicken tenders with your choice of two sauces.
Fries
Thick-cut crispy French fries, seasoned with garlic, salt and black pepper.
Baked Potato Salad
Creamy potato salad with bacon and cheese.
Mac -N- Cheese
Three-cheese mac n’ cheese.
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Creamy mashed potatoes with warm chicken gravy. Available without gravy upon request.
Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni smothered in buffalo-cheese sauce, with crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing drizzle and green onion.
Cluck Yeah! Chicken Dippin' Sauce
Buffalo Sauce - a little kick & vegan!
Jalapeno Ranch Sauce - a little kick
Nashville Hot Sauce - spicy & vegan!
Jamaican Jerk Sauce - a little kick & vegan!
Korean BBQ Sauce - vegan!
Boom Boom Sauce - spicy
Sweet Berry Sauce - vegan!
Honey Mustard Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Cluck It Bucket and Fries
12 crispy chicken tenders and one pound of our thick-cut crispy French fries, seasoned with garlic, salt and black pepper. Perfect for feeding the whole family!
Fries
Thick-cut crispy French fries, seasoned with garlic, salt and black pepper.
Baked Potato Salad
Creamy potato salad with bacon and cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni smothered in buffalo-cheese sauce, with crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing drizzle and green onion.
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Creamy mashed potatoes with warm chicken gravy. Available without gravy upon request.
Mac -N- Cheese
Three-cheese mac n’ cheese.
8pc Wings
16pc Wings
24pc Wings
32pc Wings
40pc Wings
Tender & Wing Snack
Includes 1 chicken tender, 3 wings prepared your choice of style, and a side of ranch.
Tender & Wing Meal
Includes 2 chicken tenders, 5 wings prepared your choice of style, and a side of ranch.
Tender & Wing Family Meal
Includes 5 chicken tender, 12 wings prepared your choice of style, and a side of ranch.
Afters
Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice
Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Horse Soldier bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.
Peanut Butter Pie
Light, fluffy creamy peanut butter filling with Heath® Bar and candied banana chips, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.
Seasonal Cheesecake
House-made seasonal cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
Funfetti Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake
Red Velvet Pop
Carrot Cake Pop
Peanut Butter Pop
Cookie Dough Cupcake
Beverages
Diet Pepsi Bottle 20oz
Dr. Pepper Bottle 20oz
Gatorade Cool Blue Bottle 20oz
Mountain Dew Bottle 20oz
Pepsi Bottle 20oz
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Horchata
Vanilla, cinnamon, milk.
Salted Caramel
Caramel, sea salt, milk.
A La Mode
Vanilla, mocha, milk
Black and Bold
Cafe Americano
Cafe Mocha
Dbl Espresso
Espresso
Ginormous Cafe Mocha
Hot Cocoa
House Blend Drip Coffee
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Organic Sattwa chai with your choice of milk
Shareables
Datchos
Datz house-made potato chips, chili, cheese, jalapeño, sour cream, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.
Nom Noms
Warm, soft pretzel sticks dressed with garlic oil, herbs and parmesan cheese. Served with rattlesnake queso and spicy brown mustard.
Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn
Roasted cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
Mac Bites
Crispy bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese served with firecracker sauce.
Shareable Monkey Bread
Pull-apart clusters of warm, gooey cinnamon sugar bread, drizzled with caramel and vanilla icing.
Yum Yum Wings
A pound of crispy Korean BBQ chicken wings, topped with chopped peanuts.
Fusion Fries
Black truffle olive oil, San Joaquin farmstead cheddar, green onions and sea salt. Served with herb aioli.
MacDaddy
Creamy bacon-jalapeño-infused macaroni and cheese topped with buttermilk biscuit crumbles. Made to order.
Avocado Wedges
Crispy breaded avocado wedges, served with house-made BBQ Mustard Ranch.
Handhelds
Birds of a Feather
Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Roger's Rockin' Reuben
Iconic Sy Ginsberg’s® corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. Served on marbled rye bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Memphis On My Mind
Pulled pork, power slaw, BBQ sauce, tobacco onions and white cheddar. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Cluck Yeah!
Spicy Nashville crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and Nashville sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce. Served on an artisan challah bun.
Laz's Cuban
Pulled pork, Compart Duroc® ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and Piquillo mustard. Pressed and served on Cuban bread.
XXX Grilled Cheese
White cheddar, American and Swiss, mayo, pickles and tomato on buttered, grilled sourdough.
Nashville Chicken Doughnut
April In Paris
The Cali Clucker
Oven roasted turkey, sliced avocado, mayo and arugula. Served cold on ancient grain bread.
The Tex-Mex
Shaved roast beef, grilled onions and peppers, tequila-habanero quest on Cuban bread.
Burgers
The Cheesy Todd
As seen on Good Morning America... Brasstown® grass-fed burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
The Beyond Burger
0% meat — 100% plant-based Beyond Meat® patty, roasted-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on an artisan challah bun. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Biggity Big Burger
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and our secret sauce. Served with your choice of cheese on an artisan Challah bun.
The Grilled Cheeseburger
Brasstown® grass-fed burger topped with mayo, garden fresh lettuce, sliced pickles and tomatoes all served, between two American And Cheddar grilled cheese sandwiches. Accompanied by our signature sweet n' salty potato chips with blue cheese drizzle.
The Albuquerque
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, green chiles, pepper-jack cheese, with tomato and mayo, and wrapped inside a grilled flour tortilla.
The El Reno
Two Brasstown® grass-fed patties, American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
The Fort Worth
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, bacon, tobacco onions, American cheese, with lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
The Pittsburgh
The Kennet Square
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Swiss cheese, sauteéd mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato and our secret sauce. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
The Buffalo
Two Brasstown® grass-fed beef patties, Frank's® Red Hot, coleslaw, blue cheese crumbles and lettuce. Served on an artisan Challah bun.
CL Cheesy Todd Deal
House Favorites
Spaghetti-In-Meatball
Just like it says: this ginormous meatball is stuffed with spaghetti, covered in pomodoro sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of pasta with a slice of garlic toast.
Biscuits & Crazy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy, bacon, tri-colored potatoes and two eggs any way.
Eggs Barbacoa
Two fried eggs, pulled pork, house-made pico de gallo and Colorado sauce over corn tortillas, smothered in shredded jack cheese and served over cilantro-lime rice and beans.
Datz Famous Stuffed Meatloaf
As seen on the Travel Channel. Meatloaf stuffed with bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese, topped with ketchup glaze. Served over mashed potatoes, with peas and pearl onions.
Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp, rich cream cheese cheddar grits, creamy Indian Makhani sauce and sautéed spinach.
Kentucky Colonel Bowl
Boneless crispy chicken tenders, served over mashed potatoes, bacon-confetti corn, melted cheddar-jack cheese, and topped with chicken gravy and bacon crumbles.
Waffles N' Tweet
Boneless crispy chicken tenders, honeyed-pecan butter, served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and candied pecans.
Fried Chicken Tender Basket
Four boneless crispy chicken tenders, served with French fries and Chicken Dippin’ sauce.
Camisa's Country Fried Steak
Two country fried cube steaks, hashbrowns, 2 eggs, toast and sausage gravy.
Burrata Ravioli
Burrata ravioli tossed in basil pesto.
Fish N' Chips
Bigger and better. Guinness®-battered haddock and crispy fries. Served with apple cider slaw and tartar sauce.
Greens
Bob's Cobb
Grilled chicken, Arcadian lettuce mix, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and blue cheese crumbles with green goddess dressing.
Put a Steak In It
Seared steak, mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, candied pecans, tomatoes and red onion. Served with sweet Italian vinaigrette.
Best Salad Ever
Mixed greens, crisp apples, shredded white cheddar, candied pecans and bacon, served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.
Salmon Hayek
Seared salmon, spinach, bacon, red onion, blue cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg and button mushrooms, served with bacon sherry vinaigrette.
Southern Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, lettuce, cheddar mix, topped with honey mustard dressing.
Side Salad
Thai One On
Salad Formerly Known As
Mixed greens, chopped turkey, smoked Gouda, seasonal berries and candied pecans. Served with house-made celery seed vinaigrette.
Afters.
Horse Soldier Bourbon Chocolate Cake Slice
Layers of chocolate cake drenched with Horse Soldier bourbon and smothered with chocolate frosting.
Peanut Butter Pie
Light, fluffy creamy peanut butter filling with Heath® Bar and candied banana chips, in a homemade Oreo® crust. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel.
Seasonal Cheesecake
House-made seasonal cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
Funfetti Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake
Red Velvet Pop
Carrot Cake Pop
Peanut Butter Pop
Cookie Dough Cupcake
Extras
Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Bowl Chili
Cup Chili
Cream Cheese Cheddar Grits
House-Made Chips
Datz house-cut potato chips, blue cheese drizzle and scallions.
French Fries
French Onion Soup
Mashed Potatoes
Sauteed Spinach
3 Eggs
Fruit
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Side Of Butternut Squash
Challah Bun
Side Of Rice And Beans
Side Of Rice
Side Of Bacon
Kids
I'm Not Hungry - Chicken Tenders
Boneless fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Leave Me Alone - Hot Dog
All-American Hot Dog!
That Looks Gross -Peanut Butter Sand
Peanut butter, marshmallow cream and sliced bananas, served on milk bread.
I Don't Want That - Deli Sandwich
Your choice of ham or turkey with mayo on grain or white bread. .
Stop It - Grilled Cheese
All-American grilled cheese!
I'm Gonna Scream- Spaghetti Grilled Cheese
Say what?! This grilled cheese sandwich is stuffed with elbow macaroni and marinara sauce.
I Want To Go Home - Pasta
Good ole' elbow macaroni, smothered in marinara sauce.
Bottled Beverages
Caffeine
Cold Brew.
Juice/Milk
Burgers
SC Albuquerque
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato and mayonnaise. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
SC Atlanta
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with a layer of mac n' cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on a artisan challah bun.
SC Buffalo
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing. Served on an artisan challah bun.
SC El Reno
Two 4 oz. Brasstown™ grass-fed patties, topped with American cheese, grilled onions and dill pickles. Served on an artisan challah bun